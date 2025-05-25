Search Search
Sunday, May 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Want to look like a bombshell tonight? Check this ultimate 3-step styling guide for evening dress

ByAdrija Dey
May 25, 2025 06:09 PM IST

Elevate your evening looks with the help of correct styling. From baddie to boss lady, this styling guide has it all.

Evening bombshell energy can be channelled with the right styling magic. From silhouettes to textures, the secret to a perfect evening look that turns heads lies in the small details. Own the night easily by letting your dress talk. Whether you’re stepping out for a glam party or an intimate rooftop dinner date, let the right styling make your outfit work for you, and in turn help you own the night.

Evening looks vary in silhouette, depending on the occasion.(PC: Pinterest)
Evening looks vary in silhouette, depending on the occasion.(PC: Pinterest)

ALSO READ: Linen is the quiet luxury hero of 2025 summer: 3 styling tips to look fab

Designer Bhawna Rao shared with us the ultimate guide for an evening bombshell look, from the variety of fabric choices to outfit ideas. 

Here's the guide she shared:


1. Fabrics and textures

Sequin, satin, velvet, tulle and lace are the essential fabrics and textures for the evening looks.(PC: Pinterest)
Sequin, satin, velvet, tulle and lace are the essential fabrics and textures for the evening looks.(PC: Pinterest)


Sequins add instant drama

Sparkling and eye-catching, sequins are ideal for festive evenings. Try a full-sequin dress or top paired with neutral accessories to let the fabric shine.

Satin brings effortless elegance

Satin’s glossy finish offers a luxe appeal. A satin slip dress or co-ord set can be both minimal and high-impact.

Velvet is plush and perfect for evening looks

Rich and textural, velvet adds depth to any outfit. A velvet blazer or gown is great for formal evenings or winter soirées.

Tulle with embellishments creates movement

Layered and dreamy, tulle adds whimsy to gowns and skirts, especially when paired with subtle embellishments.

Lace balances softness and sensuality

From paneling to overlays, lace adds a timeless, feminine touch to modern cuts.

2. Outfit ideas: Silhouettes that make a statement

The evening silhouette can be versatile, from the tight figure-hugging bodycons, breezy fit of slip dresses, to absolutely comfortable silhouettes with co-ord sets.(PC: Pinterest)
The evening silhouette can be versatile, from the tight figure-hugging bodycons, breezy fit of slip dresses, to absolutely comfortable silhouettes with co-ord sets.(PC: Pinterest)

 

Bodycon dresses for a sculpted look

Bodycon dresses accentuate your natural curves by hugging every contour.(PC: Pinterest)
Bodycon dresses accentuate your natural curves by hugging every contour.(PC: Pinterest)

Body-hugging and sleek, bodycon dresses emphasize the silhouette and are perfect for glamorous evenings.

Slip dresses with structured blazers

Slip dress has a fluid silhouette. Blazer adds structure to the fluid silhouette.(PC; Pinterest)
Slip dress has a fluid silhouette. Blazer adds structure to the fluid silhouette.(PC; Pinterest)

Pair a satin slip dress with a tailored blazer to combine softness with structure—great for a high-fashion, effortless vibe.

High-slit gowns for subtle allure

High-slit gowns carry a sultry sophistication. The high slit adds the allure of movement, playing peekaboo with the legs. (PC: Pinterest)
High-slit gowns carry a sultry sophistication. The high slit adds the allure of movement, playing peekaboo with the legs. (PC: Pinterest)

Add drama without going overboard with a gown featuring a thigh-high slit in luxe fabrics like velvet or silk.

Tailored jumpsuits for modern elegance

Tailored jumpsuits are perfect for boss-lady vibes, a version of power dressing but for evening. (PC: Pinterest)
Tailored jumpsuits are perfect for boss-lady vibes, a version of power dressing but for evening. (PC: Pinterest)

Go for a sharp, clean-cut jumpsuit with deep necklines or dramatic backs for a bold, polished look.

Co-ord sets for a fresh twist

Co-ord sets are ideal for semi-formal evening settings.(PC: Pinterest)
Co-ord sets are ideal for semi-formal evening settings.(PC: Pinterest)

Matching tops and skirts or pants in velvet, satin, or metallics give a trendy yet put-together look.
 

3. Accessories: Finishing touches that elevate

 

Accessories like statement earrings, bags and heels complete your look.(PC: Pinterest)
Accessories like statement earrings, bags and heels complete your look.(PC: Pinterest)

Statement earrings for instant glam

Bold earrings—think chandeliers, shoulder dusters, or geometric shapes—instantly draw attention and elevate even simple outfits.

Clutch bags that speak volumes

A sleek clutch in velvet, sequins, or metallic finishes is a functional and fashionable evening essential.

Strappy heels to elongate and add finesse

Minimalist heels in metallic, nude, or black tones go with almost any outfit and add the right amount of height and style.

Embellished belts to define the waist

Add structure and sparkle to your look with metallic or jewelled belts—perfect over slip dresses or blazers.

Cuffs and stacked bracelets for edge

Chunky cuffs or stacked bangles add a contemporary finish, especially to sleeveless or off-shoulder looks.

ALSO READ: Commuter core decoded: 6 ways to comfortably style fashion trend that is for all the girls on the go

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Want to look like a bombshell tonight? Check this ultimate 3-step styling guide for evening dress
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On