Top 10 smart TVs launched in 2025 for Indian buyers: Best new 43-inch to 65-inch and above picks for living rooms

Buying a new TV in 2025 feels easy until you start comparing them. One set looks punchy in a showroom, another sounds better on paper, and suddenly you are weighing screen sizes, panel types, and features nobody talks about at home. For Indian living rooms, the choice is personal. We watch cricket with family, stream shows after work, and live with bright afternoons, dusty corners, and mixed video from apps and set top boxes. Top 10 smart TVs latest launched of 2025 for Indian buyers what to check before buying online

In this list of the top 10 smart TVs launched in 2025 for Indian buyers, we stick to sofa level realities. Which sizes make sense from 43-inch to 65-inch plus, what keeps motion clean, which smart platform feels smooth, and where spending more actually shows up.

This 55 inch LG UA82 webOS TV suits Indian living rooms, with 4K resolution, Filmmaker Mode, and HDR10 plus HLG for streaming and DTH. The alpha 7 Gen8 processor supports 4K Super Upscaling.

WebOS 25 brings app access, Google Cast, and Apple AirPlay. You get 3 HDMI ports with eARC plus ALLM, and VRR up to 60Hz for play. It earns a place in a top 10 smart TV shortlist.

Specifications Screen 55 inch 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 Refresh 60Hz native HDR HDR10, HLG Audio 20W, 2.0ch, Dolby Atmos OS webOS 25 Gaming ALLM, VRR up to 60Hz, HGiG, Game Dashboard Special Features 4K Expression Enhancer, 4K Super Upscaling, Dynamic Tone Mapping, Filmmaker Mode Reasons to buy webOS 25 plus Cast and AirPlay makes phones and apps easier to use ALLM and VRR up to 60Hz suit casual console gaming Reasons to avoid 60Hz panel, not meant for 120Hz gaming HDR support listed as HDR10 and HLG, not Dolby Vision

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Amazon listings show an average rating around 4.0 out of 5 from over 7,000 reviews. That usually points to broad satisfaction with picture quality and webOS. We could not access full review text here, so read recent comments before buying.

Why choose this product?

Pick it if you want a 55 inch 4K LED from a major brand with webOS 25, HDR10 and HLG, Filmmaker Mode, and Dolby Atmos. Three HDMI ports with eARC plus ALLM and VRR cover daily streaming, DTH, and gaming.

Sony’s 43 inch BRAVIA 2M2 suits smaller homes, giving sharp 4K for OTT and set top boxes. The 4K Processor X1 and 4K X Reality PRO clean up softer channels, while HDR10 and HLG add extra depth.

Google TV brings apps and search together, plus Chromecast built in and Apple AirPlay for casting. Four HDMI ports add eARC, and ALLM helps consoles. It fits the top 10 smart TV shortlist today.

Specifications Screen 43 inch 108 cm Resolution 3840 x 2160 Panel LCD Direct LED Refresh 50 Hz native HDR HDR10, HLG Audio 20W 10W plus 10W Dolby Atmos DTS:X OS Google TV Casting Chromecast built in, Apple AirPlay, Apple HomeKit Reasons to buy 4K X Reality PRO helps HD channels look cleaner Four HDMI ports with eARC and ALLM covers soundbar and console use Reasons to avoid Native 50 Hz panel, not meant for 120 Hz gaming No VRR listed for this model

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

On Amazon, buyers rate it highly and often praise the crisp 4K picture, setup, and Google TV app support. Many like the sound for a 43 inch set. Some mention blacks and side angle viewing are average for an LED.

Why choose this product?

Choose this Sony if you want a 43 inch 4K Google TV with strong upscaling for cable and OTT. Four HDMI ports, eARC, and ALLM cover soundbars and consoles. For smaller rooms, it earns top 10 smart TV consideration easily.

TCL 43 inch P71K suits smaller rooms, offering QLED and 4K detail for DTH and streaming. Google TV groups apps and voice search, so switching shows feels quick for the family.

Smartprix

It runs at 60Hz and offers 3 HDMI plus 1 USB for a set top box, soundbar, and console. HDR10 and Dolby Vision add detail in dark scenes. For its price, it fits a top 10 smart TV list.

