Search
Mon, Aug 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

Best newly launched TVs from top brands you should check out now; up to 60% off

ByAmit Rahi
Published on: Aug 25, 2025 02:49 pm IST

Get the best discounts on newly launched TVs from leading brands. Shop the latest models at reduced prices while these limited-time offers last.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Sony 215 cm (85 inches) BRAVIA 5 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED Google TV K-85XR55A View Details checkDetails

₹390,590

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 5 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED Google TV K-65XR50 View Details checkDetails

₹152,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Acerpure 164 cm (65 inch) Elevate Series Ultra HD 4K QLED Smart Google TV AP65UG51QEVTD View Details checkDetails

₹43,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG 126 cm (50 inches) UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV 50UA82006LA View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inches) A Pro QLED Series Smart TV L32MB-APIN View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Vu 126cm (50 inches) Vibe Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV 50VIBE-DV View Details checkDetails

₹31,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 189 cm (75 inches) Crystal 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA75UE85AFULXL (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹105,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65E6N (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹46,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Sony 126 cm (50 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-50S25M2 View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Smart LED TV UA32H4550FUXXL View Details checkDetails

₹13,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
View More Products view more product right image

The excitement around newly launched TVs is even higher when paired with irresistible discounts. This season, top brands are rolling out their latest models with cutting-edge features, and you can grab them at reduced prices. With sleek designs, sharper displays, and smarter functionalities, these TVs bring a perfect blend of innovation and entertainment.

New smart TVs at unbeatable prices.
New smart TVs at unbeatable prices.

Whether you’re looking for a cinematic 4K experience or a compact screen for everyday use, the price drops make it the right time to buy. These offers won’t last forever, so it’s a great opportunity to upgrade your home entertainment at a lower cost.

Loading Suggestions...

The Sony BRAVIA 5 K-85XR55A features an expansive 85-inch 4K Mini LED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, providing stunning picture clarity and smooth motion. Powered by the XR Processor, it offers enhanced color accuracy using XR Triluminos Pro and deep contrast with XR Backlight Master Drive.

This smart TV runs Google TV with built-in Google Assistant and supports Apple AirPlay 2, Homekit, and Alexa for voice control. The audio system includes Dolby Atmos and DTS:X delivering immersive 40W sound with Acoustic Multi Audio for rich, spatial audio.

Specifications

Display
85-inch Mini LED, 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
Refresh Rate
120 Hz
Sound Output
40 watts with Dolby Atmos
Connectivity
4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, Ethernet
Smart Features
Google TV, Voice Assistant support, Apple AirPlay 2
Click Here to Buy

Sony 215 cm (85 inches) BRAVIA 5 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED Google TV K-85XR55A

Loading Suggestions...

The 65-inch Sony BRAVIA 5 K-65XR50 offers a 4K Mini LED display and 120Hz refresh rate for vivid colors and smooth visuals. Equipped with the XR Processor, it supports XR Contrast Booster and Triluminos Pro for realistic picture quality.

Smart features include Google TV and voice assistants like Google and Alexa, with Apple Airplay 2 and Homekit compatibility. Dolby Atmos enhances its 40W audio, delivering rich sound for movies and gaming.

Specifications

Display
65-inch Mini LED, 4K Ultra HD
Refresh Rate
120 Hz
Sound Output
40 watts, Dolby Atmos
Connectivity
4 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Smart Features
Google TV, Alexa, Apple AirPlay 2
Click Here to Buy

Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 5 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED Google TV K-65XR50

Loading Suggestions...

The Acerpure Elevate Series TV boasts a 65-inch 4K QLED display with HDR10 support and a 60Hz refresh rate for vibrant colors and smooth motion. Its wide viewing angle and wide color gamut deliver immersive visuals.

It runs Google TV, supporting popular apps like Netflix and YouTube, and includes DTS Studio Sound with Dolby Atmos for 20W of rich audio. The TV provides multiple connectivity options including 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports.

Specifications

Display
65-inch QLED, 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
Refresh Rate
60 Hz
Sound Output
20 watts, DTS Studio Sound, Dolby Atmos
Connectivity
3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet
Smart Features
Google TV, Voice Assistant, HDR10
Click Here to Buy

Acerpure 164 cm (65 inch) Elevate Series Ultra HD 4K QLED Smart Google TV AP65UG51QEVTD

Loading Suggestions...

LG’s 50-inch UA82 Series features a 4K LED display with 60Hz refresh rate, powered by the α7 AI Processor Gen8 for superior upscaling and tone mapping. It supports HDR10, HLG, and features FILMMAKER MODE for cinematic viewing.

Running webOS with AI Sound Pro and Dolby Atmos sound, it delivers 20W audio enhanced with Clear Voice Pro and virtual 9.1.2 up-mix. It supports Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple Airplay 2, and includes ALLM and HGiG for gaming.

Specifications

Display
50-inch LED, 4K Ultra HD
Refresh Rate
60 Hz
Sound Output
20 watts, Dolby Atmos
Connectivity
3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Smart Features
webOS, AI Sound Pro, Alexa, Apple Airplay
Click Here to Buy

LG 126 cm (50 inches) UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV 50UA82006LA

Loading Suggestions...

The Xiaomi L32MB-APIN offers a 32-inch HD Ready QLED display with 60Hz refresh rate and Eye Comfort Mode to reduce eye stress. It runs Android 14-based Google TV for access to streaming apps and voice control.

