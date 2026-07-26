Upgrade your movie nights with these smart TVs that deliver a true cinema experience at home

The right smart TV can make every movie night more immersive. By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less Find the best EMI Offers starts from ₹ 2,500/month Check Eligibility → Watching films on a standard TV often means missing out on the immersive visuals and sound that bring every scene to life. The right smart TV can transform your living room into a home cinema with better picture quality, richer colours and more engaging audio. Modern smart TVs now offer features such as 4K resolution, HDR support, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and larger displays for a more cinematic experience. Choosing the right model, however, can be confusing with so many options available. To help you decide, we have shortlisted the best smart TVs that can make every movie night feel more immersive.

BEST OVERALL 1. Samsung 65 inches Crystal UHD 4K Samsung Vision AI Smart TV UA65UE85AHULXL Loading Suggestions...

Samsung’s UA65UE85AHULXL is a 65-inch Crystal UHD 4K TV built for easy big-screen viewing with a cinema-friendly feature set. The current Samsung India listing highlights PurColor, HDR, Object Tracking Sound Lite, Crystal Processor 4K, Motion Xcelerator, and Tizen OS, which should make films look sharp and motion feel smoother. Buyers on Amazon praise its build quality, picture and sound, and value for money, although this is still a more mainstream 4K set than a premium local-dimming model.

Specifications Display 65-inch 4K UHD Crystal panel Processor Crystal Processor 4K Picture features PurColor, HDR, 4K Upscaling Audio Object Tracking Sound Lite, Dynamic Sound Pack Smart TV Tizen OS with Samsung Vision AI branding Reasons to buy Strong upscaling and easy smart interface for daily viewing Buyers report good picture, sound and build quality Reason to avoid Not a high-end mini-LED or OLED option for true cinema contrast More of an all-rounder than a dark-room enthusiast’s TV

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the picture, sound, build quality and value, though this is still seen as a solid mainstream 4K TV rather than a premium cinema display. Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it gives you Samsung’s polished smart platform, clean 4K processing and good everyday cinema performance at a mainstream price.

SUPERIOR PICTURE QUALITY 2. Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-65S25BM2 Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Sony’s BRAVIA 2M2 Series K-65S25BM2 is a 65-inch 4K Google TV aimed at buyers who want Sony’s picture processing and a familiar smart TV experience. Sony’s own support pages list 4K Processor X1, 4K Ultra HD, HDR and Google TV, while retailer specs show 4K resolution, 60Hz refresh and 20W audio output. Amazon buyers praise the crisp 4K picture, vivid colours and strong daylight viewing, which makes it a sensible cinema TV for casual movie nights, though not the deepest-dark-room option in this group.

Specifications Display 65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED panel Processor 4K Processor X1 Refresh rate 60Hz Audio 20W output with Dolby Audio / Dolby Atmos support on retailer listing Smart TV Google TV with 4 HDMI and 2 USB ports Reasons to buy Excellent picture processing and clean colour reproduction Strong brand trust and easy Google TV experience Reason to avoid 20W audio is modest for a large room cinema setup Standard LED contrast is not as immersive as mini-LED or OLED.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the crisp picture, vivid colours, strong daylight viewing and good installation experience, with sound quality also getting positive mentions. Why choose this product? You should choose this product because Sony’s X1 processing and Google TV platform make it a reliable 65-inch option for sharp, natural-looking movie playback.

LG’s 65NU870BPLA is currently listed by LG India as a 65-inch NanoCell 4K AI Smart TV 2026, with pure NanoCell colour, AI picture enhancement and webOS. LG’s listing also highlights AI Hub features, AI Magic Remote support, and webOS Re:New, which is useful for a long-term smart TV purchase. Amazon buyers praise the picture clarity and sound, although the product page also shows that this model is positioned as an AI-led mainstream 4K TV rather than a flagship cinematic display.

Specifications Display 65-inch 4K NanoCell panel Refresh rate 60Hz native Picture features AI picture enhancement, pure NanoCell colour, AI Hub Smart TV webOS with AI Magic Remote support Connectivity 3 HDMI ports with eARC and ALLM support Reasons to buy Colour-focused NanoCell panel suits films and streamed content well AI Hub and webOS make navigation simple and modern Reason to avoid 60Hz refresh rate is not ideal for premium motion-heavy cinema or gaming use

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the clarity, picture quality and sound performance, describing it as a strong overall TV for the price. Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it combines NanoCell colour, AI features and webOS in a large 65-inch screen that works well for everyday cinema viewing.

Xiaomi’s 65-inch X Pro QLED is one of the more cinema-friendly models here because it combines a 4K QLED panel, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Filmmaker Mode and 34W speakers on the 65-inch version. Xiaomi India’s product pages also mention Google TV, Android 14, Apple AirPlay 2, Chromecast built in, 3 HDMI ports and 2GB RAM with 32GB storage. Buyers generally praise its picture quality and value, which makes it a strong choice for a budget-conscious home theatre setup.

