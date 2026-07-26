Ludhiana: Road rage triggers stone pelting, one detained, say cops

A minor dispute over giving way in a narrow street escalated into a violent stone-pelting incident in the Subhani Building area late Friday night, leaving several houses, vehicles and CCTV cameras damaged and residents terrified. The Division number 2 police have detained one suspect and launched a search for his accomplices after the entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the locality. (HT FILE)

The Division number 2 police have detained one suspect and launched a search for his accomplices after the entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the locality.

According to complainant Tanush, he was returning home on a motorcycle with his younger brother when they encountered a group of youths standing in the middle of the street with a scooter blocking the passage. When he asked them to make way, an argument broke out. Tanush alleged that the youths started abusing him and soon turned violent. During the scuffle, he was allegedly assaulted and struck on the head with a heavy object. Injured in the attack, he managed to escape and reach home. However, the violence allegedly continued. The complainant claimed that the accused, accompanied by several associates, followed him to his neighbourhood and launched an attack on the locality. The group allegedly pelted bricks and stones at houses, damaging window panes, parked vehicles and CCTV cameras installed in the area. The incident created panic among residents, who rushed indoors as stones rained down on the neighbourhood. Several families reportedly spent the night in fear following the attack.

After receiving information, a PCR team reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Police officials also inspected the damaged property and collected evidence from the scene.

Investigating officer Hardeep Singh said one youth has been taken into custody in connection with the incident. He was medically examined and questioned by the police. “During interrogation, the detained suspect disclosed the names of two other youths allegedly involved in the incident. Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend them,” the officer said. The ASI added that the police are now examining CCTV footage from the area to establish the sequence of events and identify all those involved in the attack.

A case is being registered under relevant sections of law, he said. Officials have assured residents that strict action will be taken against those responsible for disturbing public peace and damaging property.