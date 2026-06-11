FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony LIVE: Shakira set to light up Azteca as Mexico face South Africa amid protests
FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony LIVE: Shakira is set to perform the official FIFA World Cup 2026 song with Nigerian artist Burna Boy. After the Mexican opening ceremony, co-hosts Mexico will face South Africa in the tournament opener.
- 1 Mins agoWho will perform at the Estadio Azteca?
- 13 Mins agoWhy are Mexicans protesting?
- 23 Mins agoMexico City's Zocalo Square to broadcast match despite ongoing protests
- 31 Mins agoHello and welcome everyone!
FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony LIVE: The FIFA World Cup 2026 is finally here! This edition is set to be historic, co-hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico, and marks the first time the tournament has been expanded from 32 to 48 national teams. For the tournament opener, co-hosts Mexico are set to face Group A opponents South Africa at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. It will be a rematch of the 2010 World Cup opener when hosts South Africa take on Mexico in a dramatic 1-1 draw in Johannesburg. Before kick-off, we will also have the Mexican opening ceremony. This World Cup will witness three opening ceremonies, one before each co-host's opener. The tournament has also witnessed multiple controversies even before its opener, ranging from visa issues to the US-Israel tensions with Iran....Read More
FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony LIVE: Who will perform at the Estadio Azteca?
FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony LIVE: The opening ceremony in Mexico will feature Shakira performing the official WC song alongside Nigerian artist Burna Boy. We will also see performances from South African singer-songwriter Tyla and Colombian singer J Balvin. Mexican singers Alejandro Fernandez, Lila Downs, Belinda and Danny Ocean will also perform.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony LIVE: Why are Mexicans protesting?
FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony LIVE: There have been protests in Mexico lately. Protesters had also earlier blocked access to the plaza in Mexico City, which will host the main fan celebrations. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has been facing backlash over her government's spending on the tournament, along with political scandals. For more than a week, the country's teachers' union has also toppled World Cup statues. People feel that the government should focus on other issues like the countless missing people in the country.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony LIVE: Mexico City's Zocalo Square to broadcast match despite ongoing protests
FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony LIVE: There are protests going on in Mexico's capital city! Despite that, Mexico City's Zocalo Square will broadcast the tournament opener and opening cereomy, according to President Claudia Sheinbaum.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony LIVE: Hello and welcome everyone!
FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony LIVE: Well, the greatest sporting event is finally here! Four years ago, we saw Lionel Messi lead Argentina to World Cup glory, and the World Cup is back again, this time co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada! For the opener, Mexico face South Africa in Mexico City. But before that, we will have one of the three opening ceremonies, and Shakira will be the headline act!