Internet reacts to Priyanka Chopra’s ‘unflattering granny core’ nude gown: ‘Love her in more bombshell silhouettes’

BySanya
May 20, 2025 03:03 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra was glowing at an event in Italy, but her fans were disappointed with her outfit choice. Here's what Priyanka wore and how fans reacted.

Actor Priyanka Chopra is the global brand ambassador for the renowned Italian luxury brand Bulgari. On May 19, she was spotted at the launch of Bulgari's Polychrome high jewellery collection in Taormina, Sicily, wearing a nude gown with a statement diamond necklace featuring colourful precious gems. While many praised Priyanka's 'face card', others said her outfit 'did not do her justice'. Also read | Priyanka Chopra wore 30 lakh Bulgari bracelet with vintage pearl necklace to brother's wedding; know its price

Priyanka Chopra wore a vintage gown from Dior. (Instagram/ jerryxmimi)
Priyanka Chopra wore a vintage gown from Dior. (Instagram/ jerryxmimi)

What Priyanka Chopra wore

Priyanka Chopra wore a vintage Dior dress designed by John Galliano. The nude high-neck mesh slip dress is sleeveless and features a nude under slip with asymmetrical draping and pleating on the chest as well as a floor-touching length. Priyanka opted for dewy skin, glossy nude lips, soft brown kohl, mascara-coated lashes, and an elegant bun with wisps of hair framing her face.

‘This does not suit PC’

On May 20, fashion-based Instagram page Eat Tweet Blog shared a picture of the original Dior dress and one of Priyanka wearing it at the event in Italy and wrote, “As much as I want to like this look, I really don’t! I don’t know, this just doesn’t feel PC (Priyanka Chopra) to me. You like it?”

Soon, many Instagram users chimed in to share their take on Priyanka's nude gown. One commented on Eat Tweet Blog's post, “Love her (Priyanka Chopra) in more bombshell silhouettesthis is very granny core doesn’t do her justice.” Another said, “Agreed, this does not suit PC; entire look is unflattering... just bad.” 

Many others left comments like 'absolutely agreed' and 'you are so right'. Some fans appreciated how the actor's features were enhanced with luminous, dewy makeup as she posed for photos. One comment read: “Agreed but damn her face card.”

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
