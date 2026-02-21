Priyanka Chopra brings high fashion drama, bold braids and pirate-core glam to The Bluff press tour in ₹2.21 lakh look
Priyanka Chopra is on a full-blown style spree for her The Bluff press tour, serving one head-turning look after another. In her latest appearances, she took things up a notch, stepping out in fun and quirky outfits that experimented with flowy silhouettes, colourful braids and rich textures, showing everyone how to ace method dressing at its absolute best. Let’s take a closer look at what she wore and pick up a few style notes from our Desi girl. (Also read: Ambani choti bahu Radhika Merchant rewrites fashion history in custom Chanel look, poses inside Antilia in unseen pics )
What Priyanka Chopra wore on her press tour
Priyanka gave fans a weekend treat on February 21 as she shared a series of glamorous pictures on Instagram. Alongside the photos, she wrote, “Press tour day two. A huge thank you to everyone who came out and showed love at the @agbofilms @primevideo screening #TheBluff.”
For her first look, she slipped into a rich wine-toned ensemble crafted in luxurious silk satin chiffon. The outfit featured a sleeveless silhouette with a twisted neckline, delicate braided trim and an exaggerated self-tie halter detail that added drama.
An elasticated scoop back and centre-back invisible zip ensured a seamless fit, while heavy gathering throughout created soft movement and fluidity. Finished with an asymmetric hem and a low-back design, the look perfectly balances sensual elegance with modern sophistication.
She paired the top with the silk harem pants in the same satin chiffon fabric, creating a cohesive and elevated silhouette. The mid-rise, ankle-length pants featured a draped asymmetric waistband with an exaggerated fixed tie on the right side, adding a sculptural edge. An invisible side zip ensured a seamless finish, while elasticated cuffs allowed for flexible styling and enhanced the soft, gathered volume of the design.
How much her outfit cost
If you loved Priyanka’s outfit and are wondering about its price tag, we’ve got you covered. Her entire ensemble is from Zimmermann. The Luna Draped Harem Pants come in at ₹1,43,300, while the silk satin chiffon top is priced at ₹77,700, taking the total cost of her stunning look to approximately ₹2,21,000.
This time, Priyanka didn’t just experiment with her outfit, she elevated the look with a bold hairdo. She styled her hair in a high ponytail with braided detailing across the crown, giving it a fierce, edgy vibe. Her sculpted makeup, defined brows and sharp contouring perfectly complemented the dramatic aesthetic.
Decoding her “pirate-core” look
For her second look, Priyanka perfectly captured the “Pirate-Core” aesthetic with a dramatic, high-fashion twist. The outfit centred around a deconstructed silhouette, featuring a deep navy silk blouse paired with a voluminous ivory-draped cravat that nodded to 18th-century romanticism. She balanced the softness with a structured olive cargo mini-skirt, complete with exaggerated flared hip pockets that added a rugged, utilitarian edge.
The look was elevated with a sculptural black headpiece, a modern reimagining of the classic tricorne hat. For glam, she chose a textured fishtail braid woven with metallic ribbons for a sea-tossed effect, paired with bronzed cheeks and terracotta-rose lips that delivered a sultry, sun-kissed finish.
