If picture quality matters to you, these premium smart TVs are hard to ignore

Upgrading to a large premium smart TV is no longer just about screen size — it’s about creating a true cinema experience at home. With sharper resolutions, advanced display panels and smarter processors, today’s big-screen TVs offer deeper contrast, richer colours and smoother motion than ever before. Large premium smart TVs built for cinematic home entertainment. From binge-watching shows to enjoying blockbuster films and live sports, a large display changes how content feels. Premium smart TVs combine expansive screens with intelligent features, powerful audio and seamless streaming support. This list highlights the best large-screen premium smart TVs designed to make every viewing session feel immersive and unforgettable.

This 65-inch QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart TV from Samsung (2025 range) combines Quantum Dot technology with 100% Colour Volume for richer, more accurate shades across brightness levels. Powered by One UI Tizen, it offers smooth navigation, built-in streaming apps, and access to 100+ free channels. Real HDR support with Pantone validation enhances colour realism, while 4K upscaling improves lower-resolution content. Security is reinforced through Samsung Knox, and the slim modern design suits contemporary living rooms. It balances premium display quality with smart features for everyday entertainment.

Specifications Display 65-inch QLED Resolution 4K UHD OS Tizen HDR Real HDR Upscaling 4K AI Upscaling Reasons to buy Excellent colour accuracy with Quantum Dot Secure and feature-rich smart platform Reason to avoid Premium pricing compared to standard LED Sound output may benefit from external speakers

What are buyers saying? Buyers often praise the vivid colour reproduction, slim design, and smooth interface. Many appreciate the free channel integration and sharp 4K clarity. Why choose this product? You should choose this product for premium QLED visuals, reliable smart features, and enhanced security integration.

The TCL V6C 75-inch Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV delivers immersive large-screen entertainment with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. Featuring MEMC technology, it reduces motion blur for smoother sports and action scenes. The HVA panel enhances contrast and viewing angles, while its metallic bezel-less design gives a premium appearance. Running on Google TV, it provides voice search, personalised recommendations, and access to thousands of apps. Ideal for spacious living rooms, it combines cinematic scale with modern smart functionality.

Specifications Display 75-inch LED (HVA Panel) Resolution 4K UHD OS Google TV Audio Dolby Atmos Features MEMC Reasons to buy Large immersive screen Smooth motion handling Reason to avoid Requires sizeable space Moderate built-in speaker power

What are buyers saying? Buyers highlight its impressive screen size and value pricing. Many appreciate smooth playback and clear visuals for films and sports. Why choose this product? You should choose this product for a large cinematic display with strong smart integration at competitive pricing.

The Xiaomi X Pro CinemagiQLED 65-inch QLED TV blends Quantum Dot display technology with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support for enhanced dynamic range. It features 32 GB storage and 34 W audio output, delivering fuller sound compared to many standard models. The 120 Hz Game Booster improves responsiveness for gaming, while Film-maker Mode preserves cinematic intent. Powered by Google TV, it provides wide app access and voice control. The sleek design and vibrant display make it suitable for both entertainment enthusiasts and gamers.

Specifications Display 65-inch QLED Resolution 4K UHD OS Google TV Storage 32 GB Audio 34 W Reasons to buy Strong audio output Excellent gaming features Reason to avoid QLED price premium Gaming features depend on compatible console

What are buyers saying? Users often mention sharp colour performance, good audio strength, and smooth gaming response. Why choose this product? You should choose this product for vibrant QLED visuals combined with strong audio and gaming-friendly features.

The TCL P7K 65-inch QLED 4K TV offers Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, alongside a 35 W Onkyo 2.1-channel speaker system with abuilt-in subwoofer. Designed with Game Master features, it delivers smoother, lower-latency gaming performance. Its bezel-less aesthetic enhances immersion, while Google TV ensures personalised content and smart control. The QLED panel enhances brightness and colour depth, making it suitable for bright rooms. It is positioned as a mid-premium option combining display and audio upgrades.

