Swirl domination: How Gaurav Gupta’s gowns took over global fashion

“When you wear Gaurav Gupta’s clothes, you get sex!” Gupta, 44, knows exactly what his designs do for chic international celebrities and picky Indian brides. “Our clothes are made on scientific principles and are very flattering – everybody looks taller, leaner and sexier. They play up the fantasy angle. They make people want to give you love bites,” he says. Gupta launched his eponymous label in 2005. His work, over the years has become bolder, freer, more distinctive. (Rubina A. Khan)

Cardi B has been photographed in custom Gaurav Gupta designs multiple times, most memorably at the Grammys red carpet this year, in an electric-blue gown that swept around her waist to suspend delicately around her shoulders and head like a gauzy hood. (Getty Images)

Megan Thee Stallion wore his Fantasy Biomorphic Gown (slate-blue, body-hugging, a dramatic train flowing out like waves) to the Oscars in 2022. At this year’s edition, NTR Jr wore a sleek black sherwani bearing a fierce embroidered tiger. Cardi B has been photographed in custom Gaurav Gupta designs multiple times, most memorably at the Grammys red carpet this year, in an electric-blue gown that swept around her waist to suspend delicately around her shoulders and head like a gauzy hood. Beyoncé, who rarely repeats designers within a short span, wore his designs three times on her ongoing Renaissance World Tour. She’s performed in a custom-made shimmering white bodysuit, and two gowns straight off Gupta’s Paris runway. Jenna Ortega, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jennifer Hudson, Lizzo, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra have all been showing off his creations. Beyoncé, who rarely repeats designers within a short span, wore his designs three times on her ongoing Renaissance World Tour.

Gupta launched his eponymous label in 2005. His work, over the years has become bolder, freer, more distinctive, drawing as much from artists, designers, businessmen, social workers as Ancient Egypt, India, and Mesopotamia, and even meteors and mathematical principles. (His Paris Couture Week debut collection was called Shunya or zero.) “It’s what made me stand apart in this industry and has helped me scale up.” he admits. It’s also why this particular moment in time is undoubtedly his. Gaurav Gupta showed his signature gravity-defying waves, curlicues and cinched designs at Paris Couture Week in January this year.

STITCH IN TIME Gupta opines, “At fittings, Brides will ask me if they look nice in that shade of yellow, and I won’t hesitate to tell them that they don’t!” (Porus Vimadalal)

Fashion folks caught on early. Gupta won the Makuhari Grand Prix Fashion Award in Tokyo in 2000. His capsule collection of six garments based on Indian surrealism won him the Future of Couture trophy at Rome’s celebrated fashion week, in 2003. He wasn’t sure about starting his own label until his brother Saurabh Gupta convinced him to return to India so they could do it together. He started off in 2003, creating cloth for family and friends, launching his eponymous label in 2005. Gupta’s gown, worn by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes last year, took 20 days and 100 craftspeople to create.

Gupta first showed the fluid looks that were to become his signature style, in 2010. He didn’t stick to a colour palette (“Couture collections don’t go by definitions”). It was so out of the box that critics heralded him as the designer to watch. He worked quickly, making the sari sexy by pleating it, knotting it, re-shaping, re-draping, and re-doing it until the hybrid drapes became a favourite with both modern fashionistas and their traditional-minded mothers. Jenna Ortega, Jennifer Hudson, Lizzo, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra have all been showing off Gupta’s creations. Gupta first showed the fluid looks that were to become his signature style, in 2010. (Getty Images)

At Gupta’s five-floor atelier in Greater Noida, dozens of craftsmen bring to life his intricate designs. Helpers mould wiring into unusual shapes and pin half-done garments on to mannequins. Tailors frantically sew and re-sew shimmery fabric. Some outfits, such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s pink gown at Cannes 2022, can take 20 days and 100 craftspeople to create. A large administrative team keeps track of it all. It’s one part of the business he’s gladly handed over to his brother, Saurabh Gupta to handle. “I’m so fortunate to have him involved,” the designer says. “He brings structure to the company… to this madness… to me!”

