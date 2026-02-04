Upgrade your closet with nostalgic chic style: 4 Y2K staples you need to add to your wardrobe
Know which Y2K staples you need to add to your wardrobe for a playful yet casual style. Get inspired by celebrities spotted wearing them.
2026 is the year of comebacks, whether it is Zara Larsson trending again with her whimsical makeup and peppy music or the return of iconic pieces from 2016 wardrobe like bomber jackets, chokers and skinny jeans.
ALSO READ: Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber inspired looks: Know how to style your accessory for bohemian and boss lady outfits
Amid such trends, one style remarkably still holds its ground today: Y2K, from the late 1990s and early 2000s, standing out for its playful glam, vibrant energy and lots of layering. Slowly, Y2K, with its casual yet stylish energy, is becoming timeless. So, while you mull over whether the 2016 pieces are worth adding again, and if they are a hit or miss, let's see some Y2K staples which need a permanent place in your wardrobe because of their versatility.
To get a better understanding of the staple Y2K pieces, HT Lifestyle spoke to Rahul Dayama, Founding Partner, Urbanic & Savana by Urbanic, who revealed which pieces are here to stay and how you can style them.
Describing a bit about Y2K, he elaborated, “The early 2000s were all about playful experimentation, think low-rise jeans, capris, bedazzled accessories, and bold silhouettes. Now these nostalgic pieces are returning to our wardrobes, but this time they’re more elevated, wearable, and versatile, perfectly suited for today’s style-conscious and sustainability-driven consumers.”
So while Y2K is returning, Rahul emphasised that it is not just about replicating the past for nostalgia's sake. Even though nostalgia is running wild, like how 2026 is being called the new 2016 by pop culture, these staple pieces are all about fitting into modern lifestyles.
Rahul listed out the staple pieces and how to style, while we curated some celeb-inspired visual references for each:
1. Capris
- Capris are making a strong return this season, but with a modern twist.
- They work beautifully for the office siren aesthetic when paired with a fitted vest and blazer, while a simple tank top keeps them relaxed and casual for day-to-day wear.
2. Longline tops
- These tops are quintessentially Y2K and bring back the early 2000s vibe when styled with flared pants or bell-bottoms.
3. Scarves
- Scarves have become a versatile hero piece, extending far beyond the traditional neck or hair accessory.
- Styling one around the waist over pants or around the neck adds a playful and unexpected twist, instantly elevating an outfit.
4. Mary Janes
- Mary Janes are timeless, evoking vintage, preppy style.
- Pair this shoe with a midi dress for a polished, feminine touch or styled with skirts to give casual outfits a more elevated finish.
Rahul reiterated that these staples are getting updated silhouettes and versatile styling, striking the perfect balance between playful and polished style.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey brings her penchant for storytelling to craft compelling, relatable narratives across the diverse touchpoints of human experience, including mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion. Because, in the end, it’s the little stories we live and share that make us human.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.