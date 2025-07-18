Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber inspired looks: Know how to style your accessory for bohemian and boss lady outfits

There’s no hard and fast rule when it comes to embracing a signature style. While following some steadfast elements can help form some form of a sartorial personality, there's no need to accommodate all your nuances into a single aesthetic. Much like a multifaceted personality, a wardrobe can be versatile too. Bohemian style for weekend brunches and boss lady looks for the weekday hustle shows the range of a versatile wardrobe, including accessories. Selena Gomez wore lighter muted tones for her bohemian looks while Hailey Bieber chose a darker palette for her boss lady ensembles. (Reference pics: Pinterest)

HT Lifestyle curated some iconic looks, from Selena Gomez’s breezy bohemian outfits with flowy skirts and layered outerwear to Hailey Bieber’s structured power suit moments, to highlight the key differences between these styles and how jewellery adapts to each. Dishi Somani, founder of DishiS Designer Jewellery, shared functional tips suitable for both bohemian and boss lady jewellery styling.

Bohemian jewellery style

Bohemian style features loose, relaxed silhouettes perfect for weekend brunches. Selena Gomez's boho looks serve as good reference points to explain how jewellery tends to be more elongated to match the easy, free-spirited vibe of the outfit. (Refrence pics: Pinterest)

Selena Gomez’s looks follow an artsy bohemian style, highlighting crocheted tops, dresses, draped cardigans, and relaxed silhouettes grounded in light neutral tones. The jewellery choices reflect the same sense of effortless comfort, syncing with the easygoing energy.

Dishi Somani shared these tips to understand the bohemian style's jewellery choice:

Key feature: Bohemian is a natural texture style and casual originality.

Jewellery pieces: Buy long necklaces like lariat, pendant, or Y-necklaces with semi-precious stone pieces such as turquoise.

Styling: Layering is achieved through layered chains, bangles, or rings, and it is styled with relaxed outfits. Add wood stock-cut pieces, leather, and seashells.

Boss lady jewellery style

Hailey Bieber looks serve as style reference points for effortless boss lady looks which she does well with structured suits. Just like the restrained outfits of this style aesthetic, the jewellery also shows restraint in size. She paired the signature boss lady accessories like gold hoops and gold bracelet. Hailey also showed in one of her looks how to layer pearl necklace. (Reference pics: Pinterest)

Hailey Bieber's looks showcase the modern boss lady style, powerful and finely tailored outfits which include oversized blazers and sharp suits. Even when the silhoutte is relaxed, it still follows fine tailouring. The jewellery styles are more streamlined in design, leaning towards sleek and minimal aesthetics.

Dishi listed out the important styling-related tips for this jewellery style:

Key feature: The key to an executive, corporate appearance is restraint and equilibrium.

Jewellery pieces: Classic pearls, gold hoops, or basic bangles/bracelets are suitable to produce the even, executive-pressed appearance.

Styling: Keep showstoppers, like earrings or flair ring, for others and keep yourself plain. Coordinate jewellery with the neckline. Heavy neckpieces will work with broad necklines, and slender chains work with thin cuts. To create some contrast, try combining new forms with traditional Indian motifs for a balanced, textured, contemporary appearance.

General jewellery styling tips

For jewellery styling tips that go beyond these two styles, Dishi shared these two key pointers: