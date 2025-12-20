Search
Top 10 smart TVs launched in 2025 for Indian buyers: Best new 43-inch to 65-inch and above picks for living rooms

ByKanika Budhiraja
Published on: Dec 20, 2025 04:00 pm IST

India’s best 2025 smart TVs from 43-inch to 65-inch and above, compared for picture quality, smart features, gaming performance and value for any room.

Filmmaker Mode TV

LG 139 cm (55 inches) UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS LED TV 55UA82006LA View Details checkDetails

₹40,590

Dolby Atmos 20W Sound

Sony 108 cm (43 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S22BM2 View Details checkDetails

₹38,490

BuiltIn Google Assist TV

TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 43P71K View Details checkDetails

₹26,990

Wide Viewing Angle TV

Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Neo-QLED 4K Mini LED QNX1D Series AI Smart TV QA55QNX1DAULXL (Graphite Black) View Details checkDetails

₹84,990

BuiltIn Subwoofer

Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) U7Q Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Mini LED TV 65U7Q (Black) View Details checkDetails

OTT First Home Screen TV

Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) FX Pro QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Fire TV L55MB-FPIN View Details checkDetails

₹32,999

acer 139 cm (55 inches) Super Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR55QDXGU2875AT (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹35,999

TCL 164 cm (65 inches) 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV 65Q6C View Details checkDetails

₹66,990

Sony 126 cm (50 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-50S22BM2 View Details checkDetails

₹51,990

BezelLess Metal Look

TCL 189 cm (75 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 75V6B (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹59,990

Buying a new TV in 2025 feels easy until you start comparing them. One set looks punchy in a showroom, another sounds better on paper, and suddenly you are weighing screen sizes, panel types, and features nobody talks about at home. For Indian living rooms, the choice is personal. We watch cricket with family, stream shows after work, and live with bright afternoons, dusty corners, and mixed video from apps and set top boxes.

Top 10 smart TVs latest launched of 2025 for Indian buyers what to check before buying online
Top 10 smart TVs latest launched of 2025 for Indian buyers what to check before buying online

In this list of the top 10 smart TVs launched in 2025 for Indian buyers, we stick to sofa level realities. Which sizes make sense from 43-inch to 65-inch plus, what keeps motion clean, which smart platform feels smooth, and where spending more actually shows up.

This 55 inch LG UA82 webOS TV suits Indian living rooms, with 4K resolution, Filmmaker Mode, and HDR10 plus HLG for streaming and DTH. The alpha 7 Gen8 processor supports 4K Super Upscaling.

WebOS 25 brings app access, Google Cast, and Apple AirPlay. You get 3 HDMI ports with eARC plus ALLM, and VRR up to 60Hz for play. It earns a place in a top 10 smart TV shortlist.

Specifications

Screen
55 inch 4K UHD 3840 x 2160
Refresh
60Hz native
HDR
HDR10, HLG
Audio
20W, 2.0ch, Dolby Atmos
OS
webOS 25
Gaming
ALLM, VRR up to 60Hz, HGiG, Game Dashboard
Special Features
4K Expression Enhancer, 4K Super Upscaling, Dynamic Tone Mapping, Filmmaker Mode

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

webOS 25 plus Cast and AirPlay makes phones and apps easier to use

affiliate-tick

ALLM and VRR up to 60Hz suit casual console gaming

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

60Hz panel, not meant for 120Hz gaming

affiliate-cross

HDR support listed as HDR10 and HLG, not Dolby Vision

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Amazon listings show an average rating around 4.0 out of 5 from over 7,000 reviews. That usually points to broad satisfaction with picture quality and webOS. We could not access full review text here, so read recent comments before buying.

Why choose this product?

Pick it if you want a 55 inch 4K LED from a major brand with webOS 25, HDR10 and HLG, Filmmaker Mode, and Dolby Atmos. Three HDMI ports with eARC plus ALLM and VRR cover daily streaming, DTH, and gaming.

