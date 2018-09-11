Kareena Kapoor was asked when she’s planning her second baby and she had her answer ready

Kareena Kapoor Khan seems to have plans of her future all mapped out. The actor recently appeared on trade analyst Komal Nahta’s show where she was asked about when she is planning to have her second baby. Kareena’s response was quick, yet well thought out. She said, “Two more years.”

Kareena was with her best friend Amrita Arora on the show, who added, “I just told her that if she decides to get pregnant again, please let me know because I’ll just leave the country.”

Kareena was also asked if she or husband Saif pamper their son Taimur and Kareena responded, “That’s what I enjoy the most!” The family will be celebrating Taimur’s second birthday in December. Taimur is one of the most popular star kids right now. Everything that the toddler does has social media and his fans interested.

On the movie front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Veere Di Wedding, which went on to become a blockbuster at the box office. Kareena is currently prepping for her two projects -- Karan Johar’s epic Takht and Good News starring Akshay Kumar. Fresh from the success of Sacred Games, Saif has begun shooting for his upcoming film Hunter.

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 19:58 IST