Saisha Shinde shares rare throwback story on styling Priyanka Chopra for Fashion; how Mugdha Godse opened doors

In the post, Saisha also shared throwback pictures of Priyanka from the sets of Fashion, and the details that went into creating her looks. Per the designer, Priyanka wore two of her Spring 2008 collection dresses in the film, one of which was showcased on the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week by Mugdha Godse. Here's the story:

Fashion still remains one of Priyanka Chopra 's most iconic films. The 2008 Madhur Bhandarkar film also starred Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse. On June 12, fashion designer Saisha Shinde shared the story of how she dressed Priyanka, one of her favourite actors, for the film.

Sharing the story of how she got the opportunity to style Priyanka for the movie, Saisha revealed that it was Mugdha Godse, who was also part of the film, who asked her to work in Fashion. “THE STORY: the door I owe a good part of what came after to one question from a friend. @mugdhagodse was one of my favourite girls to send down a runway. She knew the clothes, she believed in them. And one afternoon, while a film called Fashion was shooting, she asked me something simple: would I be open to my work being in it? I said yes before she’d finished the sentence,” the designer wrote.

Soon, the styling team came to the designer's office and stopped on two looks. She added, “Then they said the sentence every young designer waits to hear: these have to be on Priyanka.”

Priyanka Chopra in Saisha Shinde's dresses for Fashion Appreciating the stylists for giving her an opportunity to work on the film, Saisha recalled, “I think about their part in this more than they probably know. I was three seasons old. Barely a name. A stylist decides who gets seen and who doesn’t; that is real power, and they chose to spend a little of theirs on a young designer who hadn’t earned it yet. I have never forgotten the generosity in that.”

As for her experience of working with Priyanka, Saisha recalled that the actor was one of her favourites then, and still is. She wore two dresses from her collection, called Untitled: the first was an off-the-runway olive-green, floor-length gown, but for the film, it was remade in yellow.

The second was a silver halter mini dress, its whole bodice filled with zardozi, stitched until it read like knit. According to Saisha, on the runway, Sonalli Sehgal wore it.

As for Mugdha Godse, she praised the actor for opening doors for her, saying, “Here’s the part I love most. The friend who opened the door never wore a single piece in the film herself and never asked to. She simply handed me the moment and stepped back. In the years after, Mugdha became one of my muses and wore so much of my work, but right then, she gave and asked for nothing.”

How did the internet react? The internet loved Saisha Shinde's throwback post, showering the designer with praise for her creations. One Instagram user commented, “Meghna Mathur looked so pretty and ethereal in that yellow dress.” Another wrote, “So delightful to know the rare back story of these precious costumes and how they made it to the big screen.” Someone else commented, “Stunning Outfits.”

As for Mugdha Godse, overjoyed with the compliments, she commented, “Ohh my god, Saisha…That’s so beautiful. I’m ecstatic to read this…These r divine interventions meant to happen and I was just the source I believe…You are too talented & creative at your work…It had to shine one way or another. Keep it up and stay blessed. Now we have to meet soon.”