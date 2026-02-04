Upgrade your closet with nostalgic chic style: 4 Y2K staples you need to add to your wardrobe

2026 is the year of comebacks, whether it is Zara Larsson trending again with her whimsical makeup and peppy music or the return of iconic pieces from 2016 wardrobe like bomber jackets, chokers and skinny jeans.



ALSO READ: Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber inspired looks: Know how to style your accessory for bohemian and boss lady outfits



Amid such trends, one style remarkably still holds its ground today: Y2K, from the late 1990s and early 2000s, standing out for its playful glam, vibrant energy and lots of layering. Slowly, Y2K, with its casual yet stylish energy, is becoming timeless. So, while you mull over whether the 2016 pieces are worth adding again, and if they are a hit or miss, let's see some Y2K staples which need a permanent place in your wardrobe because of their versatility. Y2K staples are spotted on celebs too in the wild, like Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, wearing capri pants or Olivia Rodrigo sporting a pair of Mary Janes. (Picture credit: Pinterest)

To get a better understanding of the staple Y2K pieces, HT Lifestyle spoke to Rahul Dayama, Founding Partner, Urbanic & Savana by Urbanic, who revealed which pieces are here to stay and how you can style them.

Describing a bit about Y2K, he elaborated, “The early 2000s were all about playful experimentation, think low-rise jeans, capris, bedazzled accessories, and bold silhouettes. Now these nostalgic pieces are returning to our wardrobes, but this time they’re more elevated, wearable, and versatile, perfectly suited for today’s style-conscious and sustainability-driven consumers.”



So while Y2K is returning, Rahul emphasised that it is not just about replicating the past for nostalgia's sake. Even though nostalgia is running wild, like how 2026 is being called the new 2016 by pop culture, these staple pieces are all about fitting into modern lifestyles.



Rahul listed out the staple pieces and how to style, while we curated some celeb-inspired visual references for each: