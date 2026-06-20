Priyaka Chopra confirms project with Angelina Jolie, calls her inspiring

After years of hard work, Priyanka Chopra has made a name for herself in Hollywood. However, after a seven-year gap, the actor is making a comeback to Indian films with the massive pan-Indian action-adventure film Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli. But that doesn't mean the Barfi star will be any less focused on her Hollywood projects. In fact, she recently shared a major update. Priyanka Chopra to star with Angelina Jolie.

Priyanka Chopra to work with Angelina Jolie Speaking to Fortune India, Priyanka confirmed that she will be working with Hollywood A-lister Angelina Jolie. However, the actor refrained from sharing any more details about the project, leaving fans wondering whether she will collaborate with Jolie on a film, an advertising campaign, or a philanthropic venture. During the conversation, Priyanka also shared how she finds Jolie, along with Penelope Cruz and Salma Hayek, inspiring.

Priyanka Chopra on Varanasi Meanwhile, Priyanka is set to return to Indian cinema with Varanasi. One of the most expensive Indian films ever, the Rajamouli directorial is being made on a massive budget of ₹1,200–1,400 crore ($135–150 million), and the globe-trotting adventure has been shot in Georgia, Antarctica, Africa, and Hyderabad. Talking about the scale of the film, Priyanka said, “What we are trying to do is something so ambitious and of a scale not seen for a very long time. I am very privileged and excited not just for India but also the world, because this will be a massive global release and people will be exposed to what we have been working on for the past three years.” The film will release worldwide on April 7, 2027.

Priyanka's upcoming projects Priyanka will also star alongside Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean star Orlando Bloom in a PPP co-production. She also has Mira Nair’s biographical drama Amri in the pipeline. She will additionally be seen in Nicholas Stoller's Judgment Day, which also stars Will Ferrell, Zac Efron, Regina Hall, and others.

Priyanka has been choosy lately when it comes to picking projects, and she admits that after years of hard work, she is at a stage in her career where she has earned the liberty to pick and choose. She said, “When I started, scripts were not customised for me. My husband Nick (Jonas) recently said (quoting singer Beyoncé) that ‘You are on the other side of your sacrifice’ I can now pick and choose and create my own projects.”