Alexandra Daddario and husband Andrew Form split after 3 years of marriage, to co-parent their son

Actor Alexandra Daddario and film producer Andrew Form are calling it quits after three years of marriage. The actor's representative confirmed to People magazine that the two have decided to separate after three years of marriage. The two tied the knot in June 2022 and share a 15-month-old son. The statement revealed that both of them will "continue to co-parent" their son. Alexandra Daddario has starred in shows like The White Lotus and True Detective. (Alexandra Daddario (Instagram))

Official statement The statement read, "Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form have made the decision to end their marriage. The decision was made with love and respect. They will continue to co-parent their child together and appreciate privacy as they navigate this transition."

The actor and producer tied the knot in New Orleans in June 2022. The two met by chance during COVID when they bumped into each other on the street in New York. They got engaged at the end of 2021. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Alexandra wrote, "The absolutely most wonderful man, you handle nonsense, loss, life, difficulty, people, with grace and compassion."

Alexandra and Andrew became parents to a baby boy in 2024. She is also the stepmom to Andrew's two kids, Rowan and Julian, whom he shares with his ex-wife Jordana Brewster.