Silambarasan extends support for Vijay amid delay in release of Jana Nayagan: ‘Setbacks have never stopped you’
Jana Nayagan marks the final film of Vijay before he focuses on his political career. The film was set for release on January 9.
Fans were eagerly waiting for the release of Jana Nayagan in theatres on January 9. The film is set to be the swan song of actor Vijay, as he will focus on his career in politics. Unfortunately, the film's release is now delayed, as the makers announced on January 7. Actor Silamabarasan has now shared his support for Vijay and said that the real festival will begin when the film releases in theatres.
What Silambarasan said
Taking to his X account on Thursday, Silambarasan wrote, “Dear @actorvijay anna, Setbacks have never stopped you. You’ve crossed bigger storms than this. This too shall pass, real Thiruvizha begins on the day #Jananayagan releases.”
Several actors and directors from the Tamil film industry have come out in support of Vijay amid the delay in release. Karthik Subbaraj shared that the censor timeles are ‘impossible’ to hold on to and stated that the delay will ‘kill the industry.’ Meanwhile, Ravi Mohan extended his support for Vijay on social media. He wrote, “Heartbroken @actorvijay Anna.. as a brother I’m standing with you as one among the millions of brothers beside you. You don’t need a date.. you are the opening. Whenever that date is.. Pongal only starts then.” He also added the hashtag, I stand with Vijayanna.
About Jana Nayagan delay
The official statement of the delay was shared on Wednesday evening, two days prior to release. “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the initial release of Jana Nayagan, scheduled for 9 January 2026, has been postponed to a later date. We are currently awaiting further updates from the production team. Once the new release date is confirmed, official announcements will be shared through our authorised platforms,” read the official note from the makers of Jana Nayagan.
Directed by H Vinoth, the film stars actors Vijay, Prakash Raj, Pooja Hegde, and Mamitha Baiju, among others. Jana Nayagan is Vijay's final film, as he intends to focus on his political career with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.