Sony’s 43 inch BRAVIA 2M2 suits smaller homes, giving sharp 4K for OTT and set top boxes. The 4K Processor X1 and 4K X Reality PRO clean up softer channels, while HDR10 and HLG add extra depth.

Google TV brings apps and search together, plus Chromecast built in and Apple AirPlay for casting. Four HDMI ports add eARC, and ALLM helps consoles. It fits the top 10 smart TV shortlist today.

Specifications

Screen
43 inch 108 cm
Resolution
3840 x 2160
Panel
LCD Direct LED
Refresh
50 Hz native
HDR
HDR10, HLG
Audio
20W 10W plus 10W Dolby Atmos DTS:X
OS
Google TV
Casting
Chromecast built in, Apple AirPlay, Apple HomeKit

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

4K X Reality PRO helps HD channels look cleaner

affiliate-tick

Four HDMI ports with eARC and ALLM covers soundbar and console use

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Native 50 Hz panel, not meant for 120 Hz gaming

affiliate-cross

No VRR listed for this model

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

On Amazon, buyers rate it highly and often praise the crisp 4K picture, setup, and Google TV app support. Many like the sound for a 43 inch set. Some mention blacks and side angle viewing are average for an LED.

Why choose this product?

Choose this Sony if you want a 43 inch 4K Google TV with strong upscaling for cable and OTT. Four HDMI ports, eARC, and ALLM cover soundbars and consoles. For smaller rooms, it earns top 10 smart TV consideration easily.

TCL 43 inch P71K suits smaller rooms, offering QLED and 4K detail for DTH and streaming. Google TV groups apps and voice search, so switching shows feels quick for the family.

Smartprix

It runs at 60Hz and offers 3 HDMI plus 1 USB for a set top box, soundbar, and console. HDR10 and Dolby Vision add detail in dark scenes. For its price, it fits a top 10 smart TV list.

Specifications

Screen
43 inch
Resolution
3840 x 2160
Panel
QLED
OS
Google TV
Refresh
60Hz
HDR
HDR10, Dolby Vision
Ports
3 HDMI, 1 USB
Connectivity
Wi Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

QLED 4K with Dolby Vision support at this price

affiliate-tick

Google TV makes apps and search easier for shared use

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

60Hz is not aimed at high frame rate gaming

affiliate-cross

Built in audio may feel limited for larger rooms, a soundbar helps

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Amazon buyers give this TCL 43P71K around 4.0 out of 5 from about 310 reviews. That points to mostly happy owners. Read recent comments for clarity on panel uniformity, sound level, and installation experience in your city before you order.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for the 43 inch 4K QLED Google TV that keeps apps easy for the family. Dolby Vision and HDR10 lift movie scenes at night. 3 HDMI and 1 USB cover DTH, console, and soundbar. A top 10 smart TV option.

Samsung 55 inch QNX1D uses Mini LED backlighting to control highlights and reduce blooming, useful for daytime sports and films. A 120Hz panel plus 4K AI Upscaling helps older cable feeds look cleaner.

Tizen keeps apps tidy, and 4 HDMI ports include eARC for a soundbar. VRR, ALLM, and FreeSync Premium Pro suit gaming. If you want a feature heavy living room centrepiece, it earns top 10 smart TV consideration.

Specifications

Screen
55 inch
Resolution
3840 x 2160
Backlight
Mini LED Neo QLED
Refresh
120Hz native
HDR
Neo Quantum HDR, HDR10 Plus adaptive and gaming
Audio
40W, 2.2ch, Dolby Atmos
Special Features
NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor, Quantum Matrix Technology, 4K AI Upscaling, Endless Free Content, Samsung Knox Security

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

120Hz panel with VRR and FreeSync Premium Pro for smoother play

affiliate-tick

Mini LED control with Neo Quantum HDR for punchier highlights

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Price is usually higher than regular QLED options

affiliate-cross

Tizen app layout is different from Google TV, some users need time

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Amazon reviews show around 4.0 out of 5 from about 387 ratings for this Samsung QNX1D. Buyers seem to like the bright picture and smoother motion. Check recent feedback for delivery handling, setup support, and any panel issues in India.

