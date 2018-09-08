Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu are diving buddies. Check out their latest pic from the Maldives

Looks like the Pataudis and Kemmus’ holiday in the Maldives is far from over. While pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur Ali Khan haven’t been seen of late, Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan have been posting pictures from the island nation. The most recent one includes Saif.

Kunal posted an Instagram story in which he can be seen with Saif, wearing diving gear and sitting in a boat. Kunal captioned it as: “Diving buddies”. In it, both Saif and Kunal are wearing black-coloured diving suits; in fact, Saif’s diving fins are also visible in the picture.

Saif Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu take a selfie on a boat.

Kareena and Saif, with their son Taimur and Soha, Kunal with their daughter Inaaya, have been enjoying their Maldives vacation to the hilt. They’ve been sharing pictures and videos from the beach, the resort and even from inside the pool. Many other pictures show them enjoying a peaceful swim with the babies, Kareena and Saif posing together, Inaaya and Taimur in a colouring session and much more.

On September 6, Soha posted a lovely picture of her daughter Inaaya with a message of hope. In a picture, where Inaaya is seen crawling out of a multi-coloured rainbow play tunnel, she wrote: “There is light at the end of the tunnel!!! #freedom.” It resonated well with the Supreme Court verdict decriminalising same-sex relationships earlier in the day.

Getting back to Saif and Kareena, the duo had gone for more than a month on a London vacation this June, around the time her film Veere Di Wedding was set to hit the screens. Saif came back just in time to promote his first Netflix series, Sacred Games. They earlier vacationed with Taimur in Switzerland.

On the work front, while Kareena will begin work on Karan Johar’s period drama, Takht, and a comedy, Good News, with Akshay Kumar, Saif has already begun shooting for his next film, Hunter, in which he plays a Naga Sadhu. Kunal, meanwhile, has been shooting for Kalank, which has an ensemble cast including Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 16:16 IST