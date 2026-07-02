USA vs Bosnia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Bosnia fighting back after USA control possession in early minutes

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USA vs Bosnia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Follow Latest Updates

USA vs Bosnia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Christian Pulisic returns to the United States starting line-up for their FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina after recovering from a calf injury. The American captain has not started a match since the 4-1 win over Paraguay in the group-stage opener, where he picked up the injury before half-time. He missed the victory over Australia and made a brief return off the bench against Turkey. With the knockout stage underway, Pulisic is back from the start as the US look to bounce back from their defeat to Turkey and book a place in the Round of 16 against Bosnia and Herzegovina, who progressed as one of the best third-placed teams. The hosts have also been strengthened by the return of four key players who were rested against Turkey after collecting yellow cards earlier in the tournament. Folarin Balogun, Tyler Adams, Antonee Robinson and Chris Richards are all back in the starting XI for the Round of 32 clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina, providing a timely boost as the Americans begin their knockout campaign. ...Read More

The hosts have also been strengthened by the return of four key players who were rested against Turkey after collecting yellow cards earlier in the tournament. Folarin Balogun, Tyler Adams, Antonee Robinson and Chris Richards are all back in the starting XI for the Round of 32 clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina, providing a timely boost as the Americans begin their knockout campaign.