Specifications Screen 43 inch Resolution 3840 x 2160 Panel QLED OS Google TV Refresh 60Hz HDR HDR10, Dolby Vision Ports 3 HDMI, 1 USB Connectivity Wi Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet Reasons to buy QLED 4K with Dolby Vision support at this price Google TV makes apps and search easier for shared use Reasons to avoid 60Hz is not aimed at high frame rate gaming Built in audio may feel limited for larger rooms, a soundbar helps

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Amazon buyers give this TCL 43P71K around 4.0 out of 5 from about 310 reviews. That points to mostly happy owners. Read recent comments for clarity on panel uniformity, sound level, and installation experience in your city before you order.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for the 43 inch 4K QLED Google TV that keeps apps easy for the family. Dolby Vision and HDR10 lift movie scenes at night. 3 HDMI and 1 USB cover DTH, console, and soundbar. A top 10 smart TV option.

Samsung 55 inch QNX1D uses Mini LED backlighting to control highlights and reduce blooming, useful for daytime sports and films. A 120Hz panel plus 4K AI Upscaling helps older cable feeds look cleaner.

Tizen keeps apps tidy, and 4 HDMI ports include eARC for a soundbar. VRR, ALLM, and FreeSync Premium Pro suit gaming. If you want a feature heavy living room centrepiece, it earns top 10 smart TV consideration.

Specifications Screen 55 inch Resolution 3840 x 2160 Backlight Mini LED Neo QLED Refresh 120Hz native HDR Neo Quantum HDR, HDR10 Plus adaptive and gaming Audio 40W, 2.2ch, Dolby Atmos Special Features NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor, Quantum Matrix Technology, 4K AI Upscaling, Endless Free Content, Samsung Knox Security Reasons to buy 120Hz panel with VRR and FreeSync Premium Pro for smoother play Mini LED control with Neo Quantum HDR for punchier highlights Reasons to avoid Price is usually higher than regular QLED options Tizen app layout is different from Google TV, some users need time

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Amazon reviews show around 4.0 out of 5 from about 387 ratings for this Samsung QNX1D. Buyers seem to like the bright picture and smoother motion. Check recent feedback for delivery handling, setup support, and any panel issues in India.

Why choose this product?

Choose this 55 inch Mini LED set for HDR control, 120Hz motion, and gaming tools like VRR and FreeSync Premium Pro. 40W Dolby Atmos audio and four HDMI with eARC suit soundbars and consoles. Top 10 smart TV contenders today.

Hisense U7Q 65 inch suits big living rooms with QLED Mini LED control and a 144Hz panel. It fights glare better than LED sets, and Dolby Vision IQ keeps HDR scenes readable.

VIDAA keeps apps simple, while HDMI 2.1 with VRR and ALLM supports 4K at 144Hz for consoles. Built in subwoofer and 2.1 audio help without extra gear. For many buyers, it is a top 10 smart TV pick.

Specifications Screen 65 inch Resolution 3840 x 2160 Panel QLED Mini LED Refresh 144Hz HDR Dolby Vision IQ Gaming VRR, ALLM, 4K 144Hz Audio 47W 2.1ch, built in subwoofer Reasons to buy 144Hz with VRR and ALLM suits console play Dolby Vision IQ and Mini LED control help HDR scenes Reasons to avoid Large 65 inch needs proper viewing distance VIDAA app selection can vary by region compared to Google TV

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Amazon shows a 4.3 out of 5 rating based on 17 reviews for this model. We could not load full review text reliably, so scan recent comments for delivery handling, panel uniformity, and service response in your city before buying.

Why choose this product?

Pick it if you want a 65 inch scale with Mini LED control, 144Hz gaming support, and HDMI 2.1 ports. Dolby Vision IQ and a built in subwoofer help movies and sports. It fits the top 10 smart TVs launched in 2025.

Xiaomi FX Pro 55 inch pairs a QLED panel with Fire TV and Alexa for app viewing. It is a latest launched smart TV for viewers who want one screen for OTT and live channels.

32GB storage keeps apps installed, and 34W speakers suit viewing. AirPlay 2 and Miracast handle casting. Refresh is 60Hz with a 120Hz game booster mode. It lands on top 10 smart TV shortlist for homes.

Specifications Screen 55 inch Resolution 3840 x 2160 Panel QLED OS Fire TV Voice Built in Alexa Refresh 60Hz, DLG 120Hz mode Special Features Bezel-Less Design, Built-In Speaker, Chromecast, Eye Comfort Mode, Wide Viewing Angle Reasons to buy Fire TV with Alexa is simple for family search and apps 34W speakers and casting options cover daily use Reasons to avoid 60Hz panel, so it is not meant for 120Hz native play Some buyers report occasional lag in the Fire TV interface

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Amazon reviewers mostly praise sharp 4K pictures and loud speakers, and many like the Fire TV layout. Complaints often mention occasional lag, slow app response, and mixed installation support. A few black notes can sometimes look grey in dark scenes.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for a 55 inch QLED Fire TV with Alexa, 32GB storage, and strong built in speakers for day to day use. Casting via AirPlay 2 and Miracast helps. It suits smaller budgets on top 10 smart TVs lists.

