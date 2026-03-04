Priyanka Chopra blends romantic florals with sharp tailoring in statement Dior look at Paris Fashion Week. See pics
Priyanka Chopra made a striking appearance at Dior fall/winter 2026 in Paris, blending sharp tailoring with romantic florals in a refined, modern look.
Priyanka Chopra turned heads as she arrived at the Dior fall/winter 2026 ready-to-wear show in Paris. She attended the second womenswear showcase helmed by creative director Jonathan Anderson as part of Paris Fashion Week.
Staged at the picturesque Jardin des Tuileries, the show unfolded against a stunning backdrop that mirrored Dior’s evolving aesthetic under Anderson’s direction, a refined blend of romantic florals and sharp tailoring, woven into a distinctly modern fashion narrative. Let's take a closer look at what Priyanka wore. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra brings high fashion drama, bold braids and pirate-core glam to The Bluff press tour in ₹2.21 lakh look )
Priyanka Chopra stuns at Paris Fashion Week
The 43-year-old actor chose a look that felt both effortless and intentional. She paired a fitted black Dior tee with a sharply tailored charcoal-grey blazer, the clean lines and structured shoulders lending polish and quiet confidence. The ensemble was elevated by a dramatic floral jacquard skirt that flowed into a sweeping, almost blanket-like wrap silhouette.
Cinched at the waist with a black tie detail, the skirt brought volume, texture and movement to the look. Its muted olive base, punctuated with bursts of red and ivory florals, added depth and an artisanal richness that stood out against the minimalist top half.
How she styled her look
Priyanka kept her styling minimal, opting for classic gold hoop earrings, pointed black stilettos and rectangular-frame black sunglasses. Her makeup remained soft and polished, nude eyeshadow paired with well-defined eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, gently blushed cheeks and a flattering nude lipstick that enhanced her natural glow. With her luscious tresses left loose in a sleek middle parting, she exuded elegance.
The overall look subtly echoed the collection’s interplay between delicate motifs and precise tailoring, reflecting Jonathan Anderson’s evolving, modern vision for Dior, while allowing Priyanka’s commanding yet graceful presence to take centre stage.
About Dior’s collection
The Dior showcase unfolded at the historic Jardin des Tuileries, transforming the iconic Parisian park into an open-air runway. Even the invitations hinted at the theme, featuring moss-green garden chairs inspired by the setting itself, a thoughtful nod to the venue that highlighted the seamless dialogue between nature and couture.
The season carries added weight as Jonathan Anderson continues to refine and redefine Dior’s visual language. With each collection, he offers a personal reinterpretation of the house’s storied heritage, weaving in contemporary nuances and fresh perspectives that are steadily reshaping the ready-to-wear narrative.
