Degrees reflect your knowledge, but character defines your life: Saini

Addressing the Utkarsh 2026 programme organised at Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Yamunanagar, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini told the students on Saturday that a degree is proof of your knowledge, but your character defines your life. CM said the state government has decided to develop Government Colleges into Model Sanskriti Colleges, and 22 such colleges have already been established. (HT File)

Wherever you go, carry your values along with your education, he said.

Honouring 160 meritorious students and sportspersons for their outstanding achievements, Saini said Haryana’s remarkable achievements in sports have become a source of inspiration for the entire country.

Quoting Swami Vivekananda, the CM said, “Arise, awake and stop not till the goal is achieved,” further adding that this is precisely what India expects from its youth today, to dream big, work hard and always place national interest above everything else.

“The world is changing rapidly, with new revolutions in robotics, semiconductors, green technology, digital innovation and start-ups reshaping the future. True learning begins where formal education ends, urging young people to embrace emerging technologies, continuously upgrade their skills and nurture a spirit of innovation,” Saini said.

He said the state government has decided to develop Government Colleges into Model Sanskriti Colleges, and 22 such colleges have already been established.

“The Government’s objective is to ensure that every young person has access to quality higher education close to home. Accordingly, government colleges have been established within a radius of 20 kilometres across the state. Alongside expanding educational opportunities, the government is placing equal emphasis on skill development,” the CM said.

He said that under national projects, the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) has been established in Panchkula and Kurukshetra, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) at Rohtak, the National Institute of Design (NID) at Umri, and an extension centre of IIT Delhi at Sonipat.

Several new provisions for strengthening the education sector have also been made in the current State Budget, he added.

Agriculture and farmers’ minister Shyam Singh Rana, MLA Ghanshyam Das Arora, mayor Suman Bahmani and former minister Kanwar Pal were also present at the event.