Folk music, art keeping India’s glory alive: UP CM at Uttarakhand Mahotsav

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said foreign historians deliberately omitted India’s glorious moments from its recorded history, adding that they have been kept alive for ages through folk arts and songs. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

Addressing the 10-day Uttarakhand Mahotsav-2025, which began on November 9 here, the CM said such festivals play a vital role in keeping the country’s folk traditions and culture vibrant. “If such events are not celebrated, many people in today’s fast-paced world may become alienated from their traditions and culture,” he added.

“I thank the organisers and warmly welcome Union tourism and culture minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. I am delighted to share the stage with him.” Yogi along with Shekhawat also released “Uttarakhand Darpan Smarika” and the official festival calendar.

Calling folk music and folk arts the true custodians of history, the CM said, “They have preserved our history. Many glorious moments of India were deliberately left out by foreign historians so that our citizens don’t get to know their true heritage. But through folk songs and traditions, those proud tales are still alive among us.”

“We should feel proud of our motherland and ‘Devbhoomi’. Folk arts, traditions, cuisine, and culture must be preserved and given a platform,” he said. Both the leaders emphasised that festivals like Uttarakhand Mahotsav are vital platforms for connecting the youth with their roots and carrying India’s civilisational values forward.

“The four ‘dhams’ of Uttarakhand also add to the glory of this festival,” he said. “It is a matter of pride for Uttar Pradesh and the country that Uttarakhand produced leaders like the late Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna and the late Narayan Datt Tiwari, who made significant contributions to the state and the nation,” Yogi said. Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also spoke on the occasion.