Jose Mourinho moves to block Arsenal's stunning Vinicius Jr. transfer as Real Madrid face major contract dilemma

Arsenal have stepped up their pursuit of Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior, but a potential blockbuster move to north London faces a major roadblock after new Madrid manager Jose Mourinho made it clear he does not want the Brazilian sold. Vinicius Junior high fives a fan during the warm up before the match. (REUTERS)

Arsenal are exploring the possibility of signing Vinicius and have already made preliminary enquiries over his availability. The interest reportedly has approval across the club’s hierarchy, although negotiations between Arsenal and Real Madrid have not yet begun and no formal offer has been submitted.

The situation has become particularly intriguing because Vinicius has entered the final year of his Real Madrid contract, which expires in June 2027. Madrid have been attempting to agree a new deal with the Brazil international, but talks have yet to produce a breakthrough.

That contractual uncertainty has opened the door for interested clubs, with Arsenal now considering whether one of the biggest transfers of the summer could be possible.

Jose Mourinho wants Vinicius at Real Madrid Mourinho, however, has emerged as a significant obstacle to Arsenal’s plans. According to The Telegraph, the Portuguese coach has informed the Real Madrid hierarchy that he wants Vinicius to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu and would oppose a sale this summer.

Mourinho reportedly sees Vinicius as part of the core around which he wants to build his Madrid side, alongside Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham. The development does not mean an Arsenal move has been formally rejected, with no bid currently on the table, but Mourinho’s stance could make negotiations considerably more difficult should the Premier League club decide to advance their interest.

The pair also arrive at this situation with recent history. Mourinho was in charge of Benfica when Vinicius accused Gianluca Prestianni of abuse during their Champions League meeting earlier this year. Mourinho attracted criticism for comments he made following the incident, although the two have since reportedly been in contact and are prepared to begin their working relationship at Madrid with a clean slate.

Madrid’s position could ultimately depend on whether they can resolve Vinicius’ contract situation. The Spanish giants are prepared to improve his salary significantly, but the player’s camp is also seeking a lucrative renewal package. Allowing negotiations to drag on would leave Madrid facing the possibility of Vinicius entering 2027 with the freedom to negotiate a free transfer elsewhere.

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Arsenal would also need to break their existing wage structure to make the move possible, with Vinicius expected to become the club’s highest-paid player. Another element hanging over the situation is Madrid’s pursuit of RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande. The Spanish club have been heavily linked with the highly-rated teenager, with reports claiming Leipzig have already rejected a substantial opening proposal.

Diomande and Vinicius are also represented by the same agency, adding further intrigue to Madrid’s attacking plans. For now, Arsenal’s move remains exploratory rather than advanced. But Vinicius’ unresolved contract has created an opportunity, while Mourinho’s determination to keep the Brazilian has ensured any potential deal will be anything but straightforward.