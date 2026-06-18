Ananya Panday brings couture drama to Monaco in a gold sculpted Gaurav Gupta gown for Piaget's star studded celebration

Ananya Panday was spotted in a sculpted gown from Gaurav Gupta’s ‘Divine Androgyne’ collection. The look is serving pure red carpet glamour with couture-level craftsmanship. The ensemble exudes old-Hollywood elegance while incorporating modern draping and intricate embellishments.

Ananya Panday made a striking fashion appearance in Gaurav Gupta couture at Piaget's exclusive Monaco affair. The champagne-gold draped gown, jewel-encrusted shoulder detailing, sweeping train, thigh-high slit and sleek styling come together to create a look that is regal, cinematic and effortlessly glamorous. Let’s break down her look.

The dress appears to be crafted from a luxurious satin or silk-blend fabric in a rich champagne-gold hue, a shade that beautifully catches natural light and creates a molten-metal effect. The asymmetrical neckline immediately draws attention.

Instead of a conventional strap, the gown features a single embellished shoulder, a sculptural draped bodice, and a neckline that elegantly frames the collarbone and shoulders. The bodice appears structured beneath the draping.

The shoulder is further adorned with metallic beading, crystal embellishments, and cascading chain-like strands. One of the most striking elements is the dramatic fabric extension flowing from the embellished shoulder. The thigh-high slit introduces modern sensuality.

The pointed-toe pumps complement the gown perfectly. It breaks up the gown's volume, adds structure to the flowing silhouette, allows the footwear to become visible, and creates a balance between elegance and allure. The draping, metallic tones and asymmetrical silhouette evoke ancient goddess aesthetics.

Hair, accessories, and makeup Instead of heavy jewellery, the look is anchored by a bold luxury watch that adds modernity, introduces an element of power dressing, and balances the femininity of the gown.

The hair is styled into a polished low bun that highlights the asymmetrical neckline. Ananya opted for a subtle makeup look that includes flawless skin, soft contour, defined eyes, and nude lips.

Who is Ananya Panday? Born on October 30, 1998, Ananya Panday is an Indian actor who has worked in Hindi movies. She is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday. She began her acting career in 2019 with her debut movie as Student of the Year 2.

She has won several awards for her performance and was also featured in Forbes Asia’s 30 under 30 list. Since beginning her career, she has starred in Dream Girl, Pati Patni aur Vo, Gehraiyaan, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, CTRL, Call Me Bae, and Kesari Chapter 2. She studied at Dhirubhai Ambani International School until 2017.