Who is Gregg Reuben? Alina Habba secretly divorces millionaire husband, moves to Florida near Trump's Mar-a-Lago

Alina Habba, the former acting US attorney for New Jersey and a one-time personal attorney for President Donald Trump, has divorced her millionaire spouse after nearly six years of marriage and has moved to Palm Beach, according to a report from The NY Post. Alina Habba, former acting US attorney and Trump’s lawyer, has divorced her husband Gregg Reuben and moved to Palm Beach. (AP)

The 41-year-old brunette firebrand ended her marriage with Gregg Reuben after she stepped down from her position as the top federal prosecutor in the Garden State in early December, according to friends who disclosed this information on Tuesday.

Habba, who gained recognition after being hired by Trump in 2021, has relocated to the more favorable environment of Palm Beach, Florida — which is in close proximity to the president’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

Who is Gregg Reuben? All we know about his wedding with Alina Habba Reuben, the wealthy founder of Centerpark, a parking management firm located in New York City, is a graduate of Harvard Business School, a father of one, the chair of the Advisory Board for the Transportation Department, and currently the second ex-husband of Habba.

The couple wed on December 31, 2020, in New Jersey – approximately at the same time that Habba started working with Trump and just one year following her divorce from her first spouse, Matthew Eyet, with whom she has two children.

In their five-year marriage, Habba and Reuben did not have any children together.

Habba's friends slam Gregg Reuben Habba's friends told The NY Post that she is better off after the separation. “She’s a self-made lawyer who fought her way to the top, a devoted mom and someone who refuses to dim her personality to satisfy critics,” one pal mentioned.

Calling Habba a “strong woman,” the friend asserted that she is “lucky enough to leave a man not worth sharing a life with.”

Speaking about the couple's divorce, another source told The Post, “Gregg was very much in the shadows. She’s super happy in Florida so far and looking forward to situating her kids there, similar to a lot of MAGA world, I think it’s a positive new chapter and I’m excited to see what’s she’s going to do.”

Habba presently holds the position of Senior Advisor to Attorney General Pam Bondi — effectively serving as the de facto supervisor for all US Attorneys, despite not meeting the qualifications for the NJ role.