Priyanka Chopra joins Rolex as new global brand ambassador in a landmark partnership with the luxury watch brand

From becoming one of India's most celebrated actors to establishing herself as a global performer, producer, and entrepreneur, Chopra has consistently pushed beyond traditional boundaries. Her career is marked by a rare ability to balance mainstream success in projects like Bajirao Mastani and Fashion, with the ones that champion meaningful storytelling and cultural representation including The White Tiger and Barfi!

Priyanka Chopra's decades-long career has seamlessly spanned multiple film industries, both in India and internationally. From being crowned Miss World in 2000 to carving out a successful acting career across Bollywood and Hollywood, launching her production house Purple Pebble Pictures , venturing into entrepreneurship with her haircare brand, and forging several high-profile brand collaborations, Priyanka has continually reinvented herself. Her journey has been defined by an ability to move effortlessly between worlds, breaking barriers and redefining what it means to be a truly global icon.

Another prestigious milestone for PeeCee! Priyanka Chopra has officially been named the newest global brand ambassador for Rolex, adding yet another iconic partnership to her ever-growing luxury portfolio. The legendary Swiss watchmaker has long associated itself with exceptional individuals whose achievements have left a lasting mark across the worlds of arts, culture, sports, and beyond. Now, Rolex is welcoming the 43-year-old actor into its illustrious family as an official Testimonee in 2026, further cementing her status as one of the most influential figures on the global stage.

Beyond entertainment, she has also become a formidable force in the luxury space. Priyanka has served as the global brand ambassador for Bvlgari since 2021 and, earlier this April, was announced as the brand ambassador for British luxury automaker Bentley Motors. With an enviable portfolio of prestigious partnerships already under her belt, the actor continues her reign in the world of luxury – and her latest collaboration with Rolex is yet another shining stepping stone in her remarkable journey.

The actor and global fashion icon currently boasts an enviable roster of luxury and lifestyle partnerships, serving as the global face of Bvlgari, Bentley Motors, Max Factor, Obagi, Anomaly Haircare, Pantene, GAP, Bumble, and now Rolex. But Priyanka is far more than an entertainer and brand powerhouse. A longtime advocate for children's rights, she has worked with UNICEF for over 15 years – first as a National Ambassador in India in 2010 and later as a Goodwill Ambassador in 2016. Her achievements have earned her two National Film Awards, the prestigious Padma Shri honour, and a place on Time magazine's list of the world's most influential people

What does the collaboration mean for India? Priyanka Chopra becoming a Rolex Testimonee is more than a personal achievement – it is a landmark moment for India's growing influence in the global luxury landscape. For decades, luxury watch and jewellery houses largely looked to Western icons to represent their heritage.

Priyanka's appointment signals a shift, recognising the global appeal, cultural impact, and purchasing power of Indian talent and audiences. As one of the few Indian stars to front some of the world's most prestigious luxury brands, she is not only elevating her own legacy but also putting India firmly on the map as an important force in the international luxury market.