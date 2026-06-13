Katy Perry, Lisa, Future bring the star power at star-studded FIFA World Cup 2026 USA opening ceremony in Los Angeles

Pop star Katy Perry, K-pop idol Lisa, and rapper Future headlined a star-studded FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday. This was one of the three opening ceremonies for the world's biggest football tournament, which is being co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Katy Perry performs during the Parade of Nations before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match between USA and Paraguay at Los Angeles Stadium on June 12, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Katy Perry floors the crowd Katy Perry delivered a memorable performance at the ceremony, captivating thousands of fans with an emotional rendition of her song Wonder ahead of the United States' campaign opener against Paraguay.

The ceremony marked the start of the US leg of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Taking the stage around 10 minutes before kickoff, Katy was joined by Tius Luka, who recorded the song with her in 2021 when he was five years old.

The performance began with Perry holding Luka's hand as the youngster sang the opening line of the song. In addition to her performance, Katy Perry also garnered attention online for her striking silver outfit. The sparkly dress featured a dramatic design that flared out at the waist

Lisa brings K-pop energy Future and Tyla brought energy and music to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles as they performed their official FIFA World Cup 2026 song Game Time during the star-studded opening ceremony.

The opening ceremony also featured a host of international music stars, including Lisa of BLACKPINK, Anitta and Rema. The trio performed Goals, another track from the official World Cup album.

Dressed in a white corset, matching shorts, and boots, Lisa performed alongside dancers in coordinated sports-inspired outfits. Brazilian singer Anitta and Nigerian star Rema later joined the stage.