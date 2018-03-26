Kareena Kapoor wore a Manish Malhotra lehenga you’ll want to wear at your wedding

Finding a wedding lehenga that doesn’t feel ‘been there, seen that’ can be a challenge — especially if you’re at the age where you’re attending nuptials every other month. But to give your big day get-up a fighting chance at standing out from the masses are fashion designer Manish Malhotra, his “forever muse” actor Kareena Kapoor, and a jaw-dropping lehenga every bride-to-be needs to see.

Just when we thought there was no topping the wedding-ready lehengas and gowns we saw from the ace couturist for his grand show in Pune, Malhotra went above and beyond to impress us yet again with his summer couture 2018 collection at a fashion show in Singapore on Sunday. However, the one ensemble we absolutely can’t stop thinking about from Malhotra’s opulent designs is Kareena’s romantic ivory lehenga, perfectly suited to brides who prefer to take an alternative approach to fashion.

Gone are the days when a wedding lehenga had to look demure and traditional. But Kareena’s non-traditional lehenga isn’t one for the faint of heart. The glittering style involves not only more than usual beads and pearls, but also plenty of sheer details. Non-traditional, you bet.



Kareena shut it down in a barely-there, tastefully sheer, embellished choli. She wore the not-so-expected lingerie-inspired top with an ash grey sheer dupatta and an ethereal ivory lehenga with heavy sequined embroidery that we’ve come to expect from Malhotra.

Kareena’s too-sheer-yet-demure look is as romantic as it gets and feels made for the unfussy bride on a destination wedding. Can you think of a more breezy-yet-princess-worthy ensemble to stay cool during your summer/beach wedding? And with the addition of lace or extra embellishments, the style can be both sweet and sexy, as demonstrated by Kareena’s Instagram-mable bridal look.

So ladies, if you have a toned figure, a Kareena-inspired lehenga is great for showing off your abs. If not, you better sign up for those Pilates classes before deciding on a similar wedding day look.

