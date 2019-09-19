Alia Bhatt or Carmella Rose, who wore the nude Georges Chakra gown better

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 17:00 IST

Bollywood celebrities attended the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2019 in hordes. This year, India’s Oscars completed 20 years, and it was a very special evening for the film fraternity, who attended the ceremony that took place in Mumbai.

The star-studded red carpet saw many actors, most of whom were dressed to impress, including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Aayushmann Khurana, Radhika Apte, Aparshakti Khurana, Rekha, Malavika Mohanan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nushrat Bharucha, Preity Zinta, Urvashi Rautela Daisy Shah, and others graced the event to celebrate Bollywood and 20 years of IIFA.

Alia Bhatt, who bagged best actress for Raazi at IIFA, wore a dreamy, nude gown by Georges Chakra. While Alia is usually dressed to impress, be it couture gowns, cotton kurtas or high-street brands, her appearance at IIFA was a miss for us.

It is evident that the gown is gorgeous, with it’s interesting silhouette, detailing and beautiful colour; it was just the styling on the Kalank actor that made it look extremely one dimensional.

While Alia has been going for minimalism these days, and has stopped wearing eyeliner completely it seems, this gown needed a bit of an edge, which was delivered only by Alia’s dark nail paint. Everything else, from the actor’s messy fishtail braid, the lack of makeup on her face, and the excess of highlighter took away from the beauty of the gown.

And given that the gown has been worn by Maxim model, Carmella Rose at the amfAR Cannes Gala 2019, and styled to perfection, it’s kind of hard to not ask, who wore it better?

American model, Carmella, not only had the right kind of makeup, but also jewellery to match with the Georges Chakra gown. The model’s eyes were adorned with dramatic wing-tipped eyeliner, a subtle mauve lip colour, and for jewellery, she wore matching pink crystal earrings and a capsule pendant in the same crystal. Her hair, in loose waves, was pinned up, but left loose, and she looked just like a dream. Carmella is also the girlfriend of YouTuber and influencer, Juanpa Zurita.

So who do you think wore it better?

