Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 11, 2019-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather

Priyanka Chopra, fashion’s favourite femme fatale

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has already cemented her style credentials with her on point looks. We list down her last five outings and tell you what worked for the diva and what didn’t.

fashion and trends Updated: Jul 12, 2019 09:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Priyanka Chopra,Fashion,Fashion news
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has already cemented her style credentials with her on point looks.(Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has already cemented her style credentials with her on point looks. We list down her last five outings and tell you what worked for the diva and what didn’t.

Take 1

Bringing the boxy and oversized suit trend to streets was Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a beige linen suit. She teamed a tee with her boxy power suit. Her slick middle-parted hair complemented the look. However, instead of a red tote, she could have opted for one in a muted tone.

Take 2

This look was all about going matchy-matchy for Priyanka. The tangerine dress from Alex Perry had billowing cape sleeves that added drama. However, the look could have been better, if a neutral shade was used.

Take 3

A knee injury couldn’t hold Priyanka to be at her stylish best. Wearing a knee brace, Priyanka was a vision in a white buttoned dress. The yellow booties added to her look. What didn’t work were those side tassels. The dress would have looked prettier without it.

Take 4

Exuding high-octane glamour was Priyanka’s Galia Lahav thigh-high slit dress, which had chainmail inserted on the neck and side of her left thigh. Her side-parted hair with light brown lips looked striking on her. The look was a complete show-stealer.

Take 5

Priyanka oozed sophistication in this Dior dress with knife pleats. She opted for simple tassel earrings and pulled off the look elegantly. We loved the poised lady-like moment.

View this post on Instagram

A night in Paris @dior 💃🏾

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 08:52 IST

tags

more from fashion and trends
trending topics