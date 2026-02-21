Alexandra Daddario and husband Andrew Form split after 3 years of marriage, to co-parent their son
Alexandra Daddario has officially ended her marriage to Andrew Form. The two tied the knot in June 2022 and share a 15-month-old son.
Actor Alexandra Daddario and film producer Andrew Form are calling it quits after three years of marriage. The actor's representative confirmed to People magazine that the two have decided to separate after three years of marriage. The two tied the knot in June 2022 and share a 15-month-old son. The statement revealed that both of them will "continue to co-parent" their son.
Official statement
The statement read, "Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form have made the decision to end their marriage. The decision was made with love and respect. They will continue to co-parent their child together and appreciate privacy as they navigate this transition."
The actor and producer tied the knot in New Orleans in June 2022. The two met by chance during COVID when they bumped into each other on the street in New York. They got engaged at the end of 2021. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Alexandra wrote, "The absolutely most wonderful man, you handle nonsense, loss, life, difficulty, people, with grace and compassion."
Alexandra and Andrew became parents to a baby boy in 2024. She is also the stepmom to Andrew's two kids, Rowan and Julian, whom he shares with his ex-wife Jordana Brewster.
The actor had opened up about her previous pregnancy loss and how, despite being overjoyed, she could not allow herself to feel that way for a long time, as she was afraid of something going wrong. She did not want to go into further details about the loss, telling Vogue in an interview, “Those kinds of losses and trauma are very hard to explain unless you’ve been through them. I really relate to all the women who have been through those kinds of things in a way that I didn’t understand fully before. It’s very, very painful.”
About Alexandra's career
Alexandra began acting at 16 on the soap opera All My Children. The actor gained widespread recognition as Annabeth Chase in Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010) and its sequel. After gaining prominence with her starring role in Baywatch, the actor went on to earn a Primetime Emmy nomination for her portrayal of Rachel Patton in the first season of HBO's The White Lotus.