Acer Super Series 55 inch QLED puts 4K detail on a panel, suited to TV channels and OTT nights. Google TV keeps apps in one place, and Dolby Vision support helps movies look richer.

Sound comes at 80W, handy if you skip a soundbar. Three HDMI and two USB cover a box and console, with ALLM and VRR for play. It fits a top 10 smart TV shortlist for value.

Specifications Screen 55 inch Resolution 4K 3840 x 2160 Panel QLED OS Google TV Audio 80W Special Features Frameless Design, Google TV with Android 14, Latest AI enabled 2875 Chipset, QLED, 4K 60Hz, DLG, Micro dimming Reasons to buy 80W speaker output for louder viewing Google TV plus Dolby Vision support for streaming Reasons to avoid 60Hz panel for most content, not high frame gaming After sales experience can vary by city

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Amazon ratings sit at 3.9 out of 5 from 2,965 ratings. Buyers often like the loud speakers and crisp 4K picture for the price. Some mention setup delays, patchy after sales help, and occasional app slowdowns on Google TV today.

Why choose this product?

Choose this if you want a 55 inch QLED with Google TV and high speaker output for a flat. It covers Dolby formats and basic gaming tools. In Top 10 smart TVs lists, it suits buyers chasing value this year.

TCL 65Q6C is for big family viewing, using QD Mini LED and 4K resolution to keep bright scenes punchy and dark scenes cleaner. Google TV gives a home screen with profiles and voice search.

A 144Hz panel and HDMI 2.1 support suit consoles, with VRR and ALLM for lower lag. Dolby Atmos audio is listed at 40W. In a top 10 smart TV round up, it targets size and gaming.

Specifications Screen 65 inch Resolution 4K 3840 x 2160 Backlight QD Mini LED OS Google TV Refresh 144Hz Audio 40W, Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual X Reasons to buy 144Hz plus HDMI 2.1 support for console use Mini LED control for brighter HDR scenes Reasons to avoid Needs space and distance for 65 inch viewing Panel uniformity can differ unit to unit

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Amazon shows 4.1 out of 5 from 859 ratings for this 65 inch model. Reviews lean positive on brightness and size, with many happy about gaming features. A set of comments points to uneven black screens and mixed installation experiences.

Why choose this product?

If your room can take 65 inches, this QD Mini LED set gives strong brightness plus 144Hz support for console play. Google TV keeps apps familiar. It matches the top 10 smart TVs launched in 2025 keywords many shoppers search.

Sony Bravia 2M2 50 inch keeps things focused for mid size rooms, pairing 4K Processor X1 with Motionflow XR for cleaner sports and news. HDR10 and HLG support add extra range on streaming.

Google TV makes app hopping easy, and Chromecast built in helps casting from phones. Audio is 20W with Dolby Atmos support, and ALLM helps console play. It earns a top 10 smart TV mention for balanced viewing.

Specifications Screen 50 inch Resolution 4K 3840 x 2160 Processor 4K Processor X1 Motion Motionflow XR 100, native 50Hz HDR HDR10, HLG OS Google TV Casting Chromecast built in Audio 20W, Dolby Atmos, DTS formats Reasons to buy Strong upscaling and motion handling for TV channels Google TV plus Chromecast built in for casting Reasons to avoid Native 50Hz panel for most content, not 120Hz play Price can sit above similar size rivals

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Amazon search results list around 4.7 out of 5 from 2.7K ratings for this 50 inch BRAVIA. Buyers praise picture processing and motion for sports. Some note the price sits higher than rivals and that built in sound is average.

Why choose this product?

Pick this when you care more about clean motion and upscaling than chasing specs. It handles DTH channels well and keeps Google TV clear for family use. For anyone typing the latest launched smart TV, this Sony sits high on Amazon.

TCL 75V6B brings a 75 inch 4K LED screen to a living room, aimed at movies, cricket, and family streaming. Google TV keeps apps and voice search in one place, and HDR10 helps newer titles.

It is a 60Hz set, so high frame gaming is not the point. Listings mention 2GB RAM and 16GB storage plus Dolby Audio. For size per rupee, it fits a top 10 smart TV mention.

