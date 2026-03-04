Priyanka Chopra blends romantic florals with sharp tailoring in statement Dior look at Paris Fashion Week. See pics

Priyanka Chopra turned heads as she arrived at the Dior fall/winter 2026 ready-to-wear show in Paris. She attended the second womenswear showcase helmed by creative director Jonathan Anderson as part of Paris Fashion Week. Priyanka Chopra dazzles in Dior at Paris Fashion Week's Fall/Winter 2026 showcase. (Instagram)

Staged at the picturesque Jardin des Tuileries, the show unfolded against a stunning backdrop that mirrored Dior’s evolving aesthetic under Anderson’s direction, a refined blend of romantic florals and sharp tailoring, woven into a distinctly modern fashion narrative. Let's take a closer look at what Priyanka wore. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra brings high fashion drama, bold braids and pirate-core glam to The Bluff press tour in ₹2.21 lakh look )

Priyanka Chopra stuns at Paris Fashion Week The 43-year-old actor chose a look that felt both effortless and intentional. She paired a fitted black Dior tee with a sharply tailored charcoal-grey blazer, the clean lines and structured shoulders lending polish and quiet confidence. The ensemble was elevated by a dramatic floral jacquard skirt that flowed into a sweeping, almost blanket-like wrap silhouette.

Cinched at the waist with a black tie detail, the skirt brought volume, texture and movement to the look. Its muted olive base, punctuated with bursts of red and ivory florals, added depth and an artisanal richness that stood out against the minimalist top half.