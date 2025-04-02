Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao helped me during hard times: Adarsh Gourav reveals The White Tiger co-stars helped family

Adarsh Gourav is touted to be one the rising stars of today's generation. He gained worldwide recognition with his unassuming yet pitch-perfect performance in 2021 film The White Tiger which also starred actors Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao in key roles. However, his journey has not been a cake walk. The actor recently opened up about how his superstar co-stars helped him cope through tough times. Adarsh Gourav will next be seen in Tu Ya Main with Shanaya Kapoor

The actor, who is basking in the glory of his latest film, Superboys of Malegaon, recently opened up about facing tough times in Bollywood. In an interview with NDTV the actor admitted that The White Tiger, based on Aravind Adiga’s 2008 novel of the same name, played a huge role in giving his acting career an upstart and also paved way for future projects. However, good projects took their own sweet time to come his way. And that tested his patience.

‘I will always owe to Rajkummar and Priyanka’

He mentioned how Priyanka and Rajkummar helped him get through when the times were hard. “Raj bhai is incredibly kind and a great actor. I don’t like to talk about personal things publicly, but he’s also been there for my family during hard times, and I will always owe that to both Raj Bhai and Priyanka. They stood when times were hard," said Adarsh.

Adarsh's latest projects

Adarsh was last seen in Superboys of Malegaon, which is based on the life of amateur filmmakers Nasir Khan and others whose undying love for cinema changes the lives of people living in a small village of Malegaon in Maharastra. The actor will next be seen in Tu Yaa Main, which marks Shanaya Kapoor's debut. Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the thriller is produced by Anand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions and is slated to release on Valentine's Day next year.