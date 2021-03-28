IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Frankie Muniz welcomes son Mauz with wife Paige Price, pens note along with first pics
Paige Price and Frankie Muniz with son Mauz.
Paige Price and Frankie Muniz with son Mauz.
hollywood

Frankie Muniz welcomes son Mauz with wife Paige Price, pens note along with first pics

In an emotional note along with first pictures of the baby, Frankie Muniz wrote that he had chosen to give up his motorcycles and stick with listening to K-LOVE on the radio while driving the speed limit.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 01:41 PM IST

Malcolm in the Middle actor Frankie Muniz and his wife, actor Paige Price, have welcomed their first child, a baby boy. Muniz announced the birth of their son, whom they have named Mauz, on Instagram.

"World, meet my son Mauz Mosley Muniz. He was born on March 22nd at 11:15 AM. That was the moment that my life changed forever," the actor wrote on Saturday alongside a picture of the newborn.

Muniz, also known for spy comedy film series Cody Banks, said it took him a long time to share a post as he has been "1000% obsessed" with the baby. "I had heard that it would, but I never would have expected the impact seeing my son would have on me. Honestly, I didn’t know it was possible to love anything as much as I love him. It took me a long time to post because I’ve been 1000% obsessed with him, already striving to make every moment he lives on earth the best it can possibly be. I found myself very emotional the other day as I pondered how lucky I was to have the most incredible wife and now the most amazing child and thought how all I want from now on is to make the world a better place, for them. I’ve even chosen to give up my motorcycles and stick with listening to K-LOVE on the radio while driving the speed limit. I love you Mauz. I love you @pogmuniz," he added.

Also read: Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma welcome second baby girl, name her Mae. See pic

Muniz and Price, who tied the knot last February, announced the pregnancy in September. Sharing a video, Frankie had written, "I'm gonna be a dad!!!! I'm so excited for the next big adventure. I love @pogmuniz and our little one!!"

(With HT inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT

Related Stories

Mansoor Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore's picture is too cute for words.
Mansoor Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore's picture is too cute for words.
bollywood

This Sharmila Tagore-Mansoor Ali Khan's pic is Saba Ali Khan's prized possession

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 28, 2021 01:44 PM IST
  • Saba Ali Khan has shared a picture of mom Sharmila Tagore and father, late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, on Instagram.
READ FULL STORY
Shreya Ghoshal is all set to become a mother.
Shreya Ghoshal is all set to become a mother.
music

Shreya cradles her baby bump, says 'experiencing the most beautiful phase'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 12:55 PM IST
  • Shreya Ghoshal, who is expecting her first baby with her husband Shiladitya, also described pregnancy as "the divine miracle of God".
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP