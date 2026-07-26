Ludhiana: Seeking pay hike, PSPCL staff committee boycotts work

The Powercom and Transco Coordination Committee on Saturday announced a complete work boycott from 12 noon, with employees refusing to carry out fault rectification and other field operations across Ludhiana, citing failure of talks with the state government. The committee announced that employees would not undertake fault rectification, maintenance work, or power breakdown complaints. (HT FILE)

The committee announced that employees would not undertake fault rectification, maintenance work, or power breakdown complaints.

Among their demands are implementation of the ₹35,400 pay scale, release of the pending 18% dearness allowance, restoration of the Old Pension Scheme and filling of vacant technical posts. Addressing employees, committee leaders said the government failed to offer a satisfactory solution, leaving unions with no option but to intensify the agitation.