USA vs Bosnia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Bosnia fighting back after USA control possession in early minutes
USA vs Bosnia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Christian Pulisic is back in USA's starting line-up as they start favourites against Bosnia.
- 16 Mins agoDzeko denied!
- 20 Mins agoUSA 0-0 BIH 9'
- 26 Mins agoPulisic's shot blocked!
- 11:56 PM IST, July 1Bosnia starting line-up
- 11:49 PM IST, July 1USA starting line-up
USA vs Bosnia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Christian Pulisic returns to the United States starting line-up for their FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina after recovering from a calf injury. The American captain has not started a match since the 4-1 win over Paraguay in the group-stage opener, where he picked up the injury before half-time. He missed the victory over Australia and made a brief return off the bench against Turkey. With the knockout stage underway, Pulisic is back from the start as the US look to bounce back from their defeat to Turkey and book a place in the Round of 16 against Bosnia and Herzegovina, who progressed as one of the best third-placed teams....Read More
The hosts have also been strengthened by the return of four key players who were rested against Turkey after collecting yellow cards earlier in the tournament. Folarin Balogun, Tyler Adams, Antonee Robinson and Chris Richards are all back in the starting XI for the Round of 32 clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina, providing a timely boost as the Americans begin their knockout campaign.
USA vs Bosnia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hydration break! T
USA vs Bosnia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hydration break! The USA have held a slight edge so far, creating the better chances and enjoying more control of possession. Bosnia and Herzegovina have had their moments but need to do a better job of keeping hold of the ball instead of giving it away too quickly if they are to build sustained pressure.
USA vs Bosnia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Nikola Vasilj hurt but continues!
USA vs Bosnia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: It seems like Nikola Vasilj has hurt himself, and the backup goalkeeper is warming up on the sidelines. The physios are checking on him, and he just gives a thumbs up, and he will be continuing the game,
USA vs Bosnia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Dzeko denied!
USA vs Bosnia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Bosnia finally fight back with Eden Dzeko taking the first shot on target for them. They made a couple of attempts to break the deadlock early, but the USA denied it. USA 0-0 BIH 14'
USA vs Bosnia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: USA 0-0 BIH 9'
USA vs Bosnia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Pulisic remains the key for USA in the middle as he is making the runs, finding gaps while Bosnia are struggling to get the ball with USA taking control of the possession completely. No clear chance for any team so far, but the USA look closer to the goal than Bosnia. USA 0-0 BIH 9'
USA vs Bosnia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Pulisic's shot blocked!
USA vs Bosnia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: USA are controlling the possession at the moment as they are trying to build the game from the wide flanks. Christian Pulisic also disrupted the Bosnia defence with a fine run, but his shot was blocked. USA 0-0 BIH 4'
USA vs Bosnia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Kick off!
USA vs Bosnia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Kick off at San Francisco.
USA vs Bosnia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Bosnia starting line-up
USA vs Bosnia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Bosnia starting line-up - Nikola Vasilj, Tarik Muharemovic, Sead Kolasinac, Amar Dedic, Nikola Katic, Stjepan Radeljic, Armin Gigovic, Ivan Sunjic, Ermedin Demirovic, Edin Dzeko, Kerim Alajbegovic
USA vs Bosnia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: USA starting line-up
USA vs Bosnia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: USA starting line-up -Matt Freese; Sergino Dest, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Alex Freeman, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Malik Tillman, Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun.
USA vs Bosnia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome
USA vs Bosnia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to our live blog of USA vs Bosnia FIFA World Cup round of 32 match.