Specifications Display 65-inch 4K QLED panel HDR Dolby Vision and HDR10+ Audio 34W Boom Box speakers with Dolby Audio, DTS:X and DTS Virtual:X Smart TV Google TV with Android 14, Chromecast built in and AirPlay 2 Connectivity 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 Reasons to buy Excellent feature list for a cinema-style 65-inch TV Buyers like the picture quality and value proposition Reason to avoid 60Hz native panel means it is not the best pick for elite motion handling Audio is good for the class but still not a replacement for a soundbar.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers generally like the picture quality, and many see it as a good-value 65-inch QLED TV for movies and streaming. Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it packs Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and strong smart features into a value-focused QLED TV that feels built for streaming cinema.

Hisense’s 65E6S is a 65-inch 4K Google TV built around a Super Bright Panel, QLED colour, Google TV, 26W speakers and a voice remote on Hisense India’s UHD page. Amazon buyers say the picture quality is very good, sound is reasonably good, and installation is hassle free. This makes the E6S a sensible cinema-oriented budget 65-incher for viewers who want decent brightness and easy streaming, though it is not positioned as a high-contrast premium panel.

Specifications Display 65-inch 4K Ultra HD panel Panel features Super Bright Panel and QLED colour on Hisense India’s UHD range Audio 26W powerful speakers Smart TV Google TV with voice remote Connectivity 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports on Amazon listing Reasons to buy Bright panel and decent colour handling for streaming movies Buyers report good picture and easy installation Reason to avoid Not as premium in contrast and motion as Mini LED options Sound is only average for a full cinema feel, so a soundbar would help.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say the picture quality is very good, sound is reasonably good, and setup is generally easy and hassle free. Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it offers a bright 65-inch Google TV experience with straightforward setup and good value for home streaming.

Vu’s 65GLOQLED25 is a 65-inch 4K QLED Google TV that leans strongly into cinema friendliness through Dolby Vision, Google TV, Dolby Atmos, 400 nits brightness and Vu’s Glo panel. Vu’s official site positions it as a colour-rich home entertainment TV, and Amazon buyers praise the picture clarity, brilliant colours, sound performance and value for money. It is a strong choice for users who want a lively, punchy big-screen setup without going into premium Mini LED pricing.

Specifications Display 65-inch 4K QLED panel HDR Dolby Vision with 400 nits brightness Audio Dolby Atmos sound system, 24W on the GloQLED line listing Smart TV Google TV OS with Android and iPhone casting Connectivity 3 HDMI ports and HDMI 2.1 support on Amazon listing Reasons to buy Strong colour and picture clarity for movie streaming Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support give it a cinema-ready feel Reason to avoid Audio output is decent, but not enough to replace a proper soundbar for big-room cinema use.

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the LED quality, picture clarity, brilliant colours, good sound performance and strong value for money. Why choose this product? You should choose this product because it gives you Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in a lively QLED package that feels well matched to movie and OTT viewing. Factors to consider when buying a smart TV for a cinema experience Display technology: OLED, Mini LED and QLED panels deliver better contrast, colours and overall picture quality for movies.

HDR support: Look for Dolby Vision or HDR10+ support to enjoy brighter highlights and improved scene details.

Screen size: A larger screen paired with the right viewing distance creates a more immersive home theatre experience.

Audio quality: TVs with Dolby Atmos or powerful built in speakers offer richer and more cinematic sound.

Smart platform: Choose a TV with a responsive operating system and support for popular streaming apps such as Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar. Top 3 features of best smart TV

Smart TV Display Common cinema specs Smart platform Samsung UA65UE85AHULXL 65-inch Crystal UHD 4K PurColor, HDR, Object Tracking Sound Lite Tizen OS / Samsung Vision AI Sony K-65S25BM2 65-inch 4K LED X1 Processor, HDR, 20W sound Google TV LG 65NU870BPLA 65-inch NanoCell 4K AI AI picture enhancement, eARC, ALLM webOS Xiaomi L65MB-APIN 65-inch 4K QLED Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 34W audio Google TV / Android 14 TCL 65Q6C 65-inch QD-Mini LED Up to 512 zones, 144Hz, Dolby Atmos Google TV Hisense 65E6S 65-inch 4K UHD Super Bright Panel, QLED colour, 26W speakers Google TV Vu 65GLOQLED25 65-inch 4K QLED Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, 400 nits brightness Google TV

FAQs Which display technology is best for watching movies? OLED delivers the best contrast, while Mini LED and QLED also offer excellent picture quality. Is Dolby Vision important for a cinema experience? Yes, Dolby Vision improves brightness, colours and contrast for supported content. What screen size is ideal for movie nights? A 55 inch or larger TV is generally recommended for a more immersive viewing experience. Do built in TV speakers provide good sound? Premium TVs offer better audio, but a soundbar can significantly enhance the experience. Is a 4K TV necessary for movies? Yes, a 4K TV provides sharper visuals and is ideal for modern streaming services and Blu ray content.