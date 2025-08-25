Best newly launched TVs from top brands you should check out now; up to 60% off

The excitement around newly launched TVs is even higher when paired with irresistible discounts. This season, top brands are rolling out their latest models with cutting-edge features, and you can grab them at reduced prices. With sleek designs, sharper displays, and smarter functionalities, these TVs bring a perfect blend of innovation and entertainment. New smart TVs at unbeatable prices.

Whether you’re looking for a cinematic 4K experience or a compact screen for everyday use, the price drops make it the right time to buy. These offers won’t last forever, so it’s a great opportunity to upgrade your home entertainment at a lower cost.

The Sony BRAVIA 5 K-85XR55A features an expansive 85-inch 4K Mini LED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, providing stunning picture clarity and smooth motion. Powered by the XR Processor, it offers enhanced color accuracy using XR Triluminos Pro and deep contrast with XR Backlight Master Drive.

This smart TV runs Google TV with built-in Google Assistant and supports Apple AirPlay 2, Homekit, and Alexa for voice control. The audio system includes Dolby Atmos and DTS:X delivering immersive 40W sound with Acoustic Multi Audio for rich, spatial audio.

Specifications Display 85-inch Mini LED, 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 120 Hz Sound Output 40 watts with Dolby Atmos Connectivity 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi, Ethernet Smart Features Google TV, Voice Assistant support, Apple AirPlay 2 Click Here to Buy Sony 215 cm (85 inches) BRAVIA 5 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED Google TV K-85XR55A

The 65-inch Sony BRAVIA 5 K-65XR50 offers a 4K Mini LED display and 120Hz refresh rate for vivid colors and smooth visuals. Equipped with the XR Processor, it supports XR Contrast Booster and Triluminos Pro for realistic picture quality.

Smart features include Google TV and voice assistants like Google and Alexa, with Apple Airplay 2 and Homekit compatibility. Dolby Atmos enhances its 40W audio, delivering rich sound for movies and gaming.

Specifications Display 65-inch Mini LED, 4K Ultra HD Refresh Rate 120 Hz Sound Output 40 watts, Dolby Atmos Connectivity 4 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Smart Features Google TV, Alexa, Apple AirPlay 2 Click Here to Buy Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 5 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED Google TV K-65XR50

The Acerpure Elevate Series TV boasts a 65-inch 4K QLED display with HDR10 support and a 60Hz refresh rate for vibrant colors and smooth motion. Its wide viewing angle and wide color gamut deliver immersive visuals.

It runs Google TV, supporting popular apps like Netflix and YouTube, and includes DTS Studio Sound with Dolby Atmos for 20W of rich audio. The TV provides multiple connectivity options including 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports.

Specifications Display 65-inch QLED, 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Sound Output 20 watts, DTS Studio Sound, Dolby Atmos Connectivity 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet Smart Features Google TV, Voice Assistant, HDR10 Click Here to Buy Acerpure 164 cm (65 inch) Elevate Series Ultra HD 4K QLED Smart Google TV AP65UG51QEVTD

LG’s 50-inch UA82 Series features a 4K LED display with 60Hz refresh rate, powered by the α7 AI Processor Gen8 for superior upscaling and tone mapping. It supports HDR10, HLG, and features FILMMAKER MODE for cinematic viewing.

Running webOS with AI Sound Pro and Dolby Atmos sound, it delivers 20W audio enhanced with Clear Voice Pro and virtual 9.1.2 up-mix. It supports Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple Airplay 2, and includes ALLM and HGiG for gaming.

Specifications Display 50-inch LED, 4K Ultra HD Refresh Rate 60 Hz Sound Output 20 watts, Dolby Atmos Connectivity 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Smart Features webOS, AI Sound Pro, Alexa, Apple Airplay Click Here to Buy LG 126 cm (50 inches) UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV 50UA82006LA

The Xiaomi L32MB-APIN offers a 32-inch HD Ready QLED display with 60Hz refresh rate and Eye Comfort Mode to reduce eye stress. It runs Android 14-based Google TV for access to streaming apps and voice control.

Audio features include Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X with 20W output. Connectivity options include 2 HDMI and 2 USB ports, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Ethernet for flexible home setup.