Why choose this product?

Choose this 55 inch Mini LED set for HDR control, 120Hz motion, and gaming tools like VRR and FreeSync Premium Pro. 40W Dolby Atmos audio and four HDMI with eARC suit soundbars and consoles. Top 10 smart TV contenders today.

Hisense U7Q 65 inch suits big living rooms with QLED Mini LED control and a 144Hz panel. It fights glare better than LED sets, and Dolby Vision IQ keeps HDR scenes readable.

VIDAA keeps apps simple, while HDMI 2.1 with VRR and ALLM supports 4K at 144Hz for consoles. Built in subwoofer and 2.1 audio help without extra gear. For many buyers, it is a top 10 smart TV pick.

Specifications

Screen
65 inch
Resolution
3840 x 2160
Panel
QLED Mini LED
Refresh
144Hz
HDR
Dolby Vision IQ
Gaming
VRR, ALLM, 4K 144Hz
Audio
47W 2.1ch, built in subwoofer

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

144Hz with VRR and ALLM suits console play

affiliate-tick

Dolby Vision IQ and Mini LED control help HDR scenes

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Large 65 inch needs proper viewing distance

affiliate-cross

VIDAA app selection can vary by region compared to Google TV

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Amazon shows a 4.3 out of 5 rating based on 17 reviews for this model. We could not load full review text reliably, so scan recent comments for delivery handling, panel uniformity, and service response in your city before buying.

Why choose this product?

Pick it if you want a 65 inch scale with Mini LED control, 144Hz gaming support, and HDMI 2.1 ports. Dolby Vision IQ and a built in subwoofer help movies and sports. It fits the top 10 smart TVs launched in 2025.

Xiaomi FX Pro 55 inch pairs a QLED panel with Fire TV and Alexa for app viewing. It is a latest launched smart TV for viewers who want one screen for OTT and live channels.

32GB storage keeps apps installed, and 34W speakers suit viewing. AirPlay 2 and Miracast handle casting. Refresh is 60Hz with a 120Hz game booster mode. It lands on top 10 smart TV shortlist for homes.

Specifications

Screen
55 inch
Resolution
3840 x 2160
Panel
QLED
OS
Fire TV
Voice
Built in Alexa
Refresh
60Hz, DLG 120Hz mode
Special Features
Bezel-Less Design, Built-In Speaker, Chromecast, Eye Comfort Mode, Wide Viewing Angle

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Fire TV with Alexa is simple for family search and apps

affiliate-tick

34W speakers and casting options cover daily use

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

60Hz panel, so it is not meant for 120Hz native play

affiliate-cross

Some buyers report occasional lag in the Fire TV interface

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Amazon reviewers mostly praise sharp 4K pictures and loud speakers, and many like the Fire TV layout. Complaints often mention occasional lag, slow app response, and mixed installation support. A few black notes can sometimes look grey in dark scenes.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for a 55 inch QLED Fire TV with Alexa, 32GB storage, and strong built in speakers for day to day use. Casting via AirPlay 2 and Miracast helps. It suits smaller budgets on top 10 smart TVs lists.

Acer Super Series 55 inch QLED puts 4K detail on a panel, suited to TV channels and OTT nights. Google TV keeps apps in one place, and Dolby Vision support helps movies look richer.

Sound comes at 80W, handy if you skip a soundbar. Three HDMI and two USB cover a box and console, with ALLM and VRR for play. It fits a top 10 smart TV shortlist for value.