Specifications Display 65-inch QLED Resolution 4K UHD OS Google TV Audio 35 W Onkyo 2.1 HDR Dolby Vision Reasons to buy Built-in subwoofer improves bass Balanced for gaming and cinema Reason to avoid Slightly heavier build Premium segment pricing

What are buyers saying? Buyers appreciate the powerful in-built sound system and sharp, vibrant visuals. Why choose this product? You should choose this product for enhanced built-in sound and balanced performance for films and gaming.

This 75-inch Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV from Samsung features HDR10+, 4K upscaling, and PurColour technology for enhanced picture detail. Its MetalStream slim design gives a modern finish, while the SolarCell remote supports eco-friendly charging. Samsung Knox security protects data, and voice assistance integration enables hands-free control. With access to free streaming channels and smart gesture controls, it provides a comprehensive, large-screen viewing experience suited to home theatres.

Specifications Display 75-inch LED Resolution 4K UHD OS Tizen HDR HDR10+ Remote SolarCell Reasons to buy Slim premium design Secure and eco-friendly remote Reason to avoid Standard LED panel (not QLED) External audio may enhance experience

What are buyers saying? Buyers note impressive clarity and appreciate the eco-friendly remote and sleek look. Why choose this product? You should choose this product for a large premium Samsung screen with secure smart features and modern styling.

Sony BRAVIA 2 II 75-inch 4K Smart TV delivers refined picture processing with Sony’s image enhancement technologies. Running Google TV, it supports voice commands, personalised recommendations, and broad streaming compatibility. Its HDR capability ensures improved contrast and brightness balance, while Dolby Atmos enhances immersive audio. Known for colour accuracy and motion handling, Sony’s processing ensures smoother scenes during sports or action films. The minimalist design blends into modern interiors seamlessly.

Specifications Display 75-inch LED Resolution 4K UHD OS Google TV HDR Support Yes Audio Dolby Atmos Reasons to buy Trusted Sony image processing Smooth motion clarity Reason to avoid Premium pricing Average built-in audio without soundbar

What are buyers saying? Buyers appreciate the natural colours and smooth picture quality typical of Sony televisions. Why choose this product? You should choose this product for dependable picture processing and balanced smart features.

Samsung Crystal 4K Vivid 65-inch LED Smart TV uses PurColour and 4K upscaling technology to enhance picture clarity. Auto Game Mode adjusts latency automatically for console gaming, while Q-Symphony synchronises compatible Samsung soundbars with the TV speakers. Built on the Tizen platform, it includes voice-ready functionality and Samsung Knox security. Its slim profile and vibrant display make it a solid mid-range option for everyday viewing.

Specifications Display 65-inch LED Resolution 4K UHD OS Tizen HDR Supported Gaming Auto Game Mode Reasons to buy Good mid-range performance Smart sound integration Reason to avoid Not QLED Moderate brightness in very bright rooms

What are buyers saying? Buyers appreciate value for money and easy setup with good overall clarity. Why choose this product? You should choose this product for reliable 4K performance at a more accessible price point.

This 70-inch Samsung Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV offers large-screen entertainment with Tizen OS and HDR support. It provides vibrant colours, decent brightness levels, and smooth streaming app integration. Ideal for family rooms, it balances size and affordability. With Samsung’s clean interface and wide streaming compatibility, it suits viewers seeking a straightforward large-format smart television without stepping into QLED pricing.

Specifications Display 70-inch LED Resolution 4K UHD OS Tizen HDR Yes Reasons to buy Large screen at competitive pricing Easy-to-use smart interface Reason to avoid Standard LED panel Audio may require enhancement

What are buyers saying? Buyers highlight good clarity and appreciate the larger size for films and sports. Why choose this product? You should choose this product for affordable large-screen Samsung reliability.

