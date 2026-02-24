If picture quality matters to you, these premium smart TVs are hard to ignore
These premium large-display smart TVs deliver cinematic visuals, powerful processors and immersive audio, transforming your living room into a theatre.
Upgrading to a large premium smart TV is no longer just about screen size — it’s about creating a true cinema experience at home. With sharper resolutions, advanced display panels and smarter processors, today’s big-screen TVs offer deeper contrast, richer colours and smoother motion than ever before.
From binge-watching shows to enjoying blockbuster films and live sports, a large display changes how content feels. Premium smart TVs combine expansive screens with intelligent features, powerful audio and seamless streaming support. This list highlights the best large-screen premium smart TVs designed to make every viewing session feel immersive and unforgettable.
1. Samsung 65 inch QLED TV
This 65-inch QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart TV from Samsung (2025 range) combines Quantum Dot technology with 100% Colour Volume for richer, more accurate shades across brightness levels. Powered by One UI Tizen, it offers smooth navigation, built-in streaming apps, and access to 100+ free channels. Real HDR support with Pantone validation enhances colour realism, while 4K upscaling improves lower-resolution content. Security is reinforced through Samsung Knox, and the slim modern design suits contemporary living rooms. It balances premium display quality with smart features for everyday entertainment.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent colour accuracy with Quantum Dot
Secure and feature-rich smart platform
Reason to avoid
Premium pricing compared to standard LED
Sound output may benefit from external speakers
What are buyers saying?
Buyers often praise the vivid colour reproduction, slim design, and smooth interface. Many appreciate the free channel integration and sharp 4K clarity.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for premium QLED visuals, reliable smart features, and enhanced security integration.
2. TCL V6C 75-inch Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV
The TCL V6C 75-inch Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV delivers immersive large-screen entertainment with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. Featuring MEMC technology, it reduces motion blur for smoother sports and action scenes. The HVA panel enhances contrast and viewing angles, while its metallic bezel-less design gives a premium appearance. Running on Google TV, it provides voice search, personalised recommendations, and access to thousands of apps. Ideal for spacious living rooms, it combines cinematic scale with modern smart functionality.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Large immersive screen
Smooth motion handling
Reason to avoid
Requires sizeable space
Moderate built-in speaker power
What are buyers saying?
Buyers highlight its impressive screen size and value pricing. Many appreciate smooth playback and clear visuals for films and sports.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for a large cinematic display with strong smart integration at competitive pricing.
3. Xiaomi X Pro CinemagiQLED 65-inch QLED TV
The Xiaomi X Pro CinemagiQLED 65-inch QLED TV blends Quantum Dot display technology with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support for enhanced dynamic range. It features 32 GB storage and 34 W audio output, delivering fuller sound compared to many standard models. The 120 Hz Game Booster improves responsiveness for gaming, while Film-maker Mode preserves cinematic intent. Powered by Google TV, it provides wide app access and voice control. The sleek design and vibrant display make it suitable for both entertainment enthusiasts and gamers.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Strong audio output
Excellent gaming features
Reason to avoid
QLED price premium
Gaming features depend on compatible console
What are buyers saying?
Users often mention sharp colour performance, good audio strength, and smooth gaming response.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for vibrant QLED visuals combined with strong audio and gaming-friendly features.
4. TCL P7K 65-inch QLED 4K TV
The TCL P7K 65-inch QLED 4K TV offers Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, alongside a 35 W Onkyo 2.1-channel speaker system with abuilt-in subwoofer. Designed with Game Master features, it delivers smoother, lower-latency gaming performance. Its bezel-less aesthetic enhances immersion, while Google TV ensures personalised content and smart control. The QLED panel enhances brightness and colour depth, making it suitable for bright rooms. It is positioned as a mid-premium option combining display and audio upgrades.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Built-in subwoofer improves bass
Balanced for gaming and cinema
Reason to avoid
Slightly heavier build
Premium segment pricing
What are buyers saying?
Buyers appreciate the powerful in-built sound system and sharp, vibrant visuals.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for enhanced built-in sound and balanced performance for films and gaming.
5. Samsung 75 inch smart TV
This 75-inch Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV from Samsung features HDR10+, 4K upscaling, and PurColour technology for enhanced picture detail. Its MetalStream slim design gives a modern finish, while the SolarCell remote supports eco-friendly charging. Samsung Knox security protects data, and voice assistance integration enables hands-free control. With access to free streaming channels and smart gesture controls, it provides a comprehensive, large-screen viewing experience suited to home theatres.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Slim premium design
Secure and eco-friendly remote
Reason to avoid
Standard LED panel (not QLED)
External audio may enhance experience
What are buyers saying?
Buyers note impressive clarity and appreciate the eco-friendly remote and sleek look.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for a large premium Samsung screen with secure smart features and modern styling.
6. Sony BRAVIA 2 II 75-inch 4K Smart TV
Sony BRAVIA 2 II 75-inch 4K Smart TV delivers refined picture processing with Sony’s image enhancement technologies. Running Google TV, it supports voice commands, personalised recommendations, and broad streaming compatibility. Its HDR capability ensures improved contrast and brightness balance, while Dolby Atmos enhances immersive audio. Known for colour accuracy and motion handling, Sony’s processing ensures smoother scenes during sports or action films. The minimalist design blends into modern interiors seamlessly.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Trusted Sony image processing
Smooth motion clarity
Reason to avoid
Premium pricing
Average built-in audio without soundbar
What are buyers saying?