Specifications

Screen
55 inch
Resolution
4K 3840 x 2160
Panel
QLED
OS
Google TV
Audio
80W
Special Features
Frameless Design, Google TV with Android 14, Latest AI enabled 2875 Chipset, QLED, 4K 60Hz, DLG, Micro dimming

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

80W speaker output for louder viewing

affiliate-tick

Google TV plus Dolby Vision support for streaming

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

60Hz panel for most content, not high frame gaming

affiliate-cross

After sales experience can vary by city

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Amazon ratings sit at 3.9 out of 5 from 2,965 ratings. Buyers often like the loud speakers and crisp 4K picture for the price. Some mention setup delays, patchy after sales help, and occasional app slowdowns on Google TV today.

Why choose this product?

Choose this if you want a 55 inch QLED with Google TV and high speaker output for a flat. It covers Dolby formats and basic gaming tools. In Top 10 smart TVs lists, it suits buyers chasing value this year.

TCL 65Q6C is for big family viewing, using QD Mini LED and 4K resolution to keep bright scenes punchy and dark scenes cleaner. Google TV gives a home screen with profiles and voice search.

A 144Hz panel and HDMI 2.1 support suit consoles, with VRR and ALLM for lower lag. Dolby Atmos audio is listed at 40W. In a top 10 smart TV round up, it targets size and gaming.

Specifications

Screen
65 inch
Resolution
4K 3840 x 2160
Backlight
QD Mini LED
OS
Google TV
Refresh
144Hz
Audio
40W, Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual X

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

144Hz plus HDMI 2.1 support for console use

affiliate-tick

Mini LED control for brighter HDR scenes

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Needs space and distance for 65 inch viewing

affiliate-cross

Panel uniformity can differ unit to unit

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Amazon shows 4.1 out of 5 from 859 ratings for this 65 inch model. Reviews lean positive on brightness and size, with many happy about gaming features. A set of comments points to uneven black screens and mixed installation experiences.

Why choose this product?

If your room can take 65 inches, this QD Mini LED set gives strong brightness plus 144Hz support for console play. Google TV keeps apps familiar. It matches the top 10 smart TVs launched in 2025 keywords many shoppers search.

Sony Bravia 2M2 50 inch keeps things focused for mid size rooms, pairing 4K Processor X1 with Motionflow XR for cleaner sports and news. HDR10 and HLG support add extra range on streaming.

Google TV makes app hopping easy, and Chromecast built in helps casting from phones. Audio is 20W with Dolby Atmos support, and ALLM helps console play. It earns a top 10 smart TV mention for balanced viewing.

Specifications

Screen
50 inch
Resolution
4K 3840 x 2160
Processor
4K Processor X1
Motion
Motionflow XR 100, native 50Hz
HDR
HDR10, HLG
OS
Google TV
Casting
Chromecast built in
Audio
20W, Dolby Atmos, DTS formats

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Strong upscaling and motion handling for TV channels

affiliate-tick

Google TV plus Chromecast built in for casting

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Native 50Hz panel for most content, not 120Hz play

affiliate-cross

Price can sit above similar size rivals

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Amazon search results list around 4.7 out of 5 from 2.7K ratings for this 50 inch BRAVIA. Buyers praise picture processing and motion for sports. Some note the price sits higher than rivals and that built in sound is average.

Why choose this product?

Pick this when you care more about clean motion and upscaling than chasing specs. It handles DTH channels well and keeps Google TV clear for family use. For anyone typing the latest launched smart TV, this Sony sits high on Amazon.

TCL 75V6B brings a 75 inch 4K LED screen to a living room, aimed at movies, cricket, and family streaming. Google TV keeps apps and voice search in one place, and HDR10 helps newer titles.

It is a 60Hz set, so high frame gaming is not the point. Listings mention 2GB RAM and 16GB storage plus Dolby Audio. For size per rupee, it fits a top 10 smart TV mention.

Specifications

Screen
75 inch
Resolution
4K
Panel
LED
OS
Google TV
Refresh
60Hz
Key features
Multiple Eye Care, Google Assistant, Web Browser, Screen Mirroring, Supported by OTT platforms, 4K UHD Google TV

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Huge 75 inch screen for movie nights

affiliate-tick

Google TV with 16GB storage listed for apps

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

60Hz panel, not aimed at high frame gaming

affiliate-cross

Built in audio may feel light for such a big screen

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Amazon ratings are 3.8 out of 5 from 4,009 ratings. Many buyers pick it for the 75 inch size and 4K sharpness. Complaints tend to focus on delivery handling, uneven backlight patches, and sound that pushes users toward a soundbar.

Why choose this product?

Choose this if you want a giant 75 inch 4K Google TV for movies and match days, without paying for QLED. Storage is listed at 16GB. In a top 10 smart TV list, it wins on screen size for families.

What is actually new in the latest launched smart TV wave of 2025 in India?

Brands are pushing Mini LED backlights, faster refresh rates like 144Hz for gaming, and heavier use of AI upscaling and picture processing. You will also see more emphasis on smart features like voice control and content discovery built into the TV platform.

OLED vs Mini LED vs QLED, which one suits Indian living rooms?

OLED wins for deep blacks in dark room movie watching, but bright rooms and long sports sessions often favour Mini LED because it can stay brighter and handle reflections better. QLED can be a strong mid option when you want richer colours without paying Mini LED or OLED pricing.

How do I choose the right size between 43, 55, and 65 inches?

Start with viewing distance, then match it to a comfortable field of view. For mixed viewing, a common rule is divide your viewing distance in inches by about 1.6 to estimate screen size, and for 4K a 65 inch TV often sits around 2 metres for a close, cinema like feel.

HDR10 vs HDR10 Plus vs Dolby Vision, what should Indian buyers prioritise?

HDR10 is the baseline. HDR10 Plus and Dolby Vision can adjust scene by scene using dynamic metadata, which can look better when the TV has the brightness and processing to keep dark detail and highlight detail balanced. Dolby explains this difference clearly, and independent testing also calls out the practical impact.

What should I check before buying a smart TV online in India?

Check BEE energy label details, installation terms, and the panel policy. On delivery day, inspect for dead pixels, backlight patches on a grey screen, and ports working with your set top box. A solid return window and dependable service in your city matter as much as specs.

Top 3 features of the top 10 smart TVs launched in 2025:

Top 10 smart TVs launched in 2025Type of TVPanelAudio Output
LG UA82 55-inch smart TVwebOS Smart TVLED20W, 2.0ch
Sony BRAVIA 2M2 43-inch smart TVGoogle TVLED20W
TCL 43P71K 43-inch smart TVGoogle TVQLED30W
Samsung QNX1D 55-inch smart TVTizen Smart TVNeo QLED Mini LED40W, 2.2ch
Hisense U7Q 65-inch smart TVVIDAA Smart TVQLED Mini LED47W, 2.1ch
Xiaomi FX Pro 55-inch smart TVFire TVQLED34W
Acer Super Series 55-inch smart TVGoogle TVQLED80W
TCL Q6C 65-inch smart TVGoogle TVQD Mini LED40W
Sony BRAVIA 2M2 50-inch smart TVGoogle TVLED20W
TCL V6B 75-inch smart TVGoogle TVLED24W

  • Is 4K worth it for DTH and older content?

    Yes, good upscaling makes HD channels look cleaner and reduces rough edges on faces and text.

  • Do I need 120Hz in 2025?

    Only if you play seriously or watch a lot of fast sports and want smoother motion.

  • What gaming features should I look for?

    HDMI 2.1, VRR, and ALLM matter most for consoles and low input lag.

  • Do bigger TVs always look better?

    Only if your viewing distance supports it, otherwise 4K detail is lost and imperfections stand out.

  • How do I decide value versus premium?

    Spend more for Mini LED or OLED and gaming features, save money if your use is mostly OTT and DTH.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

