Why Rodri deserved the Golden Ball over Messi after the World Cup final settled the only debate that mattered

Spain did not merely defeat Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. They dismantled the conditions Lionel Messi required to influence it. Rodri with the golden ball and Lionel Messi after losing the final. (AFP)

Ferran Torres eventually supplied the decisive blow in the 106th minute, scoring the only goal of a final Spain controlled far more emphatically than the 1-0 scoreline suggested. Spain produced the first 20 attempts of the match; Argentina did not register their first until the 117th minute. Only Emiliano Martínez’s World Cup final-record 12 saves kept the defending champions alive for so long. Spain finished the tournament having conceded just once in eight matches - the fewest goals ever allowed by a World Cup-winning team.

At the centre of that control was Rodri. Shortly after lifting the trophy as Spain’s captain, he was awarded the Golden Ball ahead of Messi. FIFA described him as “masterful in midfield” across Spain’s eight matches. The decision was not a sentimental reward for the champions’ captain or an attempt to manufacture controversy around Messi. It was a perfectly justified recognition of the player who most comprehensively imposed himself upon the tournament.

The Golden Ball is not another Golden Boot Messi’s attacking numbers were exceptional. He finished with eight goals and four assists, having scored six times during the group stage before adding goals against Cape Verde and Egypt in the first two knockout rounds. He also created Argentina’s two goals against England in the semi-final.

But the Golden Ball is awarded to the tournament’s best player, not automatically to its leading scorer or most productive attacker. Goals and assists measure what Messi was selected to provide. They do not offer a complete basis for comparing him with a defensive midfielder responsible for possession, progression, defensive balance, pressing security and the organisation of an entire team.

Messi’s scoring also stopped before the decisive stretch. He did not score in the quarter-final, semi-final or final. By the time Argentina reached the biggest match of the competition, his influence had become easier to contain because the team remained heavily dependent upon getting him the ball in dangerous areas.

Spain denied those areas almost completely.

Rodri, meanwhile, did not need a goal or assist to determine matches. Before the final, he had completed 648 passes - already the highest total recorded by any player at a World Cup - and maintained 93 per cent accuracy. He had also covered a tournament-high 83,802 metres and completed more high-intensity runs than any other player. Those figures describe more than safe circulation. They reveal the physical and technical scale of his responsibility.

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Rodri controlled where the World Cup was decided Rodri’s importance lay in his ability to make Spain’s football sustainable.

He provided the first pass through pressure, dictated the direction of attacks and remained behind the ball whenever Spain committed numbers forward. His positioning allowed the full-backs to advance, the attacking midfielders to occupy higher spaces and the centre-backs to defend with protection in front of them.

Spain’s extraordinary defensive record was therefore connected directly to their control of possession. Opponents could not create chances without first taking the ball from Spain, progressing beyond Rodri and then attacking an organised defensive line. Almost nobody managed it.

That structure survived every kind of challenge. Spain controlled Portugal, Belgium and France before confronting the tournament’s most productive attack in the final. Argentina had scored 19 goals before arriving in East Rutherford. Against Spain, they were reduced to almost nothing.

Rodri completed 101 of his 106 passes in the final, including 57 of 61 in Argentina’s half and eight of nine long passes. He added two key passes, repeatedly carried Spain through pressure and won eight duels. He did not hide behind possession; he used it to keep Argentina pinned back and disconnected from Messi.

That is the crucial distinction. Lionel Messi accumulated the more obvious individual numbers, but Rodri controlled the environment in which those numbers could - or could not - be produced.

When the leading Golden Ball candidates finally confronted one another, Rodri performed his function, and Messi was prevented from performing his. Spain dictated the ball, the territory and the rhythm. Argentina spent almost the entire final reacting.

The final was evidence, not recency bias A tournament award should not be decided by one match alone. But the final cannot be treated as just another fixture either, especially when the two leading candidates are directly opposed.

Rodri entered the final after being Spain’s central organiser throughout an unbeaten campaign. He then reinforced his claim on the biggest stage by controlling the midfield against the other principal candidate.

Messi entered with superior attacking production but produced no goal, no assist and no decisive attacking passage. Argentina’s first attempt arrived with three minutes of extra time remaining. That was not simply one quiet performance. It was the complete success of Spain’s plan and the clearest demonstration of Rodri’s influence.

There is also no obligation to turn an individual award into a tribute to Messi’s career or a consolation prize for losing his final World Cup match. His age, legacy and previous achievements were irrelevant to deciding who had been the best player in this particular competition.

Rodri captained the champions, controlled possession, protected the best defence in World Cup history, set passing and physical benchmarks, and delivered when the tournament reached its most demanding stages.

Messi produced the more spectacular headline statistics. Rodri produced the tournament’s most complete and consequential body of work. The Golden Ball going to Rodri was not merely defensible. It was the correct decision.