Specifications Display 32-inch QLED, HD Ready (1366 x 768) Refresh Rate 60 Hz Sound Output 2 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet Smart Features Android 14, Google TV, Voice Control Connectivity 2 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet Click Here to Buy Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inches) A Pro QLED Series Smart TV L32MB-APIN

The Vu Vibe Series 50VIBE-DV offers a 50-inch 4K QLED display with 60Hz refresh rate and A+ Grade Panel, delivering 400 nits brightness with Dolby Vision and HDR10 support. It features MEMC, Cricket Mode, and Filmmaker Mode for enhanced viewing.

Audio is powered by an integrated 88W soundbar with Dolby Atmos. The TV supports Google TV OS with voice assistant, HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi dual band, and Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity.

Specifications Display 50-inch QLED, 4K Ultra HD Sound Output 88 watts, Dolby Atmos Connectivity 3 HDMI (HDMI 2.1), 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3 Refresh rate 60 Hz Smart Features Google TV OS, Voice Assistant, MEMC Click Here to Buy Vu 126cm (50 inches) Vibe Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV 50VIBE-DV

Samsung’s Crystal 4K TV features a 75-inch 4K LED display with a 50Hz refresh rate, powered by the Crystal Processor 4K for vibrant colors. Audio is delivered through 20W with Object Tracking Sound Lite and Q-Symphony syncing with Samsung sound systems.

The TV runs Samsung Tizen OS with built-in Alexa and Bixby voice assistants. Connectivity includes HDMI eARC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and Ethernet with 3 HDMI and 1 USB port.

Specifications Display 75-inch LED, 4K Ultra HD Refresh Rate 50 Hz Sound Output 20 watts Connectivity 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, Ethernet Smart Features Tizen OS, Alexa, Bixby, Q-Symphony Click Here to Buy Samsung 189 cm (75 inches) Crystal 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA75UE85AFULXL (Black)

Hisense E6N features a 65-inch 4K LED display with 60Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos enhancement. It includes Full Array local dimming and adaptive light sensors for dynamic picture quality.

The TV runs Google TV with embedded Google Assistant and supports screen mirroring. Connectivity includes 3 HDMI (eARC), 2 USB, Bluetooth 5.3, and Ethernet, offering various sound modes including theatre and sports.

Specifications Display 65-inch LED, 4K Ultra HD Refresh Rate 60 Hz Sound Output 24 watts, Dolby Atmos Connectivity 3 HDMI (1 eARC), 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3 Smart Features Google TV, Google Assistant, Screen Mirroring Click Here to Buy Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65E6N (Black)

The Sony BRAVIA 2M2 Series offers a 50-inch 4K LED display with 60Hz refresh rate, powered by the X1 Processor for vivid color and clarity. HDR10 and HLG support enhance the viewing experience.

Audio includes 20W output with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. The smart TV runs Google TV with Google Assistant and supports Apple Airplay 2 and Alexa voice control.

Specifications Display 50-inch LED, 4K Ultra HD Refresh Rate 60 Hz Sound Output 20 watts, Dolby Atmos Connectivity 4 HDMI, 2 USB, Wi-Fi, Ethernet Smart Features Google TV, Voice Assistants, Apple Airplay 2 Click Here to Buy Sony 126 cm (50 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-50S25M2

Samsung’s UA32H4550FUXXL features a 32-inch HD Ready LED display at 50Hz refresh rate with HDR support for enhanced contrast. It runs on Tizen OS with built-in Alexa and Google voice assistant support.

Connectivity options include 2 HDMI ports (one with eARC), USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Ethernet. The TV includes 20W audio output with Object Tracking Sound Lite and Q-Symphony integration.

Specifications Display 32-inch LED, HD Ready (1366 x 768) Refresh Rate 50 Hz Sound Output 20 watts Connectivity 2 HDMI (1 eARC), USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Smart Features Tizen OS, Alexa, Google Assistant Click Here to Buy Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Smart LED TV UA32H4550FUXXL

FAQs Do newly launched TVs come with a warranty? Yes, most new TVs come with standard manufacturer warranties. Some also offer extended warranty options for added peace of mind.

Can I exchange my old TV while buying a new one? Yes, many platforms offer exchange benefits where you can trade in your old TV for a discount on the new model.

Are these new TVs compatible with wall mounts? Yes, most newly launched TVs support VESA wall mounting. Be sure to check the specifications for the correct size.

Do new TVs support voice assistants? Many new models come with built-in support for Alexa, Google Assistant, or proprietary AI assistants for easy control.

Are there EMI options available for these TVs? Yes, EMI and no-cost EMI options are available on most new TV models, making it easier to manage the purchase cost.

