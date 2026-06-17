Quote of the day by Priyanka Chopra: ‘Fight for your dreams because no one else is going to fight for your dreams…'

Priyanka Chopra, known for her phenomenal acting skills and global star, inspires people across the world. Hailing from a humble army background, Priyanka started her career by winning the Miss World 2000 pageant. She won several awards and accolades, including two National Film Awards and five Filmfare Awards. She was also honoured with the Padma Shri in 2016. Priyanka Chopra, known for her phenomenal acting skills and global star, inspires people across the world. (AFP)

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In the Penguin Annual Lecture 2017, titled ‘Breaking the glass ceiling: Chasing a dream,’ Priyanka quoted, “Fight for your dreams because no one else is going to fight for your dreams, except you.”

Her words served as an inspiration for those who are hesitant to go after their dreams when it seems impossible.