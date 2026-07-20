Sergio Ramos skips Spain's World Cup celebrations to console tearful Lionel Messi after Lamine Yamal's gesture

Spain’s World Cup triumph produced contrasting scenes at the New York New Jersey Stadium: Rodri and his teammates celebrated a second global title while Lionel Messi struggled to contain his emotions after what could prove to be his final appearance on the tournament’s greatest stage. Sergio Ramos and Lamine Yamal consoling Lionel Messi after the World Cup 2026 final. (X images)

Argentina’s attempt to retain the trophy ended in a 1-0 extra-time defeat on Sunday, with substitute Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal in the 106th minute. Lionel Scaloni’s side had already been reduced to 10 men following Enzo Fernández’s dismissal and could not find a response before the final whistle.

Messi was visibly devastated as Spain’s celebrations began around him. The 39-year-old had been attempting to become the first captain to lead his country to consecutive World Cup titles since Brazil’s Hilderaldo Bellini in 1958 and Mauro Ramos in 1962, but instead finished the night with a runners-up medal.

Amid the celebrations, two Spaniards carrying very different connections to Messi made their way towards the Argentina captain. Sergio Ramos, his former adversary and later teammate, and Lamine Yamal, the Barcelona prodigy whose story has long been linked with Messi’s, were both seen consoling him on the pitch.