Priyanka Chopra says Nick Jonas turns to this ‘Indian health drink' and hot water whenever he’s unwell; see recipe

Priyanka Chopra recently appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show 4, where she offered sweet glimpses into her personal life and marriage with Nick Jonas. During the chat, the global star revealed that whenever Nick isn’t feeling well, he turns to a much-loved Indian health drink, a comforting, immunity-boosting desi staple that has clearly become a part of their home. (Also read: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput reveal how they keep their kids healthy: From 100 steps after meals to haldi milk with ghee ) Priyanka Chopra shares Nick Jonas' love for Indian kadha on The Great Indian Kapil Show. (Instagram)

What is Nick Jonas' go-to Indian remedy

When Kapil asked Priyanka whether she had ever introduced Nick Jonas to Indian spices, food habits, or traditional drinks, citing fennel water as a remedy to prevent bloating, the actor shared a warm and relatable insight. Responding to whether she has tried such home remedies on him, Priyanka said, “Not that one particularly, but the kadha we have when we get sick here, we always make that back at home.”

She further added that Nick has fully embraced the desi remedy, saying, “Nick has that kadha and hot water no matter where he is. He knows that much.” Reacting to this, Kapil jokingly pointed out how Priyanka isn’t just passing Indian culture on to their children, but has also turned her husband “half Indian.”

How to make winter kadha at home

Dr Namita Nadar, dietician and nutritionist, shared a simple winter-friendly kadha recipe in her November 22 Instagram post. Let’s check it out:

Ingredients:

2 cups water

1-inch ginger (crushed)

4–5 tulsi (holy basil) leaves

4–5 black peppercorns (lightly crushed)

2–3 green cardamoms (crushed)

1 small cinnamon stick

1 tsp jaggery (optional)

1 slice of lemon (for garnish)

Method:

1. Boil water in a saucepan.

2. Add ginger, tulsi leaves, cinnamon, cardamom, and black pepper.

3. Let it simmer for 7–10 minutes, until the kadha reduces slightly and turns aromatic.

4. Add jaggery and stir until it dissolves.

5. Strain into a mug.

6. Garnish with a slice of lemon or ginger and sip warm.

How to drink: Sip it warm, preferably in the morning or at night during winter.

Why it helps: This winter kadha helps boost immunity, ease cold and cough symptoms, aid digestion, and keep the body warm.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.