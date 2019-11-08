Alia Bhatt stuns in a multi-coloured disco inspired co-ord outfit in Los Angeles. Pics inside

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 15:17 IST

Alia Bhatt is currently holidaying in Los Angeles with her BFF Akansha Ranjan and the Kalank actor shared a series of photos on her Instagram giving us travel style goals. Earlier, Bhatt was seen in a midi dress by label, Love Birds where she completed the look with a sling bag and thick-rimmed white and black micro-sunnies, a look ideal for a warm summer afternoon. For her latest look, the Gully Boy actor wore a satin multi-coloured acid wash co-ord ensemble taking us back to the dramatic 70s era. The outfit was by the label Peter Pilotto who is known for signature prints and elegant, structured silhouettes. Bhatt kept it minimal on the accessory front and carried a powder blue hangbag which complemented the whole appeal beautifully.





The actor will soon be seen with beau Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, and she is also set to start her next project, Gangubai Kathiawadi, with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Bhattwas also seen currently in an underwater shoot for Vogue India’s November issue. The swimsuits worn by her are giving us major swimwear goals for the next summer season.





One of the significant millennial style icons, Bhatt likes to keep it simple and casual if we look at her fashion choices over the years. She knows what works for her and she never hesitates from trying newer silhouettes and patterns. What’s most striking in recent times, if we look at her style picks is her fascination for sleeves. Be it elbow-length sleeves or bishop sleeves,frill sleeves or bag sleeves, Bhatt loves it and we love too, especially on her. Another thing that really stands out is how comfortable Bhatt looks in whatever she wears.



