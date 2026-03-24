Priyanka Chopra dials up the glam in Milan with dramatic black gown and statement jewels at Bulgari’s star-studded event
In Milan, Priyanka Chopra brought high glamour to Bulgari’s ‘Eclettica’ night, stepping out in a bold black gown with eye-catching emerald jewels.
Priyanka Chopra turned heads once again with a striking appearance at a high-profile event in Milan, Italy. Amid her tight schedule of films and promotional commitments, the 43-year-old actor hopped on a plane to attend Bulgari’s ‘Eclettica’ High Jewellery Event. She looked absolutely stunning in a dramatic black gown, showcasing her flair for fashion among a glittering roster of Hollywood stars, including Anne Hathaway, Dua Lipa, Liu Yifei, and Jake Gyllenhaal. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra blends romantic florals with sharp tailoring in statement Dior look at Paris Fashion Week. See pics )
What Priyanka Chopra wore
When it comes to serving high-impact glamour on a global stage, Priyanka rarely misses, and her latest appearance in Milan is proof. The actor delivered a look that was equal parts dramatic, sculptural, and unapologetically bold.
Dressed in a striking black gown, Priyanka embraced a silhouette that was anything but basic. The body-hugging ensemble featured a structured sweetheart neckline that seamlessly flowed into a statement-making sculptural detail on one shoulder, adding instant couture drama. The textured fabric gave the gown depth, while the figure-skimming fit accentuated her frame beautifully before cascading into a long, fluid train that trailed behind her as she walked.
How she styled her look
What truly elevated the look, however, was her choice of jewellery. Keeping it luxe yet balanced, Priyanka paired the gown with a dazzling diamond necklace featuring a vivid green gemstone at its centre, perfectly coordinated with her matching earrings and statement rings. The pop of emerald against the all-black ensemble added just the right amount of contrast, making the look feel rich and red carpet-ready without going overboard.
Her beauty game was just as on point. With her hair styled in a sleek side-parted updo and a soft tendril framing her face, Priyanka kept things polished and refined. A glowing base, defined eyes, and a glossy nude lip completed the look, letting the outfit and jewels take centre stage while still holding her own presence.
(Also read: Priyanka Chopra brings high fashion drama, bold braids and pirate-core glam to The Bluff press tour in ₹2.21 lakh look )
Amid a sea of international stars, Priyanka stood out not just as the only Indian at the event, but as a true fashion force who knows how to command attention. This look wasn’t just about glamour, it was about confidence, structure, and making a statement without saying a word.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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