Candace Owens show to go off air? US commentator gives new update on Macron plotting her murder claim

US commentator Candace Owens declared that her show would not be broadcast this week, alleging that French President Emmanuel Macron sought to orchestrate her assassination. Candace Owens announced her show will not air this week.

Owens stated that the White House and counterterrorism agencies “confirmed receipt” of her report, which comes after her ongoing, unverified allegations connecting Charlie Kirk’s assassination to French foreign legionnaires.

Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, was killed on September 10, 2025, while delivering a speech at Utah Valley University.

Candace Owens says White House got report of Macron plotting her murder

In an announcement on X (formerly Twitter), she wrote: “Our show will be off the air this week,” before sharing an update about her current situation.

“As an update, both the White House and our counterterrorism agencies have confirmed receipt of what I reported publicly: Emmanuel Macron attempted to organize my assassination, per a source close to the first couple.”

Owens further stated that she also feels that the Macrons also “were involved in Charlie Kirk’s assassination, but they did not act alone.”

“For all of you who doubted my claims, you can now look to the President of the United States and our intelligence communities to issue a statement to confirm whether I am telling the truth,” she added.

Candace Owens claims against Macrons

Candace Owens' remarks follow her allegation that Macron has allocated $1.5 million for an assassin to eliminate her.

Candace Owens is presently facing a lawsuit from the Macrons after she repeatedly claimed that Brigitte Macron — the spouse of the French President — is, in fact, a man. The lawsuit, which was filed in July, was prompted by an eight-part series created by Candace Owens that consistently alleged that Brigitte Macron was born male, subsequently assumed the identity of another woman, and later underwent gender reassignment surgery to become female.

“These claims are demonstrably false, and Owens knew they were false when she published them,” states the lawsuit. “Yet, she published them anyway. And the reason is clear: it is not the pursuit of truth, but the pursuit of fame.”

In a statement, the Macrons expressed their resolve to initiate the defamation lawsuit after Owens persisted in disseminating her comments despite multiple requests from the couple's attorneys for retractions.

“Ms. Owens’ campaign of defamation was plainly designed to harass and cause pain to us and our families and to garner attention and notoriety,” the lawyers stated. “We gave her every opportunity to back away from these claims, but she refused. It is our earnest hope that this lawsuit will set the record straight and end this campaign of defamation once and for all.”