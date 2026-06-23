Angelina Jolie says she hasn’t dated anyone for 10 years since divorce with Brad Pitt: ‘Life has broken me’

Angelina Jolie is currently busy with the promotion of her upcoming film, Couture. Jolie is notoriously private about her life, but her high-profile split from her ex-husband, Brad Pitt,remained in the news for years. Recently, Jolie spoke about her dating life and how she hasn’t been in a relationship since her split with Pitt almost a decade ago. Angelina Jolie spoke about her divorce with Brad Pitt. (Photo by CARL COURT / AFP) (AFP)

Angelina hasn’t dated since divorce with Brad Pitt Speaking to Yahoo Entertainment, Jolie admitted that romance has taken a back seat in her life as she has dedicated herself to raising her six children. She shared that she hasn’t “dated since she divorced a decade ago”. During the interaction, Angelina spoke about her priorities and how she wants to live freely again. "I'm thinking I have to live again. Be free again. In a way that maybe life has broken me a little bit," she said.

The actor also opened up about her midlife crisis and how she is discovering something new every day thanks to her daughters. "I'm discovering something now that my daughters are older. They're talking to me as young women, and I'm seeing what I want for them. I'm seeing what I don't want them to lose and what I want them to hold on to. And it's kind of reminding me what I may have lost. I think in some way they're bringing me back to my old self. My desire for them to have all of the strength and openness and softness and faith and ferocity is reminding me. I think they kind of want me now to not just be 'Mom.' There's a different room for me to be that woman again, that's not just a mom."

For the unversed, Angelina shares six children with ex-husband Brad Pitt: sons Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, and Knox, 17, and daughters Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 20, and Vivienne, 17.

Angelina and Brad’s relationship After meeting on the set of Mr & Mrs Smith in 2004, they became one of Hollywood’s most prominent couples. They dated for over a decade before tying the knot at their French estate in August 2014. They raised six children. Their relationship didn’t last, and they separated in 2016. Their divorce battle was complex and long. They finalised their divorce in December 2024, ending a complex legal battle that lasted more than eight years.

Brad dating Ines de Ramon While Angelina admitted that she has remained single since her divorce, Brad has moved on. He is rumoured to be dating girlfriend Ines de Ramon. They began dating in 2022, and reports suggest that they may soon tie the knot.

About Couture Angelina stars in Couture as Maxine Walker, an American filmmaker whose life is turned upside down after a breast cancer diagnosis during Paris Fashion Week. The role forced the actor to confront questions about love, identity and what comes next in life, she has said in interviews.

The Maleficent star said she initially struggled with the idea that her character could be both a devoted mother and a woman open to love and connection.