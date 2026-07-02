Frankie Muniz and wife Paige confirm divorce in new post after deleting ‘fun' announcement video, ‘Closing one chapter’

“I’m endlessly grateful to Paige for everything she’s done for me and our family. She put her own dreams on hold so I could chase mine, and she was always my biggest supporter. That foundation of respect and friendship isn’t going anywhere. We’re excited to keep building Muniz Racing together and to co-parent our boy with the same teamwork and love we’ve always had,” he continued.

“Following a period of separation that we kept private, Paige and I have decided to move forward with ending our marriage,” Frankie wrote on Instagram. “After 10 beautiful years together, we’ve grown in ways that made us realize our relationship feels most natural and strong as a deep friendship and as co-parents. We share an incredible son who remains the center of our world, and we’re both happier, stronger parents because of the love and growth we’ve shared.”

Frankie Muniz has announced in a social media post that he and his wife, Paige Price Muniz, are splitting up after 10 years of marriage. Frankie’s post, which features a photo of the two of them and their son, comes after he deleted an initial video announcement of the same news, which came under public scrutiny.

Frankie added, “We’re closing one chapter with gratitude and opening the next with bright futures ahead, for us as individuals and especially for our son. Thank you for the love and support. We both choose to not entertain any questions on this matter. Please respect our families privacy during this time.”

Paige defended her husband in the comment section, mentioning the earlier video.

Also Read | Who is Gregg Reuben? Alina Habba secretly divorces millionaire husband, moves to Florida near Trump's Mar-a-Lago

“Frankie, I am so sorry that you felt the need to delete an old fun video of our family because people are so cruel to you. This world is so fuc***… divorce is bad, sure - it’s not like we’re excited about it… but we’re two adults who know how to be on the same team. I can’t believe people could scrutinize that,” she wrote.

The original post that was deleted The original post featured Frankie and Paige with their son, five-year-old Mauz, dancing together to We the Kings' ‘Check Yes, Juliet.’ At the end of the video, the Malcolm in the Middle actor held up Mauz and pretended to play him like an air guitar.

In the original post, the pair explained that they were privately separated before deciding to divorce.

"Who says you can't stay best friends with your baby momma?" Frankie said.

Paige and Frankie first met in 2016 and were engaged in November 2018. The two eloped in October 2019 and tied the knot at a wedding in February 2020. They had their son in 2016 and were engaged in November 2018.

Frankie opened up about being a father in February 2025.

"I love it. I am always striving to be the best dad I can be," he told PEOPLE. "I think I am a good dad, but I always feel like I can be better. So just trying to be there."