Specifications Screen 75 inch Resolution 4K Panel LED OS Google TV Refresh 60Hz Key features Multiple Eye Care, Google Assistant, Web Browser, Screen Mirroring, Supported by OTT platforms, 4K UHD Google TV Reasons to buy Huge 75 inch screen for movie nights Google TV with 16GB storage listed for apps Reasons to avoid 60Hz panel, not aimed at high frame gaming Built in audio may feel light for such a big screen

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Amazon ratings are 3.8 out of 5 from 4,009 ratings. Many buyers pick it for the 75 inch size and 4K sharpness. Complaints tend to focus on delivery handling, uneven backlight patches, and sound that pushes users toward a soundbar.

Why choose this product?

Choose this if you want a giant 75 inch 4K Google TV for movies and match days, without paying for QLED. Storage is listed at 16GB. In a top 10 smart TV list, it wins on screen size for families.

What is actually new in the latest launched smart TV wave of 2025 in India?

Brands are pushing Mini LED backlights, faster refresh rates like 144Hz for gaming, and heavier use of AI upscaling and picture processing. You will also see more emphasis on smart features like voice control and content discovery built into the TV platform.

OLED vs Mini LED vs QLED, which one suits Indian living rooms?

OLED wins for deep blacks in dark room movie watching, but bright rooms and long sports sessions often favour Mini LED because it can stay brighter and handle reflections better. QLED can be a strong mid option when you want richer colours without paying Mini LED or OLED pricing.

How do I choose the right size between 43, 55, and 65 inches?

Start with viewing distance, then match it to a comfortable field of view. For mixed viewing, a common rule is divide your viewing distance in inches by about 1.6 to estimate screen size, and for 4K a 65 inch TV often sits around 2 metres for a close, cinema like feel.

HDR10 vs HDR10 Plus vs Dolby Vision, what should Indian buyers prioritise?

HDR10 is the baseline. HDR10 Plus and Dolby Vision can adjust scene by scene using dynamic metadata, which can look better when the TV has the brightness and processing to keep dark detail and highlight detail balanced. Dolby explains this difference clearly, and independent testing also calls out the practical impact.

What should I check before buying a smart TV online in India?

Check BEE energy label details, installation terms, and the panel policy. On delivery day, inspect for dead pixels, backlight patches on a grey screen, and ports working with your set top box. A solid return window and dependable service in your city matter as much as specs.

Top 3 features of the top 10 smart TVs launched in 2025:

Top 10 smart TVs launched in 2025 Type of TV Panel Audio Output LG UA82 55-inch smart TV webOS Smart TV LED 20W, 2.0ch Sony BRAVIA 2M2 43-inch smart TV Google TV LED 20W TCL 43P71K 43-inch smart TV Google TV QLED 30W Samsung QNX1D 55-inch smart TV Tizen Smart TV Neo QLED Mini LED 40W, 2.2ch Hisense U7Q 65-inch smart TV VIDAA Smart TV QLED Mini LED 47W, 2.1ch Xiaomi FX Pro 55-inch smart TV Fire TV QLED 34W Acer Super Series 55-inch smart TV Google TV QLED 80W TCL Q6C 65-inch smart TV Google TV QD Mini LED 40W Sony BRAVIA 2M2 50-inch smart TV Google TV LED 20W TCL V6B 75-inch smart TV Google TV LED 24W

Similar stories for you:

Best-selling smart TVs! Up to 50% off on 32 to 85 inch sizes in 4K LED, QLED, Mini LED and OLED year-end deals on Amazon

Home entertainment, upgraded: Latest smart TVs that deliver big on innovation and immersion

Your home needs a 65 inch 4K HDR smart TV, and these are the top options to choose from

Top 10 smart TVs on Amazon sale with big deals on 4K, QLED and OLED screens from 32 inch to 85 inch you should not miss

Amazon Mega TV Fest brings big TV price drops with up to 65% off and extra ₹5000 coupon on Samsung, LG and more brands

Home theatres under 10K for buyers choosing soundbars, tower speakers, or 2 point 1 sets this Christmas and New Year

FAQs on top 10 smart TVs launched in 2025 Is 4K worth it for DTH and older content? Yes, good upscaling makes HD channels look cleaner and reduces rough edges on faces and text.

Do I need 120Hz in 2025? Only if you play seriously or watch a lot of fast sports and want smoother motion.

What gaming features should I look for? HDMI 2.1, VRR, and ALLM matter most for consoles and low input lag.

Do bigger TVs always look better? Only if your viewing distance supports it, otherwise 4K detail is lost and imperfections stand out.

How do I decide value versus premium? Spend more for Mini LED or OLED and gaming features, save money if your use is mostly OTT and DTH.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.