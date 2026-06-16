Vishal sponsors education for girl students in ‘darling’ Vijay's name after criticism; Silambarasan, Simran greet TN CM

“Dearest darling CM Vijay @CMOTamilnadu. The word “darling “ hasn’t changed which I used to call u for the last so many years since i knew u from Loyola college. It all started wen I got to know you as a budding star and then seeing u rise up the ladder as the SUPERSTAR facing and brushing it away with ya silence and success and then moving on to become the Hon Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu,” he wrote on social media.

Vishal , who is also the Nadigar Sangam General Secretary, previously questioned Vijay over the appointment of actor-comedian Rajmohan as the minister for Film Technology and Cinematograph. However, the actor expressed fondness for the actor-politician after meeting him.

After Tamil superstar C Joseph Vijay became the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, his colleagues from the film industry met him in person to congratulate him. Vishal, who previously questioned the appointment of a minister, decided to forgo the usual flowers and shawl while meeting the new CM. Silambarasan TR and Simran also met Vijay to wish him success.

He added, “Today, the posting and designation has changed but the person u r hasn’t. And it was an absolute delight to meet you and felt the same warmth. From #Kalaignar Ayya to #Jayalalitha Amma to #Stalin uncle to my very own #Udhaya it was lovely to say darling to the CM of our state. The fanboy moment in me will always remain.”

Vishal also wrote that he’s sponsoring education for three underprivileged girl children in Vijay’s name. “God bless u and thank u for accepting the gesture of not accepting the mandatory bouquet and shawl and instead I used the money to educate three deserving underprivileged girl children in TN on your behalf and in your name. They will be proud and will remember you for ever.” He also released the names of the students and the reason why he was sponsoring them.