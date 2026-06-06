'Seekh lo acting': Star kids Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday get blunt advice from veteran actor Lalit Parimoo on trolling

Star kids often find themselves at the centre of debates around privilege, talent and opportunity in Bollywood. Veteran actor Lalit Parimoo, who is best known for playing scientist Dr Jaikaal in the superhero series Shaktimaan and for his work in films such as Haider, Agent Vinod and others, has now weighed in on the discussion. He offered candid advice to young actors such as Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor, who frequently face criticism over their performances. Lalit Parimoo has an advice for star kids like Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and others.

Lalit Parimoo's advice for star kids In a podcast with Siddharth Kannan, Lalit was asked what advice he would give to star kids such as Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor, who are often criticised for their performances. In response, the actor said they should focus on learning acting.

He said, "Seekh lo acting. Thoda sa jhuk ke, 2-3 saal acting seekhne main laga lo. Lekin dikkat yeh hai ki agar aap ek bade parivaar se hain to woh seekhne ka jazba nahi hota hai. Woh tab aata hai jab aap mein arthik kamiyan ho (Learn acting. Spend two or three years working hard and learning the craft properly. But the problem is that if you come from a big, influential family, that drive to learn is often not there. That hunger usually comes when you've faced financial hardships and limitations)."

Explaining his point further, Lalit said acting cannot be treated as a business from day one because it is ultimately an art form. He added that while people can learn how to remain in the spotlight through social media, fashion or physical appearance, an actor still needs to develop the artist within. He also admitted that he has not closely followed the work of many younger actors and still prefers watching classic Bollywood films featuring stars such as Dilip Kumar and Rajesh Khanna.

Speaking about his Mubarakan co-star Arjun Kapoor being trolled online, Lalit said, “They are fortunate to come from such families and have become actors. But it's very sad. Can't say that they don't know acting at all. That would be unfair. They are acting, and people learn through practice and experience. Even our Sanjay Dutt saab and Abhishek Bachchan have gone through that journey and improved over time.”

Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Dhadak, while Ananya Panday entered the industry with Student of the Year 2 in 2019. Both actors have frequently faced criticism for their performances, though Ananya has received praise for projects such as CTRL and Call Me Bae. Several other star kids, including Shanaya Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan, have also faced scrutiny on social media over their acting.

Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday's recent work Janhvi is currently seen in Peddi. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film also stars Ram Charan, Shiva Rajkumar, Boman Irani and Divyenndu in key roles. Despite criticism surrounding the portrayal of its female lead, the film has crossed ₹150 crore worldwide in its first two days.

Ananya, meanwhile, was last seen in Chand Mera Dil. Directed by Vivek Soni and backed by Karan Johar, the romantic drama also starred Lakshya. The film received a mixed-to-negative response from audiences and critics and has collected ₹36.83 crore worldwide since its release on May 22.