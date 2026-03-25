Priyanka Chopra looks heavenly in dreamy strapless gown and extravagant Bvlgari jewellery as she takes over Milan: Pics

Priyanka Chopra stepped out in Milan to attend another event hosted by the luxury jewellery label Bvlgari. After hanging out with the brand ambassadors of the Italian luxury fashion house, including Dua Lipa, Liu Yifei, Anne Hathaway and Jake Gyllenhaal, Priyanka promoted the Eclettica High-End collection in Milan with South Korean actor Kim Ji-won. Priyanka Chopra attends an event hosted by Bvlgari in Milan. Also Read | Priyanka Chopra dials up the glam in Milan with dramatic black gown and statement jewels at Bulgari’s star-studded event The Varanasi actor wore a Nicolas Jebran look for the occasion. The ensemble is from the label's spring summer 2026 collection, Spectrum. She looked angelic in the ensemble, which she accessorised with high-end jewels from Bvlgari's latest collection. Let's decode her look. Priyanka Chopra for Bvlgari in Milan

Dressed in Nicolas Jebran, Priyanka Chopra's glamorous, heavenly look was styled by Thibaud Salducci, who did her hair, and Morgane Martini, who did her glam. Her look for the night out features a dreamy gown in a shimmering light green shade and an eclectic wrap in a light pink hue. The ensemble embraces spring-summer shades in a subtly beautiful way. The gown features a plunging sweetheart neckline, a strapless design element, a draped and pleated bodice, a figure-hugging silhouette accentuating her frame, a thigh-high slit, and a train at the back. The styling The light pink wrap, made from multiple layers of fabric stitched together, adds a whimsical touch to the ensemble. Priyanka draped it on her arms, letting it fall on the floor in a waterfall effect.