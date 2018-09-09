Kareena Kapoor, Saif return from Maldives vacation with a sleepy Taimur. See pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur have returned from their rejuvenating holiday in The Maldives. The Bollywood power couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport very early on Sunday, as they walked out. Taimur was in Saif’s arms as Kareena walked along.

Earlier, Soha Ali Khan, who with husband Kunal Kemmu and their little girl Inàaya too had accompanied the Pataudis to the island nation, had shared a picture of the two young mothers with their little ones in their respective prams. The two were is pastel coloured clothes while Taimur was in an all-black combination. Sharing it, she had written: “En route Mumbai!!!”.

The pictures of the two families have flooded the internet for last couple of days -- of them on the beach, Kareena and Saif together, Saif with Taimur taking in the sights and sounds deep blue ocean, Soha holding on to Inàaya in water to Taimur and Inaaya’s colouring session, the pictures have been lovely and shows what a good time they had. Kareena and Saif’s pictures from their June holiday in London and before that, in Switzerland, too have been hits online.

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena and Taimur return from The Maldives.

Taimur Ali Khan looks on...

On the professional front, the three actors remain busy as ever -- while Kareena will begin work on Karan Johar’s period drama, Takht, which also stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, and a comedy, Good News, with Akshay Kumar, Saif has already begun shooting for his next film, Hunter, in which he plays a Naga Sadhu. Kunal, meanwhile, has been shooting for Kalank, which also has an ensemble cast including Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.

First Published: Sep 09, 2018 10:28 IST