FIFA opening ceremony 2026: Watch Shakira, Belinda perform as tournament gets off to exciting start

Shakira and Burna Boy have taken the stage to debut the official World Cup 2026 anthem, “Dai Dai".

Mexico's opening ceremony at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on June 11 is the first of the three, beginning at 1:30pm ET ahead of a 3pm kickoff. The lineup includes J Balvin, Mana, Belinda, Alejandro Fernandez, Los Angeles Azules, Lila Downs and Danny Ocean.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has officially kicked off, and before a single ball is kicked on the pitch, all three host nations , the United States, Mexico, and Canada are rolling out star-studded opening ceremonies to mark the occasion.

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Additionally, Canada's ceremony follows on June 12 at 1:30pm ET at BMO Field in Toronto, with Alanis Morissette headlining alongside Alessia Cara, Elyanna, Jessie Reyez, Michael Buble, Nora Fatehi, Sanjoy, Vegedream and William Prince.

The United States closing ceremony wraps up the trio on June 12 at 7:30pm ET at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, ahead of the USMNT's first match.

Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, LISA, Rema and Tyla are on the bill.

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Madonna, Shakira and BTS set to make World Cup history The excitement does not end with the opening ceremonies. FIFA and Global Citizen have announced that Madonna, Shakira and BTS will co-headline the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show on Sunday, July 19, at New York New Jersey Stadium. The performance will be curated by Coldplay's Chris Martin and broadcast live to millions around the world, according to FIFA.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said: "Madonna, Shakira and BTS are global icons whose music transcends borders and generations, and we are proud to welcome them to the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay."

Characters from Sesame Street and The Muppets will also appear in the show. The halftime show is being produced by Global Citizen in partnership with Live Nation and Done + Dusted.