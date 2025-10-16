Priyanka Chopra ditches traditional saree and lehenga for showstopping red train gown at Diwali ball. See pics

Diwali is just around the corner, and the festive spirit is already in full swing. Priyanka Chopra has kicked off the celebrations in style as she attended the Diwali Ball hosted by Johnnie Walker. The 43-year-old actor turned heads in a breathtaking red gown, putting her most glamorous foot forward. Let’s take a closer look at her dazzling ensemble and steal some festive fashion inspiration. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make stylish statement in coordinated ivory looks at pre-Diwali bash in New York ) Priyanka Chopra stuns in statement red gown at Diwali celebration.(Instagram/@jerryxmimi)

Priyanka Chopra stuns in glittery red gown

Ditching the usual gold and silver lehengas and sarees, Priyanka made a bold statement in a striking bright red gown. The one-shoulder ensemble featured a corset-style bodice intricately adorned with sequins and beadwork, perfectly highlighting her curves with a sculpted fit.

Draped layers added a dramatic flair, cascading into a sheer, embellished train that exuded red-carpet elegance. With its shimmering texture, fiery hue, and impeccable craftsmanship, the gown stood out as a true showstopper, a perfect blend of glamour and festive spirit for the Diwali Ball.

She completed her dazzling look with a pair of statement diamond drop earrings, a chic bracelet adorning her wrist, and matching high heels. Her makeup was flawless, featuring shimmery eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes, winged eyeliner, defined brows, contoured cheekbones, luminous highlighter, and a pop of bright red lipstick that tied the look together. With her luscious locks styled in a sleek bun, Priyanka perfectly finished off her glam look.

On the work front

Priyanka Chopra is set to star as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in the upcoming film The Bluff. She is also preparing for the second season of the web series Citadel. In India, Priyanka will feature in SS Rajamouli’s next film alongside Mahesh Babu, currently titled GlobeTrotter. She was last seen in Heads of State, directed by Ilya Naishuller, alongside Idris Elba and John Cena; the film premiered on Prime Video.