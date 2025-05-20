Priyanka Chopra thanks crowd with a namaste at Bvlgari event in Italy, poses with BLACKPINK's Lisa and Liu Yifei

Actors Priyanka Chopra and Liu Yifei, as well as BLACKPINK member Lisa, attended an event of Bvlgari held in Sicily, Italy, recently. Many pictures and videos of the celebrities at the event emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra sports new hairdo at Bvlgari event, poses with Anne Hathaway. See her pics in ivory-black outfit) Priyanka Chopra posed with the other celebrities at the event.

Priyanka attends Sicily event, poses with Liu Yifei, Lisa

For the event, Priyanka wore a beige outfit and paired it with matching jewellery. Liu Yifei was seen in a shimmery off-shoulder dress. Lisa opted for a white and yellow outfit.

In several pictures, Priyanka was seen posing with Liu and Lisa for the paparazzi. As the camerapersons finished clicking photos, Priyanka thanked them with a namaste (folded hands).

Priyanka attends dinner with other celebs

Priyanka was also seen having a conversation with Bulgari CEO Jean-Christophe Babin as she sat for dinner with other celebrities at the event. In a clip, Priyanka and Lisa were seen having a conversation as they posed for the camera. Seemingly Priyanka asked Lisa to switch places with her, which she agreed. Both of them were seen laughing at this.

Last year, too, Priyanka attended the Bvlgari event in Rome, Italy. For the event, she wore an off-shoulder cream and black dress. She chose a short hairstyle with the outfit. Priyanka also wore the Serpenti Aeterna necklace. She had posed for pictures with Anne Hathaway, Liu Yifei, and Shu Qi. Priyanka has been the brand ambassador of Bvlgari for quite some time now.

About Priyanka's new projects

Priyanka will star in Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. She is set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. Reportedly, Priyanka will star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu.

Fans will also see Priyanka in the highly anticipated web series Citadel 2. The second season, which was scheduled to release this year, has been postponed "to a spring 2026 debut".