Sony BRAVIA 3 65-inch Ultra HD 4K Smart TV integrates Sony’s advanced AI Processor X1 to enhance contrast, clarity and colour depth. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support provide cinematic viewing and immersive sound. Google TV ensures seamless access to apps and voice search. Sony’s Picture Core technology refines motion and reduces noise, making it suitable for films and sports alike. It offers a balanced premium experience in the 65-inch segment.

Specifications Display 65-inch LED Resolution 4K UHD Processor AI Processor X1 HDR Dolby Vision Audio Dolby Atmos Reasons to buy Strong picture processing Cinematic HDR support Reason to avoid Higher cost Built-in speakers adequate but not theatre-level

What are buyers saying? Buyers praise colour accuracy, clarity, and overall cinematic experience. Why choose this product? You should choose this product for advanced Sony processing and balanced premium features.

Kodak’s 75-inch QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart TV offers 550 nits brightness, precise dimming, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos support. With 70 W sound output from a four-speaker setup, it delivers stronger built-in audio than many competitors. The 120 Hz refresh rate with ALLM and VRR enhances gaming performance. Its bezel-less design adds modern appeal, and Google TV provides seamless streaming access. It targets buyers seeking premium features at competitive pricing.

Specifications Display 75-inch QLED Resolution 4K UHD Brightness 550 nits Audio 70 W (4 speakers) Refresh Rate 120 Hz Reasons to buy High brightness and strong audio Good gaming support Reason to avoid Brand perception less premium than Sony/Samsung Larger space requirement

What are buyers saying? Buyers appreciate the loud built-in speakers and bright display performance. Why choose this product? You should choose this product for its powerful built-in audio and high-brightness QLED performance at a strong value. Factors to consider before buying a premium large smart TV Display technology: OLED, QLED or Mini-LED panels impact brightness, contrast and colour depth.

Screen size vs room space: Ensure the TV size suits your viewing distance and room layout.

Resolution and refresh rate: 4K with higher refresh rates improves clarity and motion smoothness.

Audio performance: Built-in speaker quality matters, though pairing with a sound system enhances immersion.

Smart platform: Choose a TV with a responsive interface and wide app support. Is a larger TV always better? Not necessarily. The ideal screen size depends on room dimensions and viewing distance. A properly sized large TV enhances immersion without overwhelming the space. Does premium display technology make a noticeable difference? Yes. Advanced panels like OLED and QLED improve contrast, brightness and colour accuracy, significantly enhancing overall viewing quality. Are premium smart TVs worth the higher price? For those who value cinematic visuals, smoother performance and future-ready features, premium models offer long-term value and superior entertainment experience. Top 3 features of premium smart TVs

Premium smart TV Display Size Display Type HDR Support Samsung 65' QLED 4K 65″ QLED Real HDR TCL V6C 75' 4K 75″ LED (HVA) Dolby Vision Xiaomi X Pro CinemagiQLED 65' 65″ QLED Dolby Vision HDR10+ TCL P7K 65' QLED 65″ QLED Dolby Vision Samsung 75' 4K LED 75″ LED HDR10+ Sony BRAVIA 2 II 75' 75″ LED HDR Samsung Crystal 65' 4K LED 65″ LED HDR Samsung 70' 4K LED 70″ LED HDR Sony BRAVIA 3 65' 65″ LED Dolby Vision Kodak 75' QLED 4K 75″ QLED Dolby Vision HDR10+

FAQs What is the ideal size for a large smart TV? Typically, 55-inch and above are considered large. The best size depends on room layout and viewing distance. Do large TVs consume more electricity? They may use slightly more power, but modern premium TVs are energy-efficient compared to older models. Is 4K enough for large screens? Yes, 4K resolution provides sharp detail on large displays, especially when paired with high-quality content. Can large TVs be wall mounted? Most premium TVs support wall mounting, provided the correct bracket and wall support are used. Do premium TVs need external speakers? While many offer good built-in audio, external sound systems or soundbars enhance the overall cinematic feel.