Buyers appreciate the natural colours and smooth picture quality typical of Sony televisions.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for dependable picture processing and balanced smart features.
7. Samsung Crystal 4K Vivid 65-inch LED Smart TV
Samsung Crystal 4K Vivid 65-inch LED Smart TV uses PurColour and 4K upscaling technology to enhance picture clarity. Auto Game Mode adjusts latency automatically for console gaming, while Q-Symphony synchronises compatible Samsung soundbars with the TV speakers. Built on the Tizen platform, it includes voice-ready functionality and Samsung Knox security. Its slim profile and vibrant display make it a solid mid-range option for everyday viewing.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good mid-range performance
Smart sound integration
Reason to avoid
Not QLED
Moderate brightness in very bright rooms
What are buyers saying?
Buyers appreciate value for money and easy setup with good overall clarity.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for reliable 4K performance at a more accessible price point.
8. 70-inch Samsung Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV
This 70-inch Samsung Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV offers large-screen entertainment with Tizen OS and HDR support. It provides vibrant colours, decent brightness levels, and smooth streaming app integration. Ideal for family rooms, it balances size and affordability. With Samsung’s clean interface and wide streaming compatibility, it suits viewers seeking a straightforward large-format smart television without stepping into QLED pricing.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Large screen at competitive pricing
Easy-to-use smart interface
Reason to avoid
Standard LED panel
Audio may require enhancement
What are buyers saying?
Buyers highlight good clarity and appreciate the larger size for films and sports.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for affordable large-screen Samsung reliability.
9. Sony BRAVIA 3 65-inch Ultra HD 4K Smart TV
Sony BRAVIA 3 65-inch Ultra HD 4K Smart TV integrates Sony’s advanced AI Processor X1 to enhance contrast, clarity and colour depth. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support provide cinematic viewing and immersive sound. Google TV ensures seamless access to apps and voice search. Sony’s Picture Core technology refines motion and reduces noise, making it suitable for films and sports alike. It offers a balanced premium experience in the 65-inch segment.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Strong picture processing
Cinematic HDR support
Reason to avoid
Higher cost
Built-in speakers adequate but not theatre-level
What are buyers saying?
Buyers praise colour accuracy, clarity, and overall cinematic experience.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for advanced Sony processing and balanced premium features.
10. Kodak’s 75-inch QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart TV
Kodak’s 75-inch QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart TV offers 550 nits brightness, precise dimming, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos support. With 70 W sound output from a four-speaker setup, it delivers stronger built-in audio than many competitors. The 120 Hz refresh rate with ALLM and VRR enhances gaming performance. Its bezel-less design adds modern appeal, and Google TV provides seamless streaming access. It targets buyers seeking premium features at competitive pricing.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
High brightness and strong audio
Good gaming support
Reason to avoid
Brand perception less premium than Sony/Samsung
Larger space requirement
What are buyers saying?
Buyers appreciate the loud built-in speakers and bright display performance.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product for its powerful built-in audio and high-brightness QLED performance at a strong value.
Factors to consider before buying a premium large smart TV
- Display technology: OLED, QLED or Mini-LED panels impact brightness, contrast and colour depth.
- Screen size vs room space: Ensure the TV size suits your viewing distance and room layout.
- Resolution and refresh rate: 4K with higher refresh rates improves clarity and motion smoothness.
- Audio performance: Built-in speaker quality matters, though pairing with a sound system enhances immersion.
- Smart platform: Choose a TV with a responsive interface and wide app support.
Is a larger TV always better?
Not necessarily. The ideal screen size depends on room dimensions and viewing distance. A properly sized large TV enhances immersion without overwhelming the space.
Does premium display technology make a noticeable difference?
Yes. Advanced panels like OLED and QLED improve contrast, brightness and colour accuracy, significantly enhancing overall viewing quality.
Are premium smart TVs worth the higher price?
For those who value cinematic visuals, smoother performance and future-ready features, premium models offer long-term value and superior entertainment experience.
Top 3 features of premium smart TVs
|Premium smart TV
|Display Size
|Display Type
|HDR Support
|Samsung 65' QLED 4K
|65″
|QLED
|Real HDR
|TCL V6C 75' 4K
|75″
|LED (HVA)
|Dolby Vision
|Xiaomi X Pro CinemagiQLED 65'
|65″
|QLED
|Dolby Vision HDR10+
|TCL P7K 65' QLED
|65″
|QLED
|Dolby Vision
|Samsung 75' 4K LED
|75″
|LED
|HDR10+
|Sony BRAVIA 2 II 75'
|75″
|LED
|HDR
|Samsung Crystal 65' 4K LED
|65″
|LED
|HDR
|Samsung 70' 4K LED
|70″
|LED
|HDR
|Sony BRAVIA 3 65'
|65″
|LED
|Dolby Vision
|Kodak 75' QLED 4K
|75″
|QLED
|Dolby Vision HDR10+