Audio features include Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X with 20W output. Connectivity options include 2 HDMI and 2 USB ports, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Ethernet for flexible home setup.

Specifications

Display
32-inch QLED, HD Ready (1366 x 768)
Refresh Rate
60 Hz
Sound Output
2 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet
Smart Features
Android 14, Google TV, Voice Control
Connectivity
2 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet
Click Here to Buy

Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inches) A Pro QLED Series Smart TV L32MB-APIN

Loading Suggestions...

The Vu Vibe Series 50VIBE-DV offers a 50-inch 4K QLED display with 60Hz refresh rate and A+ Grade Panel, delivering 400 nits brightness with Dolby Vision and HDR10 support. It features MEMC, Cricket Mode, and Filmmaker Mode for enhanced viewing.

Audio is powered by an integrated 88W soundbar with Dolby Atmos. The TV supports Google TV OS with voice assistant, HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi dual band, and Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity.

Specifications

Display
50-inch QLED, 4K Ultra HD
Sound Output
88 watts, Dolby Atmos
Connectivity
3 HDMI (HDMI 2.1), 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3
Refresh rate
60 Hz
Smart Features
Google TV OS, Voice Assistant, MEMC
Click Here to Buy

Vu 126cm (50 inches) Vibe Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV 50VIBE-DV

Loading Suggestions...

Samsung’s Crystal 4K TV features a 75-inch 4K LED display with a 50Hz refresh rate, powered by the Crystal Processor 4K for vibrant colors. Audio is delivered through 20W with Object Tracking Sound Lite and Q-Symphony syncing with Samsung sound systems.

The TV runs Samsung Tizen OS with built-in Alexa and Bixby voice assistants. Connectivity includes HDMI eARC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and Ethernet with 3 HDMI and 1 USB port.

Specifications

Display
75-inch LED, 4K Ultra HD
Refresh Rate
50 Hz
Sound Output
20 watts
Connectivity
3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, Ethernet
Smart Features
Tizen OS, Alexa, Bixby, Q-Symphony
Click Here to Buy

Samsung 189 cm (75 inches) Crystal 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA75UE85AFULXL (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

Hisense E6N features a 65-inch 4K LED display with 60Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos enhancement. It includes Full Array local dimming and adaptive light sensors for dynamic picture quality.

The TV runs Google TV with embedded Google Assistant and supports screen mirroring. Connectivity includes 3 HDMI (eARC), 2 USB, Bluetooth 5.3, and Ethernet, offering various sound modes including theatre and sports.

Specifications

Display
65-inch LED, 4K Ultra HD
Refresh Rate
60 Hz
Sound Output
24 watts, Dolby Atmos
Connectivity
3 HDMI (1 eARC), 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3
Smart Features
Google TV, Google Assistant, Screen Mirroring
Click Here to Buy

Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65E6N (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

The Sony BRAVIA 2M2 Series offers a 50-inch 4K LED display with 60Hz refresh rate, powered by the X1 Processor for vivid color and clarity. HDR10 and HLG support enhance the viewing experience.

Audio includes 20W output with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. The smart TV runs Google TV with Google Assistant and supports Apple Airplay 2 and Alexa voice control.

Specifications

Display
50-inch LED, 4K Ultra HD
Refresh Rate
60 Hz
Sound Output
20 watts, Dolby Atmos
Connectivity
4 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet
Smart Features
Google TV, Voice Assistants, Apple Airplay 2
Click Here to Buy

Sony 126 cm (50 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-50S25M2

Loading Suggestions...

Samsung’s UA32H4550FUXXL features a 32-inch HD Ready LED display at 50Hz refresh rate with HDR support for enhanced contrast. It runs on Tizen OS with built-in Alexa and Google voice assistant support.

Connectivity options include 2 HDMI ports (one with eARC), USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Ethernet. The TV includes 20W audio output with Object Tracking Sound Lite and Q-Symphony integration.

Specifications

Display
32-inch LED, HD Ready (1366 x 768)
Refresh Rate
50 Hz
Sound Output
20 watts
Connectivity
2 HDMI (1 eARC), USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Smart Features
Tizen OS, Alexa, Google Assistant
Click Here to Buy

Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Smart LED TV UA32H4550FUXXL

Similar articles for you

Top 10 55 inch smart TVs to buy in 2025 for streaming, gaming, and everyday use with top features and strong brand value

10 best 43 Inch 4K smart TVs to buy in August 2025 from Sony, Samsung, LG and more

High definition TVs in August 2025 that come loaded with modern features: Top 8 picks with vibrant picture and sound

Buying guide: Best budget smart TVs with AI upscaling in 2025

  • Do newly launched TVs come with a warranty?

    Yes, most new TVs come with standard manufacturer warranties. Some also offer extended warranty options for added peace of mind.

  • Can I exchange my old TV while buying a new one?

    Yes, many platforms offer exchange benefits where you can trade in your old TV for a discount on the new model.

  • Are these new TVs compatible with wall mounts?

    Yes, most newly launched TVs support VESA wall mounting. Be sure to check the specifications for the correct size.

  • Do new TVs support voice assistants?

    Many new models come with built-in support for Alexa, Google Assistant, or proprietary AI assistants for easy control.

  • Are there EMI options available for these TVs?

    Yes, EMI and no-cost EMI options are available on most new TV models, making it easier to manage the purchase cost.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
News / Technology / Best newly launched TVs from top brands you should check out now; up to 60% off
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On