Priyanka Chopra brings high fashion drama, bold braids and pirate-core glam to The Bluff press tour in ₹2.21 lakh look

For her first look, she slipped into a rich wine-toned ensemble crafted in luxurious silk satin chiffon. The outfit featured a sleeveless silhouette with a twisted neckline, delicate braided trim and an exaggerated self-tie halter detail that added drama.

Priyanka gave fans a weekend treat on February 21 as she shared a series of glamorous pictures on Instagram. Alongside the photos, she wrote, “Press tour day two. A huge thank you to everyone who came out and showed love at the @agbofilms @primevideo screening #TheBluff.”

Priyanka Chopra is on a full-blown style spree for her The Bluff press tour, serving one head-turning look after another. In her latest appearances, she took things up a notch, stepping out in fun and quirky outfits that experimented with flowy silhouettes, colourful braids and rich textures, showing everyone how to ace method dressing at its absolute best. Let’s take a closer look at what she wore and pick up a few style notes from our Desi girl. (Also read: Ambani choti bahu Radhika Merchant rewrites fashion history in custom Chanel look, poses inside Antilia in unseen pics )

An elasticated scoop back and centre-back invisible zip ensured a seamless fit, while heavy gathering throughout created soft movement and fluidity. Finished with an asymmetric hem and a low-back design, the look perfectly balances sensual elegance with modern sophistication.

She paired the top with the silk harem pants in the same satin chiffon fabric, creating a cohesive and elevated silhouette. The mid-rise, ankle-length pants featured a draped asymmetric waistband with an exaggerated fixed tie on the right side, adding a sculptural edge. An invisible side zip ensured a seamless finish, while elasticated cuffs allowed for flexible styling and enhanced the soft, gathered volume of the design.