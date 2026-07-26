Karnal: KU professor to identify wheat rust using AI tech

An associate professor at the Institute of Environmental Studies, Kurukshetra University, prof Sandeep Gupta has received an ₹18 lakh grant from the state government to develop a model for early detection of leaf rust disease in wheat using artificial intelligence (AI) based technology. Gupta, who holds a PhD in remote sensing from Albert-Ludwigs University, Germany, said this project will use modern AI technology to identify leaf rust in wheat at an early stage, helping farmers take timely action. (HT File)

Haryana is one of the country’s leading wheat-producing states and scientists believe the project will be crucial in reducing crop losses due to leaf rust—a common disease that declines wheat production and grain quality.

The Haryana State Higher Education Council under the Haryana State Research Fund (HSRF), awarded Gupta a research grant of ₹18 lakh for the project.

Gupta, who holds a PhD in remote sensing from Albert-Ludwigs University, Germany, said this project will use modern AI technology to identify leaf rust in wheat at an early stage, helping farmers take timely action.

“This will not only improve crop quality and productivity but will also promote precision agriculture in the agricultural sector,” he added.

Gupta expressed his gratitude to the Haryana State Higher Education Council, the university’s vice-chancellor Somnath Sachdeva, the dean, and all the faculty and staff of the institute for their support and encouragement, and to his research team for this achievement.

He commended the council and university administration, as well as his research team, for the achievement.

VC Sachdeva said that this research grant is a testament to the university’s growing research capacity, innovation, and commitment to quality research.

He expressed confidence that the findings of this project will prove extremely useful for agriculture, the environment, and society, and will play a vital role in connecting farmers with modern technology.

Parmesh Kumar, director of the institute of environmental studies, said that Gupta’s work in the areas of remote sensing, geospatial technology, image processing, and AI is adding to the institute’s excellent research tradition.

“He has also established research collaborations with IIT Kanpur and TU Vienna (Austria). Currently, he directs important research projects on AI-based wheat leaf rust detection, studying greenhouse gas emissions from global wildfires, analysing urban expansion in Kurukshetra, and forest changes in Haryana and Arunachal Pradesh,” Kumar said.

Dean, faculty of fife sciences Jasbir Singh said that such externally funded research projects further strengthen the university’s research environment and encourage interdisciplinary collaboration between different disciplines.