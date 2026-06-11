FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony LIVE: Shakira set to light up Azteca as Mexico face South Africa amid protests

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony LIVE: After the opening ceremony, Mexico face South Africa in the opener.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony LIVE: The FIFA World Cup 2026 is finally here! This edition is set to be historic, co-hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico, and marks the first time the tournament has been expanded from 32 to 48 national teams. For the tournament opener, co-hosts Mexico are set to face Group A opponents South Africa at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. It will be a rematch of the 2010 World Cup opener when hosts South Africa take on Mexico in a dramatic 1-1 draw in Johannesburg. Before kick-off, we will also have the Mexican opening ceremony. This World Cup will witness three opening ceremonies, one before each co-host's opener. The tournament has also witnessed multiple controversies even before its opener, ranging from visa issues to the US-Israel tensions with Iran.

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