e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 08, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 09, 2019

Alia Bhatt stuns in a multi-coloured disco inspired co-ord outfit in Los Angeles. Pics inside

Alia Bhatt is currently holidaying in Los Angeles and the recent posts on her Instagram account is giving us major travel style goals. Read on!

fashion-and-trends Updated: Nov 08, 2019 15:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Alia Bhatt is currently holidaying in Los Angeles.
Alia Bhatt is currently holidaying in Los Angeles. (Alia Bhatt/Instagram )
         

Alia Bhatt is currently holidaying in Los Angeles with her BFF Akansha Ranjan and the Kalank actor shared a series of photos on her Instagram giving us travel style goals. Earlier, Bhatt was seen in a midi dress by label, Love Birds where she completed the look with a sling bag and thick-rimmed white and black micro-sunnies, a look ideal for a warm summer afternoon. For her latest look, the Gully Boy actor wore a satin multi-coloured acid wash co-ord ensemble taking us back to the dramatic 70s era. The outfit was by the label Peter Pilotto who is known for signature prints and elegant, structured silhouettes. Bhatt kept it minimal on the accessory front and carried a powder blue hangbag which complemented the whole appeal beautifully.

 

The actor will soon be seen with beau Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, and she is also set to start her next project, Gangubai Kathiawadi, with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Bhattwas also seen currently in an underwater shoot for Vogue India’s November issue. The swimsuits worn by her are giving us major swimwear goals for the next summer season.

 

One of the significant millennial style icons, Bhatt likes to keep it simple and casual if we look at her fashion choices over the years. She knows what works for her and she never hesitates from trying newer silhouettes and patterns. What’s most striking in recent times, if we look at her style picks is her fascination for sleeves. Be it elbow-length sleeves or bishop sleeves,frill sleeves or bag sleeves, Bhatt loves it and we love too, especially on her. Another thing that really stands out is how comfortable Bhatt looks in whatever she wears.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Supreme Court to deliver verdict in Ayodhya title suit today
Supreme Court to deliver verdict in Ayodhya title suit today
Ayodhya verdict won’t be anybody’s victory or loss: PM Modi tweets
Ayodhya verdict won’t be anybody’s victory or loss: PM Modi tweets
Ayodhya verdict: Yogi Adityanath urges people to maintain peace and harmony
Ayodhya verdict: Yogi Adityanath urges people to maintain peace and harmony
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut meets Pawar as Fadnavis quits, says can have Sena CM
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut meets Pawar as Fadnavis quits, says can have Sena CM
Pak’s second flip-flop over Kartarpur corridor, to charge fee from pilgrims
Pak’s second flip-flop over Kartarpur corridor, to charge fee from pilgrims
‘Blinded by revenge’: Cong attacks PM on scrapped SPG cover for Gandhis
‘Blinded by revenge’: Cong attacks PM on scrapped SPG cover for Gandhis
Who gave Rohit his 100th T20I cap? The moment everyone missed
Who gave Rohit his 100th T20I cap? The moment everyone missed
Explained: Raghubar Das’ rise to CM post & the battle ahead in Jharkhand
Explained: Raghubar Das’ rise to CM post & the battle ahead in Jharkhand
trending topics
LIC HFL Assistant ResultKaun Banega CrorepatiKartarpurBrett LeeBala Movie ReviewSonia GandhiDevendra FadnavisDevendra Fadnavis resigned

don't miss

latest news

India News

Fashion and Trends