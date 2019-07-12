Priyanka Chopra, fashion’s favourite femme fatale

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has already cemented her style credentials with her on point looks. We list down her last five outings and tell you what worked for the diva and what didn’t. Take 1Bringing the boxy and oversized suit trend to streets was Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a beige linen suit. She teamed a tee with her boxy power suit. Her slick middle-parted hair complemented the look. However, instead of a red tote, she could have opted for one in a muted tone. View this post on Instagram A post shared by P R I V Y L A B E L (@privylabel) on Jun 11, 2019 at 10:00am PDT Take 2This look was all about going matchy-matchy for Priyanka. The tangerine dress from Alex Perry had billowing cape sleeves that added drama. However, the look could have been better, if a neutral shade was used. View this post on Instagram A post shared by SASSY CHALET ✨ (@sassy_chalet) on Jul 5, 2019 at 10:46am PDT B079FZHYR4,B07PT42YXJTake 3A knee injury couldn’t hold Priyanka to be at her stylish best. Wearing a knee brace, Priyanka was a vision in a white buttoned dress. The yellow booties added to her look. What didn’t work were those side tassels. The dress would have looked prettier without it. View this post on Instagram We&#39;re totally digging PeeCee&#39;s white jumpsuit, yellow boots look from The Sky Is Pink party last night. 10/10 from us and extra 1 point for her subtle makeup to complement the look. . . . . . . . . . #priyankachopra #priyankachoprajonas #priyankachoprafashion #fashion #stylecheck A post shared by HT Lifestyle (@htlifeandstyle) on Jun 12, 2019 at 1:17am PDT Take 4Exuding high-octane glamour was Priyanka’s Galia Lahav thigh-high slit dress, which had chainmail inserted on the neck and side of her left thigh. Her side-parted hair with light brown lips looked striking on her. The look was a complete show-stealer. View this post on Instagram I’m so proud.. Last night was a another testament of how incredible your bond is as a family.. @jonasbrothers I love you all and am so proud! #chasinghappiness on @amazonprimevideo @nickjonas @joejonas @kevinjonas ❤️ team @philymack and @johnlloydtaylor you crushed it! A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Jun 4, 2019 at 11:28am PDT Take 5Priyanka oozed sophistication in this Dior dress with knife pleats. She opted for simple tassel earrings and pulled off the look elegantly. We loved the poised lady-like moment. View this post on Instagram A night in Paris @dior 💃🏾 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Jul 2, 2019 at 7:32am PDT At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter