Priyanka Chopra looks heavenly in dreamy strapless gown and extravagant Bvlgari jewellery as she takes over Milan: Pics
At Bvlgari's Milan event, Priyanka Chopra showcased a Nicolas Jebran gown and high-end Bvlgari accessories, including a stunning necklace. See all the photos.
Priyanka Chopra stepped out in Milan to attend another event hosted by the luxury jewellery label Bvlgari. After hanging out with the brand ambassadors of the Italian luxury fashion house, including Dua Lipa, Liu Yifei, Anne Hathaway and Jake Gyllenhaal, Priyanka promoted the Eclettica High-End collection in Milan with South Korean actor Kim Ji-won.
Also Read | Priyanka Chopra dials up the glam in Milan with dramatic black gown and statement jewels at Bulgari’s star-studded event
The Varanasi actor wore a Nicolas Jebran look for the occasion. The ensemble is from the label's spring summer 2026 collection, Spectrum. She looked angelic in the ensemble, which she accessorised with high-end jewels from Bvlgari's latest collection. Let's decode her look.
Priyanka Chopra for Bvlgari in Milan
Dressed in Nicolas Jebran, Priyanka Chopra's glamorous, heavenly look was styled by Thibaud Salducci, who did her hair, and Morgane Martini, who did her glam. Her look for the night out features a dreamy gown in a shimmering light green shade and an eclectic wrap in a light pink hue.
The ensemble embraces spring-summer shades in a subtly beautiful way. The gown features a plunging sweetheart neckline, a strapless design element, a draped and pleated bodice, a figure-hugging silhouette accentuating her frame, a thigh-high slit, and a train at the back.
The styling
The light pink wrap, made from multiple layers of fabric stitched together, adds a whimsical touch to the ensemble. Priyanka draped it on her arms, letting it fall on the floor in a waterfall effect.
She accessorised the ensemble with a stunning necklace decorated with shimmering diamonds and precious, colourful gemstones set on a white gold frame. The necklace is from Bvlgari's Eclettica High-End collection. The actor paired it well with matching dangling earrings and a diamond ring set with a massive ruby centrestone.
For her tresses, Priyanka's hairstylist let them loose in a side parting and styled them in soft waves to add definition. Meanwhile, for the glam, she went with feathered brows, glossy mauve lip shade, shimmery brown eye shadow, mascara-coated lashes, a light coat of eyeliner, blush-tinted cheeks, and glowing highlighter.
Priyanka Chopra's Bvlgari partnership
Priyanka Chopra was announced as the brand ambassador for Bvlgari in August 2021. She is the only Indian ambassador for the Italian luxury label. In fact, during the label's international events, amid a sea of international stars, the actor shines as the only Indian.
Apart from Priyanka, Dua Lipa, Liu Yifei, Anne Hathaway, and Jake Gyllenhaal, Zendaya, and Lisa from BLACKPINK are also the label's global brand ambassadors. However, neither attended